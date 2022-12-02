Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
The disrespect to the Tennessee Vols stretches past the football field
The Tennessee Volunteers have been the target of plenty disrespect over the past couple of months. Firstly, the Volunteers were ranked behind the Alabama Crimson Tide in the final College Football Playoff rankings. They beat Alabama this season. Then, star quarterback Hendon Hooker was snubbed as a finalist for the...
atozsports.com
Report: Tennessee Vols pursuing player in transfer portal that would instantly fill a huge need
The Tennessee Vols are reportedly pursuing a player in the NCAA transfer portal that would instantly fill a huge need in Knoxville. According to 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong, Tennessee has been in communication with Virginia cornerback Fentrell Cypress. “Tennessee, there’s going to be a call with Tennessee tonight,” said Wiltfong...
247Sports
Hendon Hooker's Heisman snub sparks media firestorm after Tennessee's football season
And Hooker did the same, with better numbers than most, in one fewer game after suffering a season-ending injury during Tennessee's loss at South Carolina three weeks ago. According to the latest odds, Williams is the favorite the win the award and Hooker is on the ballot, despite not being named a finalist.
UT fans react to college rankings and Orange Bowl selection
University of Tennessee fans had a lot to say about the Vols' football season from all the highs to some brutal upsets leading them to an Orange Bowl selection.
247Sports
Where Tennessee is ranked in first NET rankings of season
Tennessee basketball debuted at No. 4 in college basketball's first NET rankings of the 2022-23 season on Monday morning. The Vols were the highest ranked SEC team in the debut of the rankings. Mississippi State (No. 5), Alabama (No. 8), Auburn (No. 21) and Arkansas (No. 25) were the only other SEC teams ranked inside the top 25.
wvlt.tv
Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt signs NIL deal with Hyatt hotels
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt has officially signed a name, image and likeness deal with World of Hyatt, the group behind the Hyatt family of hotels. “We have been admiring Jalin’s talent and want him to experience the Hyatt way of travel as well as help...
UT selling game jerseys, helmets, cleats and other athletics gear at 1-day-only inventory sale
WBIR
West football coach Lamar Brown named 2022 Tennessee Titans Coach of the Year
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville West football head coach Lamar Brown has been named the 2022 Tennessee Titans Coach of the Year, the Titans announced on Tuesday. Brown guided West to a perfect 15-0 record and its first state title since 2014 when the Rebels beat Page 47-13 in the 5A championship game.
wvlt.tv
What will travel, tickets cost to get down to south Florida for the Orange Bowl?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Volunteers will take on the ACC Champion, Clemson Tigers, in the Orange Bowl, and costs have already reached thousands of dollars for tickets and some flights. Ticket prices range from $130 for upper-level seats and go as high as $1,100, according to Vivid Seats....
saturdaydownsouth.com
Josh Heupel reacts to OC Alex Golesh's departure ahead of Orange Bowl game against Clemson
Josh Heupel will be without a top staffer as his Tennessee team gets ready to face Clemson in the Orange Bowl. Alex Golesh has departed his post as Tennessee’s offensive coordinator to be the new head coach at USF. Heupel said it’s a positive reflection of the UT program.
247Sports
Tracking Tennessee’s entries into the NCAA transfer portal
The NCAA transfer portal officially opened to all FBS players on Monday, and Tennessee is expected to have some players enter their names into the database and seek a move to a new program. Five players already had announced their intentions to enter the portal last week, when only graduate transfers, players at lower-division programs or those whose programs had undergone coaching changes, but there could be others who hadn’t previously made their plans known. GoVols247 will keep tabs on Tennessee’s transfer portal entries as the window remains open over the next 45 days.
AP All-SEC: Hooker, Anderson, Heupel, win individual honors
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker is the Southeastern Conference offensive player of the year and Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. was named the top defensive player for the second straight year. Tennessee coach Josh Heupel was picked as coach of the year by the Associated Press Monday after keeping his team...
247Sports
Tennessee basketball makes big jump in AP Poll
Tennessee basketball moved up six spots to No. 7 in this week's AP Poll after winning both of its game over the last week. The Vols returned home from winning the Battle 4 Atlantis and after moving up nine spots to No. 13 in last week's AP Poll, defeated McNeese State 76-40 on Wednesday night and Alcorn State 94-40 on Sunday evening. They did so without senior guard Josiah-Jordan James in the win over McNeese, and without fellow senior guard Santiago Vescovi in the win over Alcorn.
Tennessee and MTSU going Bowling
Another area team receiving a bowl game bid is MTSU. The Blue Raiders (7-5) will play San Diego St (7-5) on December 24 in the Hawaii Bowl at 7 p.m. CT. One of Southern Tennessee's most experienced and recognized news broadcasters and play-by-play sportscasters. Current General Manager Rooster 101.5 FM, 93.9 The Duck and Whiskey Country 105.1 and 95.9. He is currently the play-by-play voice of the Coffee County Red Raiders (28 years) on The Rooster 101.5 and can be heard M-F broadcasting our local news. Lucky has done play-by-play for 3,662 (and counting) sports events on Radio & TV. He also served 4 years as the Public Information Officer for the Coffee Co. Sheriff's Dept. and taught Radio/TV for 6 years at Grundy County High School.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Makes Top Six For Top 30 Recruit
Four-star class of 2024 shooting guard Cam Scott released his top six including Tennessee Saturday afternoon. Auburn, Florida State, Kansas, South Carolina and Texas join Tennessee in Scott’s top six. Scott ranks as the No. 26 player and the No. 7 shooting guard in the country according to the...
247Sports
Vols guard Santiago Vescovi OUT against Alcorn State
Tennessee senior guard Santiago Vescovi is not available for tonight's game against Alcorn State, the Vols announced an hour before the 6 p.m. ET tip with the Braves. Vescovi is dealing with a left shoulder sprain that he suffered in Wednesday's win over McNeese State according to Tennessee. Vols senior...
4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
WBIR
Strangers' journey from Florida to Knoxville in van gets millions of views online
A group of strangers hopped into a van in Florida to get to Knoxville. It was an unexpected adventure for one of the passengers who documented the trip on TikTok.
wvlt.tv
Tennessee Athletics to host inventory sale
WATE
