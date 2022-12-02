Read full article on original website
actionlifemedia.com
How to Clean Huge Carpet Stains (And When to Call the Professionals)
Did you know that in 2021, the average selling price of residential carpets in the United States rose by 7%? Yet, despite those price hikes, the average number of sales increased by an impressive 17.2%. All those figures show that Americans still love and crave soft floor coverings. Carpets, after...
The Daily South
Outdated Bathroom Trends We're Retiring In 2023
Whether you're planning for a major renovation or a simple refresh, the bathroom can be a tricky space for homeowners to tackle. It's also one of the few rooms that can reveal the age of your house instantly. Bathrooms consistently see big trends take over, from bright pink everything to oversized jacuzzi tubs to wet rooms. For a long time, the bathroom was seen as a purely functional place, however, the recent emphasis on wellness has impacted decisions we make for the space. Today, designers and homeowners are emphasizing relaxation and infusing personality into every inch, which means a shift in design that leaves many trends looking dated and out of style. There’s no better time than the start of a new year to update your bathroom and give it a fresh facelift. Here are a few trends we are putting behind us in 2023.
homedit.com
How to Clean Grout without Scrubbing
Whether you’re working on your bathroom floor or shower walls, knowing how to clean grout without scrubbing can save your back and protect your time. We’ve tried numerous grout cleaners – store-bought and homemade- and can report which are worth trying. Here’s how to clean grout with...
livingetc.com
Can you wash pillows in a washing machine? Here's what experts have to say
When was the last time you washed your pillow? No, we don't mean your removable pillowcase, we're talking about your actual pillow. Knowing how to keep this integral bedding component clean is key to healthier and more restful sleep, but the chances are you're not washing it regularly enough. All of this begs the question, how do you actually wash a pillow, and can you put them inside your washing machine?
IKEA Or Target: Which Has The Cheapest Area Rugs
Area rugs provide a versatile design option for your space, but they're not always cheap. We compared the best affordable area rugs at Ikea and Target.
How to clean carpets with or without a carpet cleaner
If your carpets look worse for wear, follow these three simple steps to clean carpets — and you don’t even need a steam cleaner
This $3 tool helped me clean my bathroom in seconds
If cleaning the bathroom is a chore, check out this simple hack that will cut your time in half.
cohaitungchi.com
How To Get Cat Urine Out of Wood Furniture
You found your favorite piece of wood furniture wet and there was an extremely strong smell of cat urine on it. Before loosing your calm, assess if the wooden piece is still salvageable and research ways to eliminate the pungent smell. Remember though, that punishing your cat is a big NO-NO and may lead to more unwanted behavior from the cat.
lifetrixcorner.com
Is Vinyl Flooring Good for the Kitchen Floor?
If you are planning to redo your kitchen floor, it is natural to get confused as options are many. You obviously want something that’s soothing to the eye and durable at the same time. Being the busiest part of the house, the kitchen witnesses spills and splashes, mess from kids and pets, and dropped food. So, what material would be ideal for your kitchen floor? Anti static vinyl flooring is one such option that can never go wrong.
Here's How To Clean The Inside Of Your Washing Machine
it's easy to assume that appliances that are designed for cleaning will automatically clean themselves. Here's how to clean the inside of your washing machine.
livingetc.com
Does a bathroom vanity need a backsplash? Not necessarily, say these design experts
A vanity backsplash is a practical feature that prevents water from marking the wall behind your taps and seeping down into the cabinet below. In most cases, backsplashes are built up using some form of slab that sits just behind the sink and guards the wall from splashes. For many...
homedit.com
How to Clean Venetian Blinds: Solutions for Different Blind Materials
Venetian blinds are a popular window treatment, so it is useful to know how to clean these window treatments to keep your space tidy and dust free. Cleaning Venetian blinds is difficult because they have small slats that attract dust over time. Light-colored finishes make it difficult to spot dust, but these get just as dirty as dark finishes.
How To Get Rid Of Ugly Water Stains On Your Walls And Ceilings
If you've found a few pesky water stains throughout your home, we'd like to help! Here's how to get rid of ugly water stains on your walls and ceilings.
homedit.com
How to Clean a Shower Curtain
Clean your shower curtain every one to three months to combat mildew growth and bacteria. You can clean most shower curtains by running them through the washing machine and allowing them to air dry. Washing a shower curtain is an often overlooked task, and it’s easy to see why. Most...
jennifermaker.com
DIY Christmas Wreath from Dollar Tree and Matching Tree!
Learn how to make a Dollar Tree Christmas tree and Dollar Tree Christmas wreath with custom options!. With a few dollars and some creativity, you can make holiday decor to last several seasons with Dollar Tree DIY projects. I have lots of ideas in my full Dollar Tree DIY Christmas Decorations collection. And detailed instructions to make a Reverse Canvas using mostly Dollar Tree supplies. But when I saw the mini Christmas trees and garland options, I knew we had to make a tree and wreath to match the rest! I’ll show you how to take them from uninspiring to irresistable with a few supplies and tricks!
livingetc.com
How can you divide a room with furniture? 8 layout tricks that will make a living room cozier
There are several ways you can divide a room with furniture but, first of all, it's worth investigating why you would want to. Whether you live in a sprawling home or in a one-bedroom apartment, you can't always construct a wall to add the structure some spaces need. Without this structure, open-concept spaces, or even just rooms on the larger side, can feel out of proportion, plus it gives you the opportunity to introduce different spaces for different tasks, or just to create a different atmosphere for certain areas within the same room.
livingetc.com
Couch alternatives – 14 genius space-savers to show you don't always need a sofa in your living room
The couch is seen as a bit of a main player in the home. Like the dining table, the bed, the kitchen countertops, it's an element of a house that sees a lot of traffic and you can't really imagine a home without one. But, a sofa can be a bulky piece of kit, and if you are tight on space, forgoing a sofa can free up valuable square footage. So we are here to persuade you, not every living room needs a sofa, there are some fabulous couch alternatives out there that still add all that comfort and coziness but take up less physical and visual space.
Drew Barrymore’s Beautiful 5-In-1 Skillet Is A Multifunctional Kitchen Tool That’s A Bargain At $59
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. If you think you can’t cook beautiful meals without an oven, or are simply...
See How a Home Stager Transformed This Wood-Paneled Living Room in California
Despite Chip and Joanna Gaines’ love for shiplap walls, wood paneling isn’t everyone’s favorite interior design choice. That was the first thing that struck Mia Carella, the founder of Color by Design Home Staging, when she entered the living room of a 1,430-square-foot house in Pittsburg, California, that she was hired to stage.
homesenator.com
How to Stop Pet Hair From Taking Over Your Home
Pets are a great addition to any home because they provide companionship, make us laugh, and often help keep our feet warm at night. However, depending on the pet you have, they can also leave behind lots of hair. Most pet owners recognise what a struggle that can be. It can be problematic as it sticks to furniture, carpets, and clothes. Even though many pets go through an intense shedding phase only once or twice a year, in reality, their hair is falling out constantly and being replenished. Fortunately, there are ways to stop it from taking over your home.
