Read full article on original website
Related
Oregon company pitches plan to create Northwest hydrogen hub outside state agencies
A Lake Oswego-based solar energy company has spurned a Northwest government partnership by launching its own bid to win hundreds of millions in federal dollars to create a green hydrogen production network across Oregon and Washington. In November, Obsidian Renewables applied to the U.S. Department of Energy to become a green hydrogen hub for the […] The post Oregon company pitches plan to create Northwest hydrogen hub outside state agencies appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Chronicle
Ocean Prime: Chef to Open His First Restaurant in Chehalis at Former Kit Carson Location
Having closed in September 2021, the longtime home of the Kit Carson Family Restaurant in Chehalis stayed vacant for about a year before Seattle Chef Eyner “Rene” Cardona began renovating the building in preparation to open his first restaurant, Ocean Prime, a family dining experience. He is now...
nwnewsradio.com
Real ID requirement pushed back to 2025
(SEATTLE) We’ve talked a lot over the past year about needing a new enhanced drivers’ license by mid-2023, otherwise you may not be able to use the nation’s airports. There’s no longer a need to hurry to meet that deadline. Washington’s enhanced drivers license complies with...
thejoltnews.com
Storm-related flood shutters post office, Ace Hardware
Tuesday night's rainstorm is being blamed, at least initially, for the partial collapse of a roof in an empty retail spot in the Capital Village Shopping Center at 400 Cooper Point Road SW shopping center in West Olympia. Both the Ace Hardware store and the West Side Station of the...
King County retail theft arrests spike 100% as businesses seek accountability
SEATTLE — The King County Prosecutor's Office said it is seeing a dramatic increase in retail thefts being charged. Local businesses say they’re experiencing more break-ins than ever before. “We’ve been in business for 17 years and we have two locations and up until this last year, we’ve...
thejoltnews.com
Olympia landowner seeking to build fourplexes on Deschutes Parkway property
The Olympia Site Plan Review Committee held a presubmission hearing on a project at 500 Deschutes Parkway SW with three housing fourplexes. According to the property owner and applicant for the project, Sean Threatt, they intend to build three fourplexes in phases. For phase 1, two fourplexes will be built in the northern part of the property, and for phase 2, build the third fourplex in the southern portion.
Addressing misconceptions about WA’s new vehicle registration law
Washington state will now allow you to take a photo of your vehicle registration and store it on your cell phone, tablet, or electronic device. “Both your registration and your proof of insurance can be stored electronically,” said Tim Meyer, King County Sheriff’s Office’s spokesperson. Many residents...
“Kids Seem to Be a Paycheck”: How a Billion-Dollar Corporation Exploits Washington’s Special Education System
Universal Health Services collected more than $38 million in tax dollars for special education services that families and former teachers say it largely didn’t provide
q13fox.com
Snowfall in Pierce County; Sheriff urges folks to stay indoors or drive carefully
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Snow is coming down in the South Sound, and the Pierce County Sheriff's Office is urging folks to stay indoors. "We're going to keep this short," the sheriff's office tweeted. "If you're able to stay home today, please do." Already, fire officials say several cars have...
Rent an Entire Enchanted Island for Yourself in Washington State
You Can Rent An Entire Island For Yourself In Washington State. If you really want to escape the stress and vacation off the grid, there is an island in Washington State that you can rent for yourself. Your Own Private Island In Washington Is The Perfect Escape From The Stress.
emeraldcityjournal.com
Seattle’s Department of Transportation Prepares Around Fifty Snow Plows in Preparation for the Impending Snow Storm
As the first blizzard of the season begins to pound the City of Seattle, the Seattle Department of Transportation has begun to set up plans to account for a shortage of resources. The majority of the city is only forecast to receive around an inch of snow from the storm,...
Several school districts announce delays, closures due to winter weather: Storm impacts
SEATTLE — Several school districts around western Washington have announced delays or cancellations for Monday morning due to winter weather impacts. All Puyallup School District schools will be closed Dec. 5, while South Kitsap Schools will start 2 hours late due to icy conditions. “We realize it's an inconvenience...
Driver of snow-covered car on SR 16 gets hefty ticket
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — It may be a cliché, but sometimes a picture really is worth a thousand words. That was the case in Kitsap County on Sunday afternoon, when someone called 911 to report a car that was driving erratically on State Route 16, according to WSP.
Councilmember calls for light rail ‘starter line’ from Bellevue to Redmond
Sound Transit is exploring the option of starting light rail service on the Eastside despite delays in construction connecting the track to the main Seattle light rail line. District 6 King County Councilmember Claudia Balducci expressed her excitement after taking her first trip on the newly completed light rail track from Bel-Red station at 130th street to Overlake Village Station in Redmond Thursday night.
KOMO News
North Seattle business blasts music to deter growing homeless camp
SEATTLE, Wash. — A North Seattle business fed up with a growing homeless encampment, has been blasting music to get the people who are living there to leave. The encampment is stationed on a side street at N 128th St. and Stone Ave. North. Nearby business owners said the...
kpq.com
Hit and Run Near Buzz Inn Steakhouse and Casino in East Wenatchee
The driver of a white pickup truck with an attached snow plow was involved in a hit and run in East Wenatchee Thursday afternoon. Around 3:48 p.m., a white pickup truck carrying a snow plow collided head-on with a Toyota Highlander on the intersection of Grant Road and Eastmont Avenue.
Some Seattleites want to put a lid on I-5
(The Center Square) – The Seattle City Council is considering building a physical lid on top of Interstate-5 to re-join communities long ago separated by the construction of highways. Council Bill 120462 is an amendment to the Seattle Comprehensive Growth Plan that would seek to “reconnect Seattle's street grid...
Chronicle
Worker Shoveling Snow Killed in Snohomish County Hit-and-Run
A 50-year-old man died Saturday morning when he was hit by a car while shoveling snow outside an RV sales business along Highway 99 south of Everett, according to the Washington State Patrol. WSP Trooper Kelsey Harding said the northbound driver of a beige 2006 Pontiac G6 sedan left the...
AdWeek
KCPQ Reporter Steve Kiggins Says Station Declined to Renew His Contract
Seattle reporter Steve Kiggins told viewers his contract has not been renewed by Fox owned station KCPQ. “That’s probably a good thing,” Kiggins said in an emotional thank you video he posted to Twitter. “I’ve done this a long time.”. Kiggins started his career as a...
Light snow continues to fall in some parts of Western Washington, but get ready for the rain
After Saturday’s high temperatures in the mid-to-low 40′s, much of the snow that hit the Puget Sound area has melted. However, after temperatures dropped into the 20′s overnight, any moisture that did not melt and evaporate froze. When walking on sidewalks or driving on roads use great...
Comments / 0