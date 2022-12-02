After having to forego its annual kids' party the past two years, the Vikings of Solvang unleashed a pent up storage of Christmas cheer Monday for the group's special guests. Hundreds of students, plus their teachers and aides, from the Santa Maria, Lompoc and Santa Ynez valleys were invited to the event at the Santa Ynez Marriott ballroom, where they were served lunch and entertainment before visiting with Santa and Mrs. Claus and leaving with a bucket of Danish cookies.

SOLVANG, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO