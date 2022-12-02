Read full article on original website
redriverparishjournal.com
Terry Alan Dirks
Terry Dirks, age 63, a lifelong resident of Coushatta, passed away December 2, 2022, after a brief illness. Terry was born in April 1959 in Coushatta, Louisiana, to Sammie Mercille Lewter. He graduated from Fairview Alpha High School in 1977. Terry worked for Bam’s Skelly with his brother-in-law, Cecil Bamburg. Terry worked at Brown and Root; CW Belcher as a professional butcher; insurance agent; car sales; and marketing. Although early on, his passion was for cars and hunting, his whole world changed when he became a dad to his Hannah Katelyn. He was so proud of her and his two grandsons. Being a Papaw to Beckett and Brodie made him beam with pride.
kalb.com
Hicks student wins Vernon Parish’s American Legion Oratorical Competition
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Hicks student recently won the Vernon Parish’s American Legion Oratorical Competition. Hailey Wolff, a tenth grader, won the first prize of $250 and will now compete at the district level in Alexandria on January 21, 2023, against the winners from other parishes. Each...
ktalnews.com
7 NWLA schools recognized as Louisiana Comeback Campuses in reading and math
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Monday, the Louisiana Department of Education recognized 41 schools from 21 parishes as Louisiana Comeback Campuses, including seven in NWLA. In a release, the LDOE said these schools had exceeded pre-pandemic levels in reading and math. This comes amid challenges due to the pandemic...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Former Bearcats reliving past through current championship game run
Once a Bearcat, always a Bearcat. The Ruston Bearcats have earned eight Louisiana football state championships over the years — 1925, 1941, 1947, 1951, 1982, 1986, 1988 and 1990. And all those titles leave more than a few former Bearcats fired up about this year’s squad making it to...
ktalnews.com
Boating accident claims life of Natchitoches man
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Officials are investigating a boating accident that claimed the life of a Natchitoches man Saturday. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says 37-year-old Jack Crowell was driving a 17-foot vessel on the Cane River with his four-year-old son as a passenger. Around 6:30 p.m., the boat struck a downed tree in the water, ejecting Crowell from the vessel. His son remained in the watercraft.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Information Relating to a December 5 Shooting in Alexandria
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Information Relating to a December 5 Shooting in Alexandria. Alexandria, Louisiana – The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on December 5, 2022, that at around 3:52 p.m., Deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 6000 block of Cavan Circle in Alexandria, Louisiana’s Kelley Land region.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ruston artist, LPJ photographer selling Bearcat shirts
Ruston High alum and renowned artist Reggie McLeroy is selling his latest design as shirts in honor of the Bearcats making their march to the dome. As a professional artist with a decades-long portfolio, McLeroy has partnered with Tommy Cline of Tommy’s Tees in Ruston to sell shirts with the design seen below (without watermarks).
scttx.com
Joaquin VFD Activity Report; Annual Awards Given
December 4, 2022 - The week of November 27th through December 3rd was a jam-packed one for the Joaquin Volunteer Fire Department with 7 separate call-outs and the annual JVFD Christmas Banquet. Here's a summary of the week's events. Starting off with Monday morning, there was a call regarding a...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Notice of Death – December 4, 2022
Service: Tuesday, December 6 at 12 pm at Central Baptist Church in Robeline. Service: Friday, December 9 at 10 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Natchitoches Parish Journal publishes paid obituaries – unlimited words and a photo, as well as unlimited access – $80. Contact your funeral provider or npjnatla@gmail.com . Must be paid in advance of publication. (Notice of Death shown above are FREE of charge. You may email them to npjnatla@gmail.com)
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches Police receive grant for seat belt and D.W.I. enforcement
The Natchitoches Police Department has been awarded a grant from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission that will start this month. The grant will pay police officers overtime to enforce seat belt violations and D.W.I. enforcement throughout the holiday season. According to LSU’s Center for Analytics and Research in Transportation Safety,...
kalb.com
RPSO investigating shooting in Kelley Land area of Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking into a shooting that occurred on Cavan Circle in the Kelley Land area of Alexandria on Monday, Dec. 5. RPSO learned of the shooting around 3:52 p.m. Their investigation indicates that one person sustained injuries and was transported...
kalb.com
Runaway juvenile has been located
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - UPDATE: Za’Nayla Martin has been located and is safe. The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, Za’Nayla Rocheal Martin. Za’Nayla is a 14-year-old Black girl, with black hair and brown eyes. She is 4′...
Louisiana reserve deputy arrested, suspended; Sheriff asks for prayers
A Reserve Deputy with the Sabine Parish Sheriff's office has been suspended, and Sheriff Aaron Mitchell has asked everyone to pray for Mr. Bobby Parrie Jr.'s speedy recovery after an altercation occurred at “The Border” lounge in the City of Zwolle early on Saturday morning.
KSLA
3 arrested, including Sabine Parish reserve deputy, in bar fight in Zwolle
ZWOLLE, La. (KSLA) - Three people have been taken into custody after a bar fight in Zwolle over the weekend, the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office reports. Sheriff Aaron Mitchell says the fight happened at The Border lounge in Zwolle during the early morning hours of Saturday, Dec. 3. Around 1 a.m., several people got into a fight inside the bar; the fight then moved outside.
KNOE TV8
Man dies after boat strikes downed tree, ejecting him; 4-year-old survives unhurt
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) — A boating accident has claimed the life of a 37-year-old Natchitoches Parish man. Jack Crowell, 37, of Natchitoches, was ejected from his 17-foot boat when it struck a downed tree in Cane River near the 300 block of Shoreline Drive in Natchitoches about 6:30 p.m. Saturday (Dec. 3), the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reports.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Fight breaks out on parade route
The Natchitoches Parish Journal was made aware of a video filmed by a parade attendee that captured a fight during the Christmas Parade on December 3, 2022. The video shows the Natchitoches Chief of Police and a School Color Guard passing by just before the fight started. Video Clip obtain...
Reserve Sheriff’s Deputy in Louisiana and Two Other Men Arrested in Connection With Bar Fight that Left One Man Severely Injured
Reserve Sheriff’s Deputy in Louisiana and Two Other Men Arrested in Connection With Bar Fight that Left One Man Severely Injured. On Monday, December 5, 2022, at 11:00 AM the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that Zwolle Police Officers arrested Kobe Cartinez in an investigation of a fight that occurred at “The Border” lounge Friday night.
lincolnparishjournal.com
State troopers make arrests
Two individuals were arrested by Louisiana State Police Thursday morning in Ruston in separate incidents. Larry T. Lucas 59, of Ruston was stopped on La. Highway 33 near U.S. 80 for failure to wear a seat belt. During a license check, it was discovered Lucas was wanted in Mississippi on...
KSLA
NPD: 2 additional suspects identified in shooting on Lakeview Drive
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - According to the Natchitoches Police Department(NPD), two more suspects have been identified in a shooting on Lakeview Drive that happened on Nov. 22. On Dec. 2, NPD identified Jashawn Hill and Evelyn Coley as alleged suspects in a shooting that happened late November. Hill is wanted...
KSLA
Sabine Parish woman dead after wreck; 3-year-old injured
DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to Louisiana State Police, a woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash that happened just before 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The incident occurred on U.S. Hwy 171 at Hudson Darby Road. Officials say a 2020 Chevrolet Blazer driven by Jessica Farris, 28,...
