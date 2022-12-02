ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

True Blue LA

Tommy Kahnle signs with Yankees, per reports

Right-hander Tommy Kahnle is now more than two years removed from Tommy John surgery, hoping to build on his success over the final month of 2022. He’ll do so for the Yankees, with whom he agreed to a two-year, $11.5-million contract, per Ken Rosenthal at The Athletic and Jeff Passan at ESPN.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
True Blue LA

Dodger Greats, Then and Now: Mike Piazza and Will Smith

This week, we’re taking a look at two of my personal favorites: Will Smith and Mike Piazza. (And if you were hoping to see Austin Barnes in our catcher feature, don’t worry, he’s on the list!) Catcher: Will Smith and Mike Piazza. We’re comparing Smith’s 2022 season,...
True Blue LA

Dodgers finalize one-year contract with Clayton Kershaw

The Dodgers finalized their contract with Clayton Kershaw on Monday, a one-year deal worth $20 million. News of Kershaw closing in on a Dodgers return came November 10. Kershaw’s 16th season will tie Don Sutton’s record for most years pitched for the franchise. This foray into the open...
True Blue LA

Clayton Kershaw is back; Trea Turner & Justin Verlander sign elsewhere

Clayton Kershaw is back with the Dodgers, officially signing his one-year, $20-million deal on Monday, kicking off an eventful first full day of the MLB winter meetings, which we recap on today’s Leading Off with True Blue LA podcast. Kershaw stated his preference to go year-to-year on his contracts...
LOS ANGELES, CA
True Blue LA

Dodgers Rule 5 Draft thoughts: Ryan Noda, Carlos Duran & more

The 2022 Rule 5 Draft is coming on Wednesday at the winter meetings in San Diego, and a few Dodgers prospects are among the possible selections. Nobody covers the Rule 5 Draft better than the folks at Baseball America. This week, J.J. Cooper and Geoff Pontes co-hosted a Rule 5 preview podcast, in which a few Dodgers were mentioned.
LOS ANGELES, CA
True Blue LA

Dominoes begin to fall at the Winter Meetings

The Winter Meetings are finally underway and some of the big free agent dominoes are beginning to fall. On Monday, Justin Verlander and Trea Turner, two of the biggest free agents on the market, signed with teams in the National League East. Verlander will turn 40 years old before Opening Day but remains one of the top pitchers in baseball.
LOS ANGELES, CA

