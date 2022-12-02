Read full article on original website
Goleta Council, Community Recognize Roger Aceves for 16 Years of Service to City
The Goleta City Council recognized longtime City Councilman Roger Aceves during his last regular City Council meeting Tuesday evening as he finishes out his term. Aceves served on the City Council for 16 years. He was first elected in 2006, and he served as mayor in 2009 and again in 2012.
Santa Barbara Talks: Economist Peter Rupert Says Santa Barbara Retail ‘Fell off the Map’
Santa Barbara County planners and elected officials over-estimated cannabis tax revenues. Retail sales are up in Ventura, and at their lowest point in Santa Barbara since 1990s. And we are headed for a recession. These were some of the points made by Peter Rupert, the executive director of the Economic...
Laura Capps ‘Can’t Wait to Get to Work’ as She Joins Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors
From Washington, D.C., to the Santa Barbara Unified school board, Laura Capps has dedicated her career to public service by working in government, on campaigns and for nonprofit organizations. She ran unopposed and was elected to the Second District seat on the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors in June,...
Cynthia Nelson Dodds, Formerly of Santa Barbara, 1951-2022
Cynthia "Cindy" N Dodds, 71 years old, passed away on Nov. 30, 2022 at home. She was the wife of Larry Dodds. They shared 49 years of marriage together. Their 50th wedding anniversary is this New Year’s Eve. Born in Hibbing, Minnesota, Cindy was the daughter of Audrey and...
Hotel Project with 66 Units Proposed for Multiple Lots on Santa Barbara’s State Street
Goodbye housing, hello hotel. Jim Knell, founder and chairman of SIMA Management Company, has proposed a 66-unit hotel along State and Ortega streets in downtown Santa Barbara. The project replaces a previous proposal to build apartments at the site. "Although it was our goal to build housing, with the affordable...
Ron Fink: Failing Grades; Lompoc Unified School District Will Fix It
A couple of weeks ago I noted that “The latest Standardized Test Results showed that 79 percent of the Lompoc Unified School District students could not meet Common Core statewide standards in math or English Language Arts (ELA) and Literacy.”. It gets worse. Apparently LUSD knew that something was...
Vikings of Solvang Bring Back Christmas Party for Special Needs Students
After having to forego its annual kids' party the past two years, the Vikings of Solvang unleashed a pent up storage of Christmas cheer Monday for the group's special guests. Hundreds of students, plus their teachers and aides, from the Santa Maria, Lompoc and Santa Ynez valleys were invited to the event at the Santa Ynez Marriott ballroom, where they were served lunch and entertainment before visiting with Santa and Mrs. Claus and leaving with a bucket of Danish cookies.
Santa Barbara Boys Soccer Falls to Buena in League Opener, 1-0
The Santa Barbara boys soccer team lost its Channel League opener to Pacifica, 1-0, on Tuesday night at home. The winning goal came after a Pacifica player tracked a long ball along the sideline, beat a Santa Barbara defender and crossed the ball to a teammate for the finish. “I...
2 Injured When SUV Plunges Off Roadway in Mountains Above Santa Barbara
Two people were taken to the hospital Monday night after their vehicle plunged over the side of East Camino Cielo in the mountains above Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Emergency personnel were dispatched at about 7:30 p.m. to East Camino Cielo near Painted Cave Road,...
Santa Barbara Girls Soccer Beaten by Pacifica, 3-0
A banged-up Santa Barbara High girls soccer team lost to Pacifica, 3-0, in a Channel League opener on Tuesday in Oxnard. The Dons lost a key player when Augustine Wooten went down with an injury early in the game, reported coach Willie Sims. "That forced us to make some adjustments to a team already with injuries."
Santa Barbara Girls Lose Channel League Opener to Buena, 53-25
The Santa Barbara girls struggled at home Tuesday, losing a 53-25 Channel League game to Buena. “Our turnovers consistently hurt us, as well as a general lack of patience on offense and shots,” Dons coach Andrew Butcher said. “Missed free throws were also an issue.”. The Dons fall...
Foresters Baseball Team Spreads Christmas Joy Throughout County
The Santa Barbara Foresters baseball team has delivered 10 national championships for its fans on the Central Coast, including the last three in a row. Last weekend, the team continued another tradition: delivering Christmas trees and presents to deserving families through its Hugs for Cubs program. Working with partner Compass...
Talon Trumble Honored as Carpinteria’s Recipient of Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award
As the oldest of six siblings, Carpinteria High’s Talon Trumble was already thrust into a leadership role before he stepped on campus. “Everything we do, he’s always the leader,” said football coach Mario Robinson of his junior quarterback. “He’s always in front, pushes his team and gives positive reinforcement.”
Carpinteria Girls Shut Out La Reina 2-0; Laguna Blanca Beats Dunn 4-1
A goal and an assist from freshman Evelyn Lara led the Carpinteria girls to a 2-0 road win against La Reina Tuesday. The teams played a 0-0 first half, both getting multiple chances. In the second half, a combination play with sophomore Keilly Hernadez to forward Lara led to Lara’s...
Santa Barbara Leads All-Channel League Girls Volleyball With 3 First-Team Players, Coach of Year
The Santa Barbara High girls volleyball team placed three players on the All-Channel League first team, and Kristin Hempy was recognized as the Coach of the Year. Senior outside hitter Shae Delany, senior setter/hitter Gracie Meinzer and sophomore middle Nicole Schuetz were named to the eight-player first team. They led the Dons to the league championship.
Santa Barbara High’s Luke Zuffelato, Dayzia Mendoza Honored as Athletes of the Week
Basketball players Luke Zuffelato and Dayzia Mendoza of Santa Barbara High were named the Athletes of the Week at Monday's Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Press Luncheon at Harry's Plaza Cafe. Zuffelato has scored 20 or more points in all six Santa Barbara boys basketball games this season. Last week,...
Hanalora Abel Has 8 Goals in Dos Pueblos Water Polo Rout; Carpinteria Rolls
Dos Pueblos shut out Rio Mesa 14-0 in the first half en route to a 24-2 Channel League girls water polo win on Monday. Sophomore Hanalora Abel led all scorers with eight goals. Ava Bennett filled out her stat line with six goals, four assists and six steals. Emma Gilbert...
San Marcos Blown Out by Unbeaten Oxnard in Channel League Opener
The opening of Channel League play was rough for the defending champion San Marcos boys basketball team. The Royals ran up against a strong, experienced Oxnard squad and got blown out, 74-33, on Tuesday night at the Thunderhut. Oxnard’s aggressive pressing defense disrupted San Marcos’ rhythm and forced several turnovers,...
Dos Pueblos Boys Lose Hard-Fought Channel League Opener to Buena, 1-0
The Dos Pueblos boys lost a physical, hard-fought Channel League opener to a second-half goal in a 1-0 road match at Buena Tuesday. “I thought senior wing back, Ryan Orozco, played very solidly defensively for us in the beginning, including some hard physical tackles, which allowed us to keep a shut out early,” Charger coach Matt York said.
2 Local Girls Volleyball, 4 Boys Water Polo Players Earn All-CIF Honors
Two local girls volleyball players and four boys water polo players were named to All CIF-Southern Section teams on Monday. Santa Barbara High outside hitter Shae Delany was selected to the All-CIF Division 4 squad. The senior led the Dons to the Channel League championship and the division quarterfinals. Bishop...
