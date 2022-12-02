Read full article on original website
fitsmallbusiness.com
Recruitment Management System: Small Business Guide
A recruitment management system (RMS) is a human resources tool or set of tools used to manage the process of recruiting, interviewing, and hiring new employees. Managing your recruitment process sounds simple enough but it requires constant monitoring and adjustments and compliance with employment laws to ensure it is fair and non-discriminatory. The right RMS can automate your process, from finding and engaging candidates to interviewing and making offers, reducing the load on you or your team and resulting in higher-quality hires.
A one-time payment is coming your way from the state
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
Costco Allowing Shopping Without a Membership
A partner program will allow for delivery but not in-store shopping. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CustomerService.Costco.com and EatThis.com.
Walmart CEO warns company will close stores if theft doesn't slow down
The world's largest retailer likely loses about 1% of its US revenue — or roughly $3 billion every year — to stealing by customers and employees.
What a CD Ladder Is & How It Can Benefit Your Business
A business certificate of deposit (CD) ladder is a financial strategy where you invest in multiple CDs of varying lengths and staggered maturity dates. By using a business CD ladder, you can ensure that you earn the maximum interest return on your business reserve funds while also making some of those funds regularly available to cover company expenses.
‘Their vision needs to be shared’: the tiny shop championing the literature of the Amazon
A small kiosk sits humbly next to Manaus Opera House, in the heart of the Amazon rainforest in Brazil. Tucked below some trees, the shop is easy to walk past without noticing. But through its green glass doors lies the world’s largest collection of Amazonian literature: a treasure chest of forgotten cultures and ignored histories.
MinistryWorks Review: Is It Right for Your Business in 2023?
MinistryWorks is a payroll and tax solution for churches and ministries. It has in-house experts with clergy tax law experience and can handle church-specific needs like paying housing allowances. It also assigns a dedicated payroll specialist to assist you. MinistryWorks is best for religious organizations searching for an affordable and reliable payroll solution with solid experience working with churches.
Offrs Review: Is It Right for Your Real Estate Business?
Offrs is a predictive analytics platform that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and data acquisition to improve lead generation performance by directing agents to homeowner leads who will most likely sell their properties. Using predictive analytics, Offrs analyzes multiple data points to provide agents with in-depth data, ready-to-convert leads, and marketing tools such as email and online ads. Offrs reviews indicate the platform works best for agents and teams looking for new listing leads with the most accurate data.
Parallel Testing Your Payroll Software in 8 Steps
Parallel testing is the process of running the same payroll in two payroll systems to ensure that both have the same outputs. That means all the information regarding employee net pay, taxes (including year-to-date totals), and withheld benefit premiums reported in the new software aligns with what is reported in the old system.
