ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, OH

St. Edward repeats as Division I state champions with 28-14 win over Springfield.

By Ryan Isley
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q6eK8_0jVwy8kK00

The St. Edward defense harassed the Wildcats all night to win the title.

Photo by Jeff Harwell

CANTON, Ohio – St. Edward turned up the defensive pressure and the offense scored when needed as the Eagles took home another Division I state title with a 28-14 win over Springfield on Saturday night.

The St. Edward defense was relentless all night long, as they sacked Springfield quarterback Bryce Schondelmyer nine times and had 11 more tackles for loss, meaning they made 20 plays behind the line of scrimmage.

“I don’t really feel like we did anything different technique-wise or anything like that,” senior defensive end Michael Kilbane said. “I feel like it was just moment of the game.”

The leaders of the pack were the players one would expect, as defensive end Wyatt Gedeon had 3.5 sacks and Kilbane sacked Schondelmyer three times. It means the two tied for the team lead with 19.5 sacks each on the season.

“We say we have the best two d-ends in the state and the proof is in the pudding,” St. Edward head coach Tom Lombardo said. “For two years, having the ability to coach these guys and watch them day in and day out in practice, (they are) quiet leaders, always doing the right things, the hardest workers in practice, the hardest workers in the weight room.”

They say iron sharpens iron, and the saying couldn’t be more true of Kilbane and Gedeon, who work out together and feed off one another, while pushing each other to be better.

“Since eighth grade, we have been lifting partners, just trying to make each other better every single day,” Kilbane, a Northwestern commit, said. “This year we were really just trying to see who could get the most sacks but in reality, we knew this was the ultimate goal of getting the state championship.”

The two had a friendly competition this year to see if either could break the St. Edward single-season sack record of 20, held by Michael O’Malley, who is now a coach for the Eagles. They each came up one short.

“Kilbane and I were really hungry to get sacks to win games, and we tied,” Wyatt, a Coastal Carolina commit, said. “That kind of makes me mad, I wanted to have bragging rights.”

After Springfield had fought back to cut their deficit to 21-14 with 18 seconds left in the third quarter on a 17-yard pass from Schondelmyer to Daylen Bradley, St. Edward’s offense was up to the task with an answer.

The Eagles started the next drive on their own 22 and moved it to their own 36, where they faced a 3rd-and-7. Quarterback Casey Bullock hit Grady Lentz-Pieffer for 16 yards to pick up the fist down and keep the drive alive, as well as keeping momentum on the side of St. Edward.

Three plays later with the Eagles at the Springfield 26, Bullock dropped back and let one fly near the front left corner of the endzone and Kyan Mason made the catch on the 1-yard-line.

“We had a good drive going, we were pushing the ball down the field,” Bullock said. “We practice that corner route all week. Kyan is the best athlete on the field all the time so when they are off of him and they give him that leverage, I knew he would go up and make the play.”

Marvin Bell broke through the line for a touchdown one play later to make it 28-14.

Springfield had the lead one time in the game, as the Wildcats scored the first points of the game on a 1-yard touchdown run by Jayvin Norman midway through the first quarter.

St. Edward responded immediately, as they went 65 yards in six plays and tied the game on a 24-yard touchdown pass from Bullock to Mason. The junior quarterback finished the game with 102 yards passing.

Bullock added a 3-yard rushing score and Bell scored from one yard out with 1:06 left in the second quarter to send the Eagles to the halftime locker rooms with a 21-7 lead. The two were masterful all night with the run-pass option, even fooling their coach a time or two.

“We feel that we are one of the best in the state in that,” Lombardo said. “It was beautiful tonight to watch. A couple times I wasn’t sure who had the ball.”

Bullock ran for 101 yards, while Bell led all runners with 172 yards on 24 carries and two scores.

After neither team scored on their first second half possession, Springfield went 70 yards in 18 plays and finished the drive with the Schondelmyer-to-Bradley touchdown. Schondelmyer finished the game with 206 yards passing.

This was a rematch of last year’s Division I state championship, won 23-13 by St. Edward. The championship is the second in a row and sixth in school history for the Eagles, who also won back-to-back championships in 2014 and 2015.

What prepared the Eagles for the game was not only the fact they defeated Springfield a year ago, but the schedule they played this season. All but one of their regular season opponents finished the season above .500.

St. Edward (15-1) played the likes of both teams who played in Thursday’s Division II state championship game in Toledo Central Catholic and Archbishop Hoban, Division I state semifinalist Archbishop Moeller and Division II regional finalist Massillon, which was the only loss of the season for the Eagles.

“I have been saying all along our schedule is certainly the toughest in Ohio if not one of the toughest in the country,” Lombardo said. “Each week we almost had to prepare lie it was a state championship week and these guys rose to the challenge.”

