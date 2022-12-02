ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
redriverparishjournal.com

Terry Alan Dirks

Terry Dirks, age 63, a lifelong resident of Coushatta, passed away December 2, 2022, after a brief illness. Terry was born in April 1959 in Coushatta, Louisiana, to Sammie Mercille Lewter. He graduated from Fairview Alpha High School in 1977. Terry worked for Bam’s Skelly with his brother-in-law, Cecil Bamburg. Terry worked at Brown and Root; CW Belcher as a professional butcher; insurance agent; car sales; and marketing. Although early on, his passion was for cars and hunting, his whole world changed when he became a dad to his Hannah Katelyn. He was so proud of her and his two grandsons. Being a Papaw to Beckett and Brodie made him beam with pride.
COUSHATTA, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Former Bearcats reliving past through current championship game run

Once a Bearcat, always a Bearcat. The Ruston Bearcats have earned eight Louisiana football state championships over the years — 1925, 1941, 1947, 1951, 1982, 1986, 1988 and 1990. And all those titles leave more than a few former Bearcats fired up about this year’s squad making it to...
RUSTON, LA
ktalnews.com

Boating accident claims life of Natchitoches man

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Officials are investigating a boating accident that claimed the life of a Natchitoches man Saturday. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says 37-year-old Jack Crowell was driving a 17-foot vessel on the Cane River with his four-year-old son as a passenger. Around 6:30 p.m., the boat struck a downed tree in the water, ejecting Crowell from the vessel. His son remained in the watercraft.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Information Relating to a December 5 Shooting in Alexandria

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Information Relating to a December 5 Shooting in Alexandria. Alexandria, Louisiana – The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on December 5, 2022, that at around 3:52 p.m., Deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 6000 block of Cavan Circle in Alexandria, Louisiana’s Kelley Land region.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Ruston artist, LPJ photographer selling Bearcat shirts

Ruston High alum and renowned artist Reggie McLeroy is selling his latest design as shirts in honor of the Bearcats making their march to the dome. As a professional artist with a decades-long portfolio, McLeroy has partnered with Tommy Cline of Tommy’s Tees in Ruston to sell shirts with the design seen below (without watermarks).
RUSTON, LA
scttx.com

Joaquin VFD Activity Report; Annual Awards Given

December 4, 2022 - The week of November 27th through December 3rd was a jam-packed one for the Joaquin Volunteer Fire Department with 7 separate call-outs and the annual JVFD Christmas Banquet. Here's a summary of the week's events. Starting off with Monday morning, there was a call regarding a...
JOAQUIN, TX
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Notice of Death – December 4, 2022

Service: Tuesday, December 6 at 12 pm at Central Baptist Church in Robeline. Service: Friday, December 9 at 10 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Natchitoches Parish Journal publishes paid obituaries – unlimited words and a photo, as well as unlimited access – $80. Contact your funeral provider or npjnatla@gmail.com . Must be paid in advance of publication. (Notice of Death shown above are FREE of charge. You may email them to npjnatla@gmail.com)
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Natchitoches Police receive grant for seat belt and D.W.I. enforcement

The Natchitoches Police Department has been awarded a grant from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission that will start this month. The grant will pay police officers overtime to enforce seat belt violations and D.W.I. enforcement throughout the holiday season. According to LSU’s Center for Analytics and Research in Transportation Safety,...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

RPSO investigating shooting in Kelley Land area of Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking into a shooting that occurred on Cavan Circle in the Kelley Land area of Alexandria on Monday, Dec. 5. RPSO learned of the shooting around 3:52 p.m. Their investigation indicates that one person sustained injuries and was transported...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Runaway juvenile has been located

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - UPDATE: Za’Nayla Martin has been located and is safe. The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, Za’Nayla Rocheal Martin. Za’Nayla is a 14-year-old Black girl, with black hair and brown eyes. She is 4′...
PINEVILLE, LA
KSLA

3 arrested, including Sabine Parish reserve deputy, in bar fight in Zwolle

ZWOLLE, La. (KSLA) - Three people have been taken into custody after a bar fight in Zwolle over the weekend, the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office reports. Sheriff Aaron Mitchell says the fight happened at The Border lounge in Zwolle during the early morning hours of Saturday, Dec. 3. Around 1 a.m., several people got into a fight inside the bar; the fight then moved outside.
ZWOLLE, LA
KNOE TV8

Man dies after boat strikes downed tree, ejecting him; 4-year-old survives unhurt

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) — A boating accident has claimed the life of a 37-year-old Natchitoches Parish man. Jack Crowell, 37, of Natchitoches, was ejected from his 17-foot boat when it struck a downed tree in Cane River near the 300 block of Shoreline Drive in Natchitoches about 6:30 p.m. Saturday (Dec. 3), the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reports.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Fight breaks out on parade route

The Natchitoches Parish Journal was made aware of a video filmed by a parade attendee that captured a fight during the Christmas Parade on December 3, 2022. The video shows the Natchitoches Chief of Police and a School Color Guard passing by just before the fight started. Video Clip obtain...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Reserve Sheriff’s Deputy in Louisiana and Two Other Men Arrested in Connection With Bar Fight that Left One Man Severely Injured

Reserve Sheriff’s Deputy in Louisiana and Two Other Men Arrested in Connection With Bar Fight that Left One Man Severely Injured. On Monday, December 5, 2022, at 11:00 AM the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that Zwolle Police Officers arrested Kobe Cartinez in an investigation of a fight that occurred at “The Border” lounge Friday night.
ZWOLLE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

State troopers make arrests

Two individuals were arrested by Louisiana State Police Thursday morning in Ruston in separate incidents. Larry T. Lucas 59, of Ruston was stopped on La. Highway 33 near U.S. 80 for failure to wear a seat belt. During a license check, it was discovered Lucas was wanted in Mississippi on...
RUSTON, LA
KSLA

NPD: 2 additional suspects identified in shooting on Lakeview Drive

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - According to the Natchitoches Police Department(NPD), two more suspects have been identified in a shooting on Lakeview Drive that happened on Nov. 22. On Dec. 2, NPD identified Jashawn Hill and Evelyn Coley as alleged suspects in a shooting that happened late November. Hill is wanted...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KSLA

Sabine Parish woman dead after wreck; 3-year-old injured

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to Louisiana State Police, a woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash that happened just before 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The incident occurred on U.S. Hwy 171 at Hudson Darby Road. Officials say a 2020 Chevrolet Blazer driven by Jessica Farris, 28,...
SABINE PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy