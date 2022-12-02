Rain is the name of the game this week for the entire region, especially for western Kentucky, as much-needed rain is set to fall. During the weekly weather call with the National Weather Service in Paducah, Hydrologist Mary Lamm says this will be very beneficial rain, since the area has been under some level of drought since September, and most places could see up to three inches or rain.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO