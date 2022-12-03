St. Edward repeats as Division I state champions with 28-14 win over Springfield.

The St. Edward defense harassed the Wildcats all night to win the title.

Photo by Jeff Harwell

CANTON, Ohio – St. Edward turned up the defensive pressure and the offense scored when needed as the Eagles took home another Division I state title with a 28-14 win over Springfield on Saturday night.

The St. Edward defense was relentless all night long, as they sacked Springfield quarterback Bryce Schondelmyer nine times and had 11 more tackles for loss, meaning they made 20 plays behind the line of scrimmage.

“I don’t really feel like we did anything different technique-wise or anything like that,” senior defensive end Michael Kilbane said. “I feel like it was just moment of the game.”

The leaders of the pack were the players one would expect, as defensive end Wyatt Gedeon had 3.5 sacks and Kilbane sacked Schondelmyer three times. It means the two tied for the team lead with 19.5 sacks each on the season.

“We say we have the best two d-ends in the state and the proof is in the pudding,” St. Edward head coach Tom Lombardo said. “For two years, having the ability to coach these guys and watch them day in and day out in practice, (they are) quiet leaders, always doing the right things, the hardest workers in practice, the hardest workers in the weight room.”

They say iron sharpens iron, and the saying couldn’t be more true of Kilbane and Gedeon, who work out together and feed off one another, while pushing each other to be better.

“Since eighth grade, we have been lifting partners, just trying to make each other better every single day,” Kilbane, a Northwestern commit, said. “This year we were really just trying to see who could get the most sacks but in reality, we knew this was the ultimate goal of getting the state championship.”

The two had a friendly competition this year to see if either could break the St. Edward single-season sack record of 20, held by Michael O’Malley, who is now a coach for the Eagles. They each came up one short.

“Kilbane and I were really hungry to get sacks to win games, and we tied,” Wyatt, a Coastal Carolina commit, said. “That kind of makes me mad, I wanted to have bragging rights.”

After Springfield had fought back to cut their deficit to 21-14 with 18 seconds left in the third quarter on a 17-yard pass from Schondelmyer to Daylen Bradley, St. Edward’s offense was up to the task with an answer.

The Eagles started the next drive on their own 22 and moved it to their own 36, where they faced a 3rd-and-7. Quarterback Casey Bullock hit Grady Lentz-Pieffer for 16 yards to pick up the fist down and keep the drive alive, as well as keeping momentum on the side of St. Edward.

Three plays later with the Eagles at the Springfield 26, Bullock dropped back and let one fly near the front left corner of the endzone and Kyan Mason made the catch on the 1-yard-line.

“We had a good drive going, we were pushing the ball down the field,” Bullock said. “We practice that corner route all week. Kyan is the best athlete on the field all the time so when they are off of him and they give him that leverage, I knew he would go up and make the play.”

Marvin Bell broke through the line for a touchdown one play later to make it 28-14.

Springfield had the lead one time in the game, as the Wildcats scored the first points of the game on a 1-yard touchdown run by Jayvin Norman midway through the first quarter.

St. Edward responded immediately, as they went 65 yards in six plays and tied the game on a 24-yard touchdown pass from Bullock to Mason. The junior quarterback finished the game with 102 yards passing.

Bullock added a 3-yard rushing score and Bell scored from one yard out with 1:06 left in the second quarter to send the Eagles to the halftime locker rooms with a 21-7 lead. The two were masterful all night with the run-pass option, even fooling their coach a time or two.

“We feel that we are one of the best in the state in that,” Lombardo said. “It was beautiful tonight to watch. A couple times I wasn’t sure who had the ball.”

Bullock ran for 101 yards, while Bell led all runners with 172 yards on 24 carries and two scores.

After neither team scored on their first second half possession, Springfield went 70 yards in 18 plays and finished the drive with the Schondelmyer-to-Bradley touchdown. Schondelmyer finished the game with 206 yards passing.

This was a rematch of last year’s Division I state championship, won 23-13 by St. Edward. The championship is the second in a row and sixth in school history for the Eagles, who also won back-to-back championships in 2014 and 2015.

What prepared the Eagles for the game was not only the fact they defeated Springfield a year ago, but the schedule they played this season. All but one of their regular season opponents finished the season above .500.

St. Edward (15-1) played the likes of both teams who played in Thursday’s Division II state championship game in Toledo Central Catholic and Archbishop Hoban, Division I state semifinalist Archbishop Moeller and Division II regional finalist Massillon, which was the only loss of the season for the Eagles.

“I have been saying all along our schedule is certainly the toughest in Ohio if not one of the toughest in the country,” Lombardo said. “Each week we almost had to prepare lie it was a state championship week and these guys rose to the challenge.”

Photo Gallery (photos by Jeff Harwell)