Read full article on original website
Related
lite987whop.com
Bonnie Faye Wright Sisk
(Age 80, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Wednesday December 7th at 12noon at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10am till the service hour at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home.
lite987whop.com
Donna Fritz
(Age 67, of Hopkinsville) Celebration of Life will be at a later date. Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
lite987whop.com
Lynda Nell Knight
(Age 65, of Elkton) Funeral service will be Wednesday December 7th at 11am at the Todd County Funeral Home. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5pm to 8pm at the Todd County Funeral Home.
lite987whop.com
Woman flown to Nashville hospital following Parkway crash
A woman was flown to a hospital in Nashville following a crash on the Edward Breathitt Parkway Saturday. According to the Christian County Sheriff’s Department, investigation revealed that a vehicle driven by Stephanie Bumgarner of Clarksville was heading northbound on the parkway near the 8 mile marker, heading straight. A witness told deputies that another vehicle cut her off, and she swerved to avoid a collision.
lite987whop.com
Rain possible every day this week
Rain is the name of the game this week for the entire region, especially for western Kentucky, as much-needed rain is set to fall. During the weekly weather call with the National Weather Service in Paducah, Hydrologist Mary Lamm says this will be very beneficial rain, since the area has been under some level of drought since September, and most places could see up to three inches or rain.
lite987whop.com
Details released in I-24 single-vehicle crash
A Clarksville man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 24 Friday when he was ejected from the vehicle. According to the Christian County Sheriff’s Department report, deputies responded to the exit ramp from the Pennryile Parkway onto I-24 and investigation determined that a vehicle operated by Randell Salyers of Clarksville had left the road way while exiting the Parkway to get onto I-24. The vehicle traveled off the left of the ramp and went through the grass median before hitting a ravine and overturning multiple times.
lite987whop.com
Motorcyclist severely injured in Clarksville accident
A vehicle versus motorcycle accident Saturday night on Madison Street in Clarksville seriously injured the biker. Clarksville police say it happened on the westbound lanes between Memorial Drive and Drinkard Drive about 5:15 p.m. and the motorcyclist was listed in stable condition at a Nashville hospital. Names of those involved...
lite987whop.com
Janet Scroggins Holmes
Private memorial services for 71 year old Janet Scroggins Holmes of Benton, KY will be held at a later date. Goodwin Funeral Home is in charge.
lite987whop.com
Hopkinsville hosts tree-lighting, parade this weekend
It’ll be a big weekend for Christmas festivities in Hopkinsville, with the tree-lighting Friday night and the parade Saturday evening. Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Superintendent Tab Brockman reminds that 11-year old Zach Boyd will be the switch-flipper for the tree-lighting Friday night at 6 on Founders Square. Toby Hudson...
lite987whop.com
Zach Boyd to flip the switch for Hopkinsville Christmas tree lighting
Zach Boyd, a local 11-year-old battling cancer, will be the one to flip the switch on the Hopkinsville Christmas tree Friday night to officially kick-off the holidays. According to a news release, Zach was the overwhelming choice to light the tree through the nomination call sent out by the Parks and Recreation Department on social media. Diagnosed with osteosarcoma in March, Boyd has shown true fighting spirit during his many treatments, exemplifying the meaning of the spirit of Christmas.
lite987whop.com
Clarksville police investigating Riverside Drive shooting
Clarksville police are investigating a shooting from early Sunday morning at a North Riverside Drive location. A news release says it happened just before 2 a.m. in a parking lot near Casa Blanca and the victim was flown by helicopter to a Nashville hospital. Their status is unknown and no...
lite987whop.com
Man accused of assaulting woman with handgun
A Hopkinsville man has been arrested for felony assault and wanton endangerment after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend Monday night with a handgun. The Hopkinsville police arrest citation for 45-year old Carlos Hatcher of Hopkinsville says he was in an altercation with the victim over text messages at a home on Camilla Drive when he allegedly struck her with the loaded handgun and then held the gun to her body.
lite987whop.com
Streets to close for Hopkinsville Christmas parade Saturday
Streets in downtown Hopkinsville will be closing this weekend to make way for the Hopkinsville Electric System night-time Christmas parade on Saturday. The parade is set to begin at 5:15 p.m. at Glass Avenue and make its way south on Main Street. Glass Avenue will be blocked from 2:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. All side streets on Glass Avenue from North Drive to Main Street will be blocked along with all side streets on Main Street from Glass Avenue to 14th Street will be blocked from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.
lite987whop.com
Pembroke Christmas festivities moved to old gym
Pembroke’s Christmas in the Park Tuesday night has been moved indoors due to the forecast of rain. It will begin at 6 p.m. in the old gym at US 41 and KY 115 and officials say Santa and Mrs. Claus will keep their commitment to be there and there will still be refreshments and other festivities.
lite987whop.com
Suspect arrested for Jersey Mikes robbery
Hopkinsville police have arrested the fugitive accused of robbing Jersey Mikes on Fort Campbell Boulevard. Officers arrested 53-year old Anthony McCoggle of Hopkinsville at the Walmart on Clinic Drive Sunday and charged him with first-degree robbery. He allegedly entered Jersey Mikes just before 6 p.m. Saturday, told employees he had...
lite987whop.com
HPD investigating thefts of heating unit, catalytic converter
A heating unit was stolen in recent weeks from a building at Riverside Cemetery. The unit valued at $3,200 was stolen sometime between November 10 and Thursday afternoon, according to the Hopkinsville police report, which does not name any suspects. Meanwhile, the catalytic converter was stolen off a vehicle at...
lite987whop.com
Man served with felony warrants facing new gun, drug charges
A man sought on several felony warrants is facing new drug and gun charges following a traffic stop Monday night on South Campbell Street. Hopkinsville police located and stopped 30-year old Travis Lacy of Hopkinsville and served him with a Christian County Grand Jury indictment warrant for engaging in organized crime, trafficking in meth and marijuana, possession of a handgun by a felon and other drug-related charges. He also had warrants for probation violation and failure to appear in court.
lite987whop.com
Salvation Army seeking volunteers for bell-ringing, Angel Tree
The Salvation Army of Hopkinsville is still in need of volunteers to ring the bells for the red kettle campaign this holiday season. Everyone recognizes the red buckets manned by volunteers outside of local retailers, as the work to raise money to benefit the Salvation Army and the many services and programs they provide to those most in need in the community. Lt. Lindsey Galabeas says volunteers only go for an hour at a time, and that time can really fly as you work for a good cause.
Comments / 0