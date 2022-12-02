Read full article on original website
Blackfoot couple enjoys crafty venture together
BLACKFOOT — A Blackfoot couple has come up with a way to turn artistic prints into a crafty venture, which could be a timely idea for anyone looking for unique Christmas gifts. John and Dorothy Green, both retired at age 86, purchase prints out of places such as Cody,...
Butte County again tops Idaho wages list
Once again, Butte County is the only Idaho county to report an average weekly wage that exceeds the national average. Data compiled each quarter by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the average weekly salary paid to people who work in Butte County is $1,830. Many Idaho National Laboratory employees work at its various properties in Butte County, pushing wages up.
Rodriguez scores 21 as Idaho St. beats Montana-Western 61-53
POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Jared Rodriguez had 21 points in Idaho State's 61-53 victory against Montana-Western on Tuesday. Rodriguez shot 7 for 10 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line for the Bengals (3-7). Brock Mackenzie scored 13 points while shooting 5 for 8, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc. Brayden Parker was 4-of-5 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points, while adding six rebounds.
HIGH SCHOOL RUNNING: Blackfoot state champ Thomas commits to Oklahoma State
Blackfoot senior Matt Thomas will continue his cross country and track career in the Big 12. He committed to Oklahoma State on November 30, ending a recruiting process that took him all over the country.
