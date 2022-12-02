A recruitment management system (RMS) is a human resources tool or set of tools used to manage the process of recruiting, interviewing, and hiring new employees. Managing your recruitment process sounds simple enough but it requires constant monitoring and adjustments and compliance with employment laws to ensure it is fair and non-discriminatory. The right RMS can automate your process, from finding and engaging candidates to interviewing and making offers, reducing the load on you or your team and resulting in higher-quality hires.

