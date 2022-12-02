MADISON, Wis. — Madison College is helping students de-stress ahead of final exams with a number of events, including a special visit from some canine companions. Students were able to visit with some furry friends from Dogs on Call on Monday. Organizers said playing with the dogs is a great way for students to take a moment for themselves and step away from the daily stressors at the end of the semester.

