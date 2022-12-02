Read full article on original website
kmyu.tv
Thick fog that impeded Tuesday morning commute could return again for Wednesday's drive
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A National Weather Service dense fog advisory has expired after a morning with limited visibility on northern Utah highways, with some drivers navigating roadways without being able to see more than a quarter-mile ahead. It could be back for Round 2, though. There was...
kmyu.tv
Northern Utah fog limiting visibility on highways throughout morning
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Drivers along the northern Wasatch Front will want to give themselves extra time for their commute Tuesday morning to account for the fog. The National Weather Service has a dense fog advisory in effect until 11 a.m. for the northern Utah from Box Elder to Salt Lake counties, with areas around the Great Salt Lake literally in the thick of it.
kmyu.tv
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snow coming to Utah's northern mountains
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Northern mountains are expected to pick up 5-10" of snow with the storm moving in Sunday night through Monday. The storm's impact on the Wasatch Front valleys will be minimal, with a trace to 2" of snow expected. The cold front will be moving...
kmyu.tv
Avalanche Awareness Week kicks off with one official sharing his own harrowing story
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The fourth annual Utah Avalanche Awareness Week kicked off Monday night with an event in Sugar House Park. Various groups and agencies, including the Utah Avalanche Center, Salt Lake County Search and Rescue and the Utah Snowmobile Association, turned out for the event. It included mock avalanche rescue drills, kids activities, and avalanche rescue dogs.
kmyu.tv
Arrest report: Suspect who crashed into Logan house thought 'demons were out to get him'
LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — The suspect who allegedly crashed a stolen vehicle crashed into a Logan home on Monday was reportedly hallucinating while he drove 110 miles per hour through Sardine Canyon and ran red lights in city streets, according to court documents. Malcolm Lamar Vanburen, 26, of Louisiana,...
kmyu.tv
Teachers share concern over outdated locks in event of emergencies
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A secure classroom door is the first line of defense for two of the most life-threatening disasters that can happen at school: a fire and a shooting. But older schools have doors with an ancient lock system, which has ironically caused the security measures for both disasters to compete with each other, and teachers are nervous about it.
kmyu.tv
Utah financial counselor breaks down managing emergency funds in case of unexpected layoff
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — With the economy showing signs of slowing and some big tech companies like Meta and Twitter announcing layoffs, it makes sense to assume that layoffs are possible in any workplace. To prepare for that possibility it also makes sense to get your finances in...
kmyu.tv
Legendary athletes' stories, memorabilia on display at Utah Sports Hall of Fame Museum
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Karl Malone, Jim McMahon, the Mormon Meteor -- they're all icons in sports with whom many Utahns are familiar. There is a place in Salt Lake City that's sharing not only the names and memorabilia of hundreds of Utah's sports legends, but their incredible stories, too.
