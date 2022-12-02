Read full article on original website
Herschel Walker Furious With Barack Obama's Over Recent Comments, Says Ex-Prez Didn't Tell 'Whole Story' About Senate Candidate's Werewolf & Vampire Remarks
GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker spoke out and slammed Barack Obama this weekend after the former president criticized Walker’s qualifications to run for public office, RadarOnline.com has learned.Walker’s response came Sunday morning as the 60-year-old NFL star-turned-senator-hopeful appeared for an interview with Fox News.During the interview, Walker claimed Obama and the Democratic Party are “always trying to mislead people” and his werewolf and vampire remarks – which caused scrutiny against the Georgia Senate candidate – “had a deeper meaning” than what was reported."The whole story is the story involved people having faith, having faith and continuing to go out and...
Trump calls the US 'a mess' after Herschel Walker loses Georgia runoff election
Donald Trump has said the US is in “big trouble” after yet another one of his electoral endorsements flopped in a midterm elections runoff. Democrat Raphael Warnock beat the MAGAGA king’s handpicked Republican candidate Herschel Walker to hold on to his Georgia seat. This means that Joe Biden’s party has gained a 51-49 majority in the Senate, and the person who’s really in “big trouble” now is Trump. It’s more proof that his backing holds little currency with voters. Or, indeed, that it puts people off.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter The former president has largely been blamed for costing the Republicans...
Making connections with government and elected officials will improve Kansas for everyone
I must be living in a bubble. Someone recently asked me, “What’s your jam?” and I wasn’t sure what they meant. According to The Free Dictionary, that phrase is slang for “something one particularly prefers, desires, enjoys, or cares about.” And even though I had never heard it before a month ago, suddenly it is […] The post Making connections with government and elected officials will improve Kansas for everyone appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Democrats capture Senate seat in Georgia runoff
US President Joe Biden celebrated the strengthening of his party's majority in the Senate on Tuesday after Democrat Raphael Warnock was declared the winner of a runoff election in Georgia. Georgia, historically a Republican state, took America by surprise when voters chose Biden over Trump in the 2020 presidential election and then sent two Democrats to the Senate two months later in another runoff.
