ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

DNC panel votes to make South Carolina first nominating state instead of Iowa

By Julia Shapero
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BSSUT_0jVwhZdt00

The rulemaking arm of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) voted on Friday to make South Carolina the first voting state in the party’s presidential nominating calendar, The Associated Press reported .

South Carolina will replace the starting-gun spot held for decades by Iowa after that state’s caucus suffered technical problems in 2020.

The shift would also fulfill long-standing requests from within the party to have a more diverse state in the leadoff position.

New Hampshire and Nevada would vote the week after South Carolina in the new calendar, followed by Georgia and Michigan. The full DNC will vote on the calendar early next year, according to USA Today .

The vote comes after President Biden endorsed the shake-up to the nominating calendar on Thursday. In a letter to the DNC, Biden emphasized that the leadoff state — which tends to have an outsized influence on which candidates remain in the race — should reflect the diversity of the country.

“Too often over the past fifty years, candidates have dropped out or had their candidacies marginalized by the press and pundits because of poor performances in small states early in the process before voters of color cast a vote,” Biden said.

He also urged the DNC to move away from caucuses in general, calling them “inherently anti-participatory.”

Biden’s own 2020 campaign for the White House kicked into a higher gear after he won the South Carolina primary, following disappointing finishes in Iowa and New Hampshire.

Even as Friday’s vote brings Democrats one step closer to giving South Carolina the first-in-the-nation position, Iowa and New Hampshire have argued that their states mandate they go first. The New Hampshire Democratic Party, whose state typically holds the second spot in the calendar, hit back at the proposal on Wednesday.

“The DNC did not give New Hampshire the first-in-the-nation primary and it is not theirs to take away,” said Chairman Ray Buckley.

—Updated at 4:46 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Here’s where Trump’s GOP rivals stand on potential 2024 bids

Former President Trump kicked off the 2024 presidential election campaign season when he became the first major candidate to announce a White House bid just a week after the midterm elections. Trump has been the unequivocal leader of the Republican Party since he was first elected president in 2016, but he has garnered blame from many opponents and allies for the […]
GEORGIA STATE
WBRE

One dead after late night crash

PORTER TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say one person is dead after a two-car crash in Schuylkill County. On December 3 at 12:03 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police said they received a report of a two-car crash on State Route 125, also known as Main Street, in Porter Township. Investigators tell Eyewitness News the […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
The Comeback

Herschel Walker extremely confused about election

As former Georgia Bulldogs star running back Herschel Walker puts the finishing touches on his Georgia senate campaign, it appears he might not know exactly what he’s running for, or the political ramifications. During an interview with Politico, Herschel Walker didn’t seem to understand which chamber of Congress he was running for. He also seemed Read more... The post Herschel Walker extremely confused about election appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GEORGIA STATE
Deadline

Family Members Refuse To Shake Hands Of Mitch McConnell, Kevin McCarthy At Ceremony Honoring Police Officers Who Defended Capitol On January 6th

Police officers and family members declined to shake the hands of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) during a Congressional Gold Medal ceremony on Tuesday to honor those who defended the Capitol amid the January 6th attack. Video of the ceremony showed recipients shaking hands with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) but not McConnell and McCarthy. The event was carried by CNN and MSNBC, and Fox News joined in later. Ken Sicknick, the brother of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, who died after the attack, told CBS News that he did not shake...
TEXAS STATE
WBRE

Heavy police presence reported in Monroe County

POLK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police responded to an incident near Route 209 Tuesday evening reporting a heavy police presence. According to PSP spokesperson Trooper Anthony Petroski, state police are involved in an active incident taking place on Mill Pond Road in Polk Township in Monroe County. Troopers say parts of Route […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

More info released in Monroe County deadly crash

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A third victim has died after a deadly crash occurred Sunday night in Monroe County. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, around 6:30 p.m. Sunday officers were dispatched to a report of a two-car crash that happened on State Route 611 and State Route 715 in Tannersville. Police say […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Biden says Walker doesn’t deserve to be in the Senate

President Biden on Friday said that Republican candidate Herschel Walker does not deserve to be in the Senate, just days ahead of the runoff in Georgia on Tuesday. During a stop at a International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) fundraiser in Boston, Biden emphasized the differences between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock (D), and Walker.  “And […]
GEORGIA STATE
WBRE

Man accused of soliciting a minor and related charges

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County man is now in custody after allegedly planning to meet with who he thought was a 15-year-old girl for sex. Kingston Police report that on July 26 at about 8:05 p.m. officers were sent to the area near the Dollar Tree parking lot on Wyoming Avenue, regarding […]
KINGSTON, PA
WBRE

Monroe County man arrested after alleged attempted homicide

PRICE TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Cresco man is charged with attempted homicide after a shooting and State Police arrested 33-year-old Benjamin Stitt. Troopers say Stitt shot at a car several times Friday on Clarks Road in Price Township, two people were in the car, including a 76-year-old woman. As troopers were responding to […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Two dead now identified in Lackawanna County crash

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police tell Eyewitness News two people have died after a two-car crash in Lackawanna County. The Lackawanna County Communications Center tells Eyewitness News first responders were called to the 1400 block of Heart Lake Road around 8 p.m. Saturday night for a two-car crash with at least one car […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

I-81 crash leads to over 200 grams of weed

NEW MILFORD, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging a man after they say a crash led them to over 200 grams of marijuana. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 6 around 10:00 a.m. troopers responded to a crash on Interstate 81 in Susquehanna County. PSP said a 22-year-old man involved in the […]
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Pa state trooper charged with DUI while on duty

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police announced DUI charges against a trooper accused of driving intoxicated while on duty. According to PSP, Austin J. Burney, assigned to Troop C, Lewis Run, in McKean County, was found to be under the influence of alcohol during his shift on November 27. Burney was charged with driving […]
MCKEAN COUNTY, PA
WBRE

9 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Man charged with selling deadly dose of fentanyl and tranq

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Bloomsburg man has been charged after police say he sold a combination of fentanyl and xylazine, a.k.a., Tranq, resulting in another man’s death. According to Bloomsburg police, on August 20, officers responded to the 70 block of Iron Street around 2:15 a.m., for a report of three unresponsive people. […]
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WBRE

Monroe County cold case killing reaches 15th Anniversary

TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The investigation into the shooting death of a Monroe County man has reached the 15-year mark with no arrest. 22-year-old Lee Van Luvender of Bartonsville was shot to death on December 4, 2007, when he went deer hunting. His body was found with multiple gunshot wounds outside his vehicle […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man accused of trying to kidnap 6-year-old boy

CHERRY TOWNSHIP, SULLIVAN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Troopers arrested a man they say forced himself into a home and tried to kidnap a 6-year-old boy. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were called to a man forcing himself into a home in the 400 block of Dieffenbach Road in Sullivan County. The man, later identified as […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Pottsville worker pronounced dead nearly 3 months after accident

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Pottsville sanitation worker has died three months following injuries suffered on the job. On September 6, officials say Kerry Spiess, from Pottsville, was working on the back of a sanitation truck in the 100 block of North Progress Avenue when the operator of the truck backed into a street […]
POTTSVILLE, PA
WBRE

WBRE

34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy