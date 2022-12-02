ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelan County, WA

Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon company pitches plan to create Northwest hydrogen hub outside state agencies

A Lake Oswego-based solar energy company has spurned a Northwest government partnership by launching its own bid to win hundreds of millions in federal dollars to create a green hydrogen production network across Oregon and Washington.  In November, Obsidian Renewables applied to the U.S. Department of Energy to become a green hydrogen hub for the […] The post Oregon company pitches plan to create Northwest hydrogen hub outside state agencies appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
nwnewsradio.com

Real ID requirement pushed back to 2025

(SEATTLE) We’ve talked a lot over the past year about needing a new enhanced drivers’ license by mid-2023, otherwise you may not be able to use the nation’s airports. There’s no longer a need to hurry to meet that deadline. Washington’s enhanced drivers license complies with...
WASHINGTON STATE
thejoltnews.com

Storm-related flood shutters post office, Ace Hardware

Tuesday night's rainstorm is being blamed, at least initially, for the partial collapse of a roof in an empty retail spot in the Capital Village Shopping Center at 400 Cooper Point Road SW shopping center in West Olympia. Both the Ace Hardware store and the West Side Station of the...
thejoltnews.com

Olympia landowner seeking to build fourplexes on Deschutes Parkway property

The Olympia Site Plan Review Committee held a presubmission hearing on a project at 500 Deschutes Parkway SW with three housing fourplexes. According to the property owner and applicant for the project, Sean Threatt, they intend to build three fourplexes in phases. For phase 1, two fourplexes will be built in the northern part of the property, and for phase 2, build the third fourplex in the southern portion.
OLYMPIA, WA
MyNorthwest

Councilmember calls for light rail ‘starter line’ from Bellevue to Redmond

Sound Transit is exploring the option of starting light rail service on the Eastside despite delays in construction connecting the track to the main Seattle light rail line. District 6 King County Councilmember Claudia Balducci expressed her excitement after taking her first trip on the newly completed light rail track from Bel-Red station at 130th street to Overlake Village Station in Redmond Thursday night.
REDMOND, WA
KOMO News

North Seattle business blasts music to deter growing homeless camp

SEATTLE, Wash. — A North Seattle business fed up with a growing homeless encampment, has been blasting music to get the people who are living there to leave. The encampment is stationed on a side street at N 128th St. and Stone Ave. North. Nearby business owners said the...
SEATTLE, WA
The Center Square

Some Seattleites want to put a lid on I-5

(The Center Square) – The Seattle City Council is considering building a physical lid on top of Interstate-5 to re-join communities long ago separated by the construction of highways. Council Bill 120462 is an amendment to the Seattle Comprehensive Growth Plan that would seek to “reconnect Seattle's street grid...
SEATTLE, WA

