Knoxville, TN

atozsports.com

The disrespect to the Tennessee Vols stretches past the football field

The Tennessee Volunteers have been the target of plenty disrespect over the past couple of months. Firstly, the Volunteers were ranked behind the Alabama Crimson Tide in the final College Football Playoff rankings. They beat Alabama this season. Then, star quarterback Hendon Hooker was snubbed as a finalist for the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Where Tennessee is ranked in first NET rankings of season

Tennessee basketball debuted at No. 4 in college basketball's first NET rankings of the 2022-23 season on Monday morning. The Vols were the highest ranked SEC team in the debut of the rankings. Mississippi State (No. 5), Alabama (No. 8), Auburn (No. 21) and Arkansas (No. 25) were the only other SEC teams ranked inside the top 25.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt signs NIL deal with Hyatt hotels

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt has officially signed a name, image and likeness deal with World of Hyatt, the group behind the Hyatt family of hotels. “We have been admiring Jalin’s talent and want him to experience the Hyatt way of travel as well as help...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Tracking Tennessee’s entries into the NCAA transfer portal

The NCAA transfer portal officially opened to all FBS players on Monday, and Tennessee is expected to have some players enter their names into the database and seek a move to a new program. Five players already had announced their intentions to enter the portal last week, when only graduate transfers, players at lower-division programs or those whose programs had undergone coaching changes, but there could be others who hadn’t previously made their plans known. GoVols247 will keep tabs on Tennessee’s transfer portal entries as the window remains open over the next 45 days.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Tennessee basketball makes big jump in AP Poll

Tennessee basketball moved up six spots to No. 7 in this week's AP Poll after winning both of its game over the last week. The Vols returned home from winning the Battle 4 Atlantis and after moving up nine spots to No. 13 in last week's AP Poll, defeated McNeese State 76-40 on Wednesday night and Alcorn State 94-40 on Sunday evening. They did so without senior guard Josiah-Jordan James in the win over McNeese, and without fellow senior guard Santiago Vescovi in the win over Alcorn.
KNOXVILLE, TN
On Target News

Tennessee and MTSU going Bowling

Another area team receiving a bowl game bid is MTSU. The Blue Raiders (7-5) will play San Diego St (7-5) on December 24 in the Hawaii Bowl at 7 p.m. CT. One of Southern Tennessee's most experienced and recognized news broadcasters and play-by-play sportscasters. Current General Manager Rooster 101.5 FM, 93.9 The Duck and Whiskey Country 105.1 and 95.9. He is currently the play-by-play voice of the Coffee County Red Raiders (28 years) on The Rooster 101.5 and can be heard M-F broadcasting our local news. Lucky has done play-by-play for 3,662 (and counting) sports events on Radio & TV. He also served 4 years as the Public Information Officer for the Coffee Co. Sheriff's Dept. and taught Radio/TV for 6 years at Grundy County High School.
MURFREESBORO, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Makes Top Six For Top 30 Recruit

Four-star class of 2024 shooting guard Cam Scott released his top six including Tennessee Saturday afternoon. Auburn, Florida State, Kansas, South Carolina and Texas join Tennessee in Scott’s top six. Scott ranks as the No. 26 player and the No. 7 shooting guard in the country according to the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Vols guard Santiago Vescovi OUT against Alcorn State

Tennessee senior guard Santiago Vescovi is not available for tonight's game against Alcorn State, the Vols announced an hour before the 6 p.m. ET tip with the Braves. Vescovi is dealing with a left shoulder sprain that he suffered in Wednesday's win over McNeese State according to Tennessee. Vols senior...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Tennessee Athletics to host inventory sale

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Are you buying gifts for a Volunteer this year? Look no further; Tennessee Athletics will be hosting a public inventory sale ahead of the holidays. On Monday, Dec. 12, the athletics department will host the sale on the Robert E. White Indoor Field inside Neyland-Thompson Sports Center. It takes place from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

How to buy University of Tennessee Athletics gear

Vol fans will have the chance to buy gear and apparel from multiple Tennessee Athletics programs at their on-campus inventory sale next week. Vol fans will have the chance to buy gear and apparel from multiple Tennessee Athletics programs at their on-campus inventory sale next week. Knoxville mayor leads discussion...
KNOXVILLE, TN

