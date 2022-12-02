Read full article on original website
Dogs on Call visits Madison College students ahead of finals
MADISON, Wis. — Madison College is helping students de-stress ahead of final exams with a number of events, including a special visit from some canine companions. Students were able to visit with some furry friends from Dogs on Call on Monday. Organizers said playing with the dogs is a great way for students to take a moment for themselves and step away from the daily stressors at the end of the semester.
Lil’ Badger Consignment Sale promotes community and sustainability
MONONA, Wis. – The Monona Community Center was filled with toys, books and children’s clothing for the Lil’ Badger Consignment Sale on Dec. 3 and 4. The event started ten years ago, when former owner Jen Orshak realized how many toys and clothes her daughter had accumulated over the years. Rather than purchasing new items, she decided to share them with other moms in the Monona area.
Wisconsin Hoofers hold 58th annual ski and snowboard resale
MADISON, Wis. — The largest ski swap in the Midwest returned to Union South for a 58th year on Saturday. The annual Hoofers ski and snowboard resale had deals on all kinds of winter gear, including new equipment and used gear. Wisconsin Hoofers is one of the oldest and...
Model trains take over at Olbrich Gardens for the Holidays
MADISON, Wis. — Large-scale model trains have taken over Olbrich Botanical Gardens. The Holiday Express Flower and Model Train Show returned this month and will be open throughout December, except on Christmas Day. The trains are provided the Wisconsin Garden Railway Society. “The trains that are running today were...
Goodman Center hosts Crafty Fair to support local businesses
MADISON, Wis. — Over 100 local vendors set up shop on Saturday at the Goodman Center for The Crafty Fair. The event began in 2009 and has grown to bring together all kinds of artists and crafters from southern Wisconsin, selling hand-crafted items like artwork, candles, jewelry and more.
Madison College hosts Hmong New Year celebrations
MADISON, Wis. — Madison College hosted a Hmong New Year celebration at the Truax Campus on Saturday. After a virtual gathering last year, Saturday’s in-person event consisted of live musical and dance performances, and vendors selling Hmong cuisine and other goods. “Our intent is really like how do...
2022 State Capitol Holiday Tree lit for season
MADISON, Wis. — The Capitol Rotunda is now lit up for the holiday season. Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov.-elect Sara Rodriguez flipped the metaphorical switch Tuesday afternoon to illuminate the 2022 State Capitol Holiday Tree. Crews began setting up the tree last month. It features ornaments made by...
Madison earns perfect score on LGBTQ+ inclusiveness
MADISON, Wis. — Each year, the Human Rights Campaign issues scorecards to cities on how inclusive they are to the LGBTQ+ community. Madison passed with flying colors. “I think that Madison has a long history of working to be inclusive specifically of the LGBTQ community, so I would agree in the categories that they scored,” said Steve Starkey, the executive director for OutReach, a Madison-based LGBTQ+ advocacy organization.
In the 608: It’s a Christmas tradition at Jensen Trees
VERONA, Wis. – It’s a holiday tradition for many local families searching for the perfect Christmas tree at Jensen Trees in Verona. The tree farm is in its 56th year of selling trees. Lance Jensen says it’s been a dream seeing his kids grow up around Christmas trees after his own dad started selling trees back in 1966.
Dane County gives grants to racial equity, social justice partners
MADISON, Wis. — Dane County gave grants to six local groups Monday that promote racial equity and social justice in the community. The Partners in Equity grants, totaling $55,000, are meant to fight systemic racial inequality in areas such as health, education and criminal justice. County Executive Joe Parisi congratulated the recipients in a statement.
Study finds Middleton’s Morey Field not significant source of lead in children, but some aren’t convinced
MIDDLETON, Wis. — Leaded gas burned by small piston aircraft is the largest source of lead air contamination in the country. When it comes to the Middleton Municipal Airport, a study found it is not a significant source of lead in children, but some aren’t convinced. Public Health...
Watertown man dies after falling around 50 feet at Superior shipyard
SUPERIOR, Wis. — A 64-year-old Watertown man died Monday after falling around 50 feet while working at a shipyard in Superior, police in the northern Wisconsin city said. In a news release, the Superior Police Department said the incident happened around 11:50 a.m. at Fraser Shipyards. A 911 caller reported the man fell off a ship and roughly 50 feet to the ground.
After child with cerebral palsy faced injuries, mother to sue Madison school district
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison teenager with cerebral palsy suffered severe medical setbacks after Madison Metropolitan School District staffers in the post-graduation “18 to 21” program failed to follow a plan for her daily care, according to her mother and a pending lawsuit citing the teen’s doctor’s notes.
Common Council to vote on millions in affordable housing funding initiatives Tuesday
MADISON, Wis. — Funding for hundreds of affordable housing units throughout Madison will be on Tuesday’s Common Council docket. The Community Development Division is proposing two resolutions for the council — to spend $8.9 million in affordable housing funds and $4 million to foster affordable homeownership. The...
TSA says dog accidentally sent through X-ray at Dane Co. Regional Airport
MADISON, Wis. — Transportation Security Administration officials said a dog accidentally went through an X-ray machine this week at the Dane County Regional Airport. The agency shared photos on Twitter showing the small dog inside a backpack that went through the scanner. TSA regional spokesperson Jessica Mayle said the...
Graham Mertz announces he will enter transfer portal
MADISON, Wis. — Badger quarterback Graham Mertz will leave Madison. The Wisconsin starter announced Sunday that he will enter the transfer portal. “I am grateful for my time as a Badger,” Mertz said. “I want to thank Coach Chryst, Coach Engram, Keller Chryst, our stength staff, our training room staff, and everyone that is a part of this program for making my dream come true.”
One person dead after crash, fire on Madison’s west side
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a person was found dead in a vehicle after a crash and fire early Monday on the city’s west side. Officers were sent to the intersection of Pleasant View Road and Flagstone Drive at around 1:20 a.m. Arriving officers found a vehicle on fire.
Police investigate shooting near Fish Hatchery Road
FITCHBURG, Wis. — Officers with Fitchburg and Madison Police are investigating a shooting after someone fired a gun near Fish Hatchery Road Sunday afternoon. Police were called to the 2400 block of Post Rd. around 2:15 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired. After spending some time walking through the area, they discovered a bullet and confirmed a shooting had happened.
Rollover Accident in Lafayette County
A rollover accident occurred in Lafayette County Sunday around 7pm. Belmont Fire and EMS responded to HIghway 126 in Elk Grove Township for a one vehicle rollover crash. 56 year old Julie McGuire of Monroe was traveling north on Highway 126 in a 2018 Jeep when she crossed the centerline, entered a ditch and rolled over, coming to rest on its top. McGuire denied EMS and her vehicle was towed from the scene with disabling damage. McGuire was cited for Failure to Maintain Control of her vehicle and Operating Left of Center.
Man armed with handgun takes laptops from Janesville Best Buy store, police say
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Police in Janesville are searching for a man they said stole two laptops from a Best Buy store Monday while armed with a handgun. The robbery happened just after 5 p.m. at the Best Buy store on Deerfield Drive. Police said the suspect, who was wearing a blue Golden State Warriors sweatshirt, asked an employee for two Macbook laptops. When the employee got the laptops for the suspect, police said he showed a black handgun and took the laptops.