Photo Gallery (photos by Jeff Harwell)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gLfzk_0jVwy8kK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47I6MW_0jVwy8kK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42mA9m_0jVwy8kK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24c10F_0jVwy8kK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wwLpB_0jVwy8kK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G0pYr_0jVwy8kK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dJ9Xq_0jVwy8kK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fXeKb_0jVwy8kK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2COc8B_0jVwy8kK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WZwdn_0jVwy8kK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XO2wS_0jVwy8kK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W2KOx_0jVwy8kK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Urts2_0jVwy8kK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eBIMW_0jVwy8kK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sCcYP_0jVwy8kK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2En6lD_0jVwy8kK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ncWlF_0jVwy8kK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O8Y4t_0jVwy8kK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hVEwD_0jVwy8kK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Rvc1_0jVwy8kK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KjB0D_0jVwy8kK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jfqc7_0jVwy8kK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c3djE_0jVwy8kK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oiB6H_0jVwy8kK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RP1aA_0jVwy8kK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ecXZx_0jVwy8kK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g9Xjl_0jVwy8kK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CRKIE_0jVwy8kK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oC2aV_0jVwy8kK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s32nj_0jVwy8kK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j4pnB_0jVwy8kK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kvpp1_0jVwy8kK00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
readtheforum.org

Ms. Neely’s Double Life

Traveling back and forth from Chicago to Ohio every two weeks, one Latin teacher lives a life filled with separation and solitude, yet equally filled with excitement and joy. After a long week of school, most walk, bike, drive, or take public transport into the weekend; this teacher, however, flies into hers. She walks out of school following a long day of teaching AP Statistics to her E block class that never properly listens and heads straight to Midway to hop on her short flight home to Ohio.
CHICAGO, IL
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: SAFE-T Act delayed; Illinois retirement debt holds it back, Fitch says

SAFE-T Act court case delayed The case dozens of state’s attorneys and sheriffs across Illinois have against the SAFE-T Act’s no cash bail law set to take effect Jan. 1 has been delayed. A hearing scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed to Dec. 20. It’s expected the circuit court judge would rule the following week, leaving just days before the law is to be implemented. It’s also expected the case...
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Fire damages Tommy's on Higgins bar in Norwood Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- An investigation is underway after a fire at a bar in Norwood Park. The fire started just after 10 p.m. when smoke was pouring out of the roof and windows of the apartment building above Tommy's on Higgins, located at 6954 W. Higgins Ave.The family who lived in the apartment above the bar was one of the employees. The bar owner Tommy Migon said they are now displaced an the family has four or five kids.The bar owner said he's grateful no one was injured.   CBS 2's Marissa Perlman learned the bar has been a local hangout for Chicago first responders for years. "I got a phone call from one of my employees, it's really sad," Migon told CBS 2. "It appears to be some kind of electrical from the back coming into the building, it's still under investigation I'm not sure. It made it through the panels in the basement and by the time everything happened... I want to say thanks to the fire department." A note saying "Thank you CFD" is hanging on the door. Fire crews are investigating the cause of the fire. 
CHICAGO, IL
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Orland Park, IL

While Centennial Water Park, Orland Square, and Escapology in Orland Park, Cook County, Illinois, tend to steal the show, you should also try their exquisite restaurants!. If you’re looking for a superb restaurant to dine with family, romantic partners, or even business associates, check out the best restaurants in Orland Park, Illinois!
ORLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Thursday marks 50th anniversary of deadly plane crash near Midway

CHICAGO (CBS) -- This week marks the 50th anniversary of an aviation disaster in Chicago. On Dec. 8, 1972, a United Airlines 737 went down in a neighborhood near Midway International Airport. Flight 553 was traveling from Washington, D.C. to Omaha with a scheduled stop in Chicago. The plan was on approach at the time. The aircraft struck trees and rooftops along West 71st Street before crashing into a house, killing 43 people on board the plane and two people in the home. Among the victims was Michele Clark, 29. She wa sa pioneer in the television industry, getting her start a CBS 2. She was killed in the plane crash about five months after being named correspondent for the network. Her legacy lives on at Michele Clark Magnet High School on Chicago's West Side. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Several Chicago mayoral candidates could be knocked off the ballot

CHICAGO - In the Chicago mayoral race, the field will likely shrink as challenges are filed to knock several candidates off the ballot. Five mayoral candidates have been challenged, including the son of former mayor Eugene Sawyer, 6th Ward City Council member Roderick Sawyer. However, each of the well-funded front-runners...
CHICAGO, IL
Boston 25 News WFXT

5 teens shot in suburban Chicago residence, police say

ZION, Ill. — At least five teens were injured by gunfire at a residence in a suburb north of Chicago early Sunday, authorities said. Four high school-age teens were shot and taken to area hospitals to be treated for injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, WFLD-TV reported. They were treated and released, according to the television station.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

School bus involved in 7-vehicle crash in Crest Hill

CREST HILL, Ill. - A crash involving a school bus, a semi and five other cars took place Monday morning in southwest suburban Crest Hill. Children were on the bus at the time of the crash but there were no reported injuries from the collision that happened around 7:48 a.m. on Route 53 near Broadway Street, according to Crest Hill police.
CREST HILL, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago juveniles crash stolen car at Villa Park auto repair shop

CHICAGO - Two Chicago juveniles have been charged after they crashed a stolen vehicle last weekend at a west suburban auto repair shop. On Saturday, a Bellwood police officer stopped a stolen 2021 Kia SUV on Chicago's West Side, the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office said in a statement.
CHICAGO, IL
matadornetwork.com

The 9 Best Dive Bars in Chicago

What distinguishes a dive bar from other drinking establishments? After all, every American city has its share of neighborhood tap rooms, corner bars, and taverns. For Chicagoans,the definition of a dive bar is an endless subject of debate. Local industry folk and watering hole regulars use strict guidelines to assess what is and isn’t a dive bar. How much is a domestic beer, for instance? It has to be under $5. Are the bathrooms clean, or covered in graffiti? They should be questionable at best. Can you order more than a two pour cocktail? If so, that’s not an authentic dive – it’s a cocktail bar. Dive bars in Chicago meet all these criteria.
CHICAGO, IL
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy