Detroit, MI

udmercy.edu

The art of coming together

Note: This article originally appeared in the fall 2022 edition of Spiritus magazine. The McNichols Campus is a bit more interesting with the addition of a sculpture commissioned by alumnus Tom Page ’71, ’76. Page commissioned the as-yet-unnamed sculpture to honor and reflect the University’s Jesuit and Mercy...
DETROIT, MI
udmercy.edu

McAuley School of Nursing partners with others to provide healthy food to homes

Detroit Mercy empowers students and faculty to integrate their intellectual, spiritual and social development. Nowhere is this more clearly on display than in the McAuley School of Nursing’s Fresh Incentive Program. This program began when Jonetta Banks, community representative for the Fitzgerald Neighborhood, learned about a program at Eastern...
DETROIT, MI
udmercy.edu

Former Titan Ben Kendell qualifies for U.S. Olympic Trials

Former Detroit Mercy track and field and cross country standout Ben Kendell ’18, ’19 has earned a bid to the U.S. Olympic Trials in the marathon, which will be held on Feb. 3, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. Kendell earned the opportunity to participate qualifying with a time of...
DETROIT, MI
udmercy.edu

It’s Final Exam Time: What’s a College Parent to Do?

Testing time is stressful for students of all ages. But if your student is in their first year of college, end-of-semester finals can be a big adjustment. There are actually several ways you might help during this final exam time. First of all, recognize that not all students are intimidated...

