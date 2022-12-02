Read full article on original website
After child with cerebral palsy faced injuries, mother to sue Madison school district
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison teenager with cerebral palsy suffered severe medical setbacks after Madison Metropolitan School District staffers in the post-graduation “18 to 21” program failed to follow a plan for her daily care, according to her mother and a pending lawsuit citing the teen’s doctor’s notes.
Dogs on Call visits Madison College students ahead of finals
MADISON, Wis. — Madison College is helping students de-stress ahead of final exams with a number of events, including a special visit from some canine companions. Students were able to visit with some furry friends from Dogs on Call on Monday. Organizers said playing with the dogs is a great way for students to take a moment for themselves and step away from the daily stressors at the end of the semester.
Dane County gives grants to racial equity, social justice partners
MADISON, Wis. — Dane County gave grants to six local groups Monday that promote racial equity and social justice in the community. The Partners in Equity grants, totaling $55,000, are meant to fight systemic racial inequality in areas such as health, education and criminal justice. County Executive Joe Parisi congratulated the recipients in a statement.
UW-Platteville, Madison College expand engineering partnership
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville and Madison College are expanding their partnership to give Madison College students access to additional engineering education offerings. Officials from both schools took part in a signing ceremony Monday afternoon to celebrate the updated agreement, which will make UW-Platteville’s bachelor of science...
Study finds Middleton’s Morey Field not significant source of lead in children, but some aren’t convinced
MIDDLETON, Wis. — Leaded gas burned by small piston aircraft is the largest source of lead air contamination in the country. When it comes to the Middleton Municipal Airport, a study found it is not a significant source of lead in children, but some aren’t convinced. Public Health...
Madison earns perfect score on LGBTQ+ inclusiveness
MADISON, Wis. — Each year, the Human Rights Campaign issues scorecards to cities on how inclusive they are to the LGBTQ+ community. Madison passed with flying colors. “I think that Madison has a long history of working to be inclusive specifically of the LGBTQ community, so I would agree in the categories that they scored,” said Steve Starkey, the executive director for OutReach, a Madison-based LGBTQ+ advocacy organization.
Stoughton earns national recognition for green energy use
STOUGHTON, Wis. — Stoughton has been named a national leader in renewable energy. Residents used renewable energy at the eighth-highest rate in the country, with 5% of homes participating. “Someday we hope to be first,” said Jill Weiss, the director of Stoughton Utilities. Why isn’t every community doing...
One arrested, one injured in stabbing near UW campus
MADISON, Wis. — One person is now in custody after a stabbing occurred just west of downtown Madison, near UW’s campus, early Sunday morning. The Madison Police Department said a fight broke out at 300 N Frances Street and turned into a stabbing just after 2 a.m. The...
Man charged in fatal shooting at Madison gas station last year pleads guilty
MADISON, Wis. — One of the men charged in a fatal shooting at a gas station on Madison’s west side that occurred last year pleaded guilty Tuesday, online court records show. Avieon Little, 25, is charged with first-degree reckless homicide as a party to a crime. The other...
2022 State Capitol Holiday Tree lit for season
MADISON, Wis. — The Capitol Rotunda is now lit up for the holiday season. Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov.-elect Sara Rodriguez flipped the metaphorical switch Tuesday afternoon to illuminate the 2022 State Capitol Holiday Tree. Crews began setting up the tree last month. It features ornaments made by...
Man struck in head with axe, robbed near East Towne Mall
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a man was hit in the head with an axe and robbed near East Towne Mall on Sunday morning. Police said a 54-year-old man was walking in the 1700 block of Thierer Road when a suspect grabbed him and demanded his wallet. The suspect allegedly followed him to his motel in the 4200 block of East Towne Mall and hit him in the head with a small axe.
Teen Arrested For Violating Absolute Sobriety
Darlington Police arrested 18 year old Alex Gilbertson of Argyle on Saturday on County Shop Road in Darlington for violating the absolute sobriety law. Gilbertson was also cited for possessing a false ID. His passengers, 20 year old Bradley Penniston of Monticello, and 18 year old Braden Penniston of Argyle, were also cited for underage alcohol consumption.
Madison police arrest suspect in Lakeside Street homicide
MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison on Monday arrested a 40-year-old man wanted in a deadly shooting in the city last month. In an updated incident report, the Madison Police Department said members of the Gang and Neighborhood Crime Abatement Team and the Violent Crimes Unit arrested the man in the city Monday without incident. He was booked into the Dane County Jail on a charge of first-degree intentional homicide.
TSA says dog accidentally sent through X-ray at Dane Co. Regional Airport
MADISON, Wis. — Transportation Security Administration officials said a dog accidentally went through an X-ray machine this week at the Dane County Regional Airport. The agency shared photos on Twitter showing the small dog inside a backpack that went through the scanner. TSA regional spokesperson Jessica Mayle said the...
Madison College hosts Hmong New Year celebrations
MADISON, Wis. — Madison College hosted a Hmong New Year celebration at the Truax Campus on Saturday. After a virtual gathering last year, Saturday’s in-person event consisted of live musical and dance performances, and vendors selling Hmong cuisine and other goods. “Our intent is really like how do...
Wisconsin Hoofers hold 58th annual ski and snowboard resale
MADISON, Wis. — The largest ski swap in the Midwest returned to Union South for a 58th year on Saturday. The annual Hoofers ski and snowboard resale had deals on all kinds of winter gear, including new equipment and used gear. Wisconsin Hoofers is one of the oldest and...
Common Council to vote on millions in affordable housing funding initiatives Tuesday
MADISON, Wis. — Funding for hundreds of affordable housing units throughout Madison will be on Tuesday’s Common Council docket. The Community Development Division is proposing two resolutions for the council — to spend $8.9 million in affordable housing funds and $4 million to foster affordable homeownership. The...
Police investigate shooting near Fish Hatchery Road
FITCHBURG, Wis. — Officers with Fitchburg and Madison Police are investigating a shooting after someone fired a gun near Fish Hatchery Road Sunday afternoon. Police were called to the 2400 block of Post Rd. around 2:15 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired. After spending some time walking through the area, they discovered a bullet and confirmed a shooting had happened.
Man accused of burglarizing Madison woman’s home while she slept inside pleads guilty to single felony charge
MADISON, Wis. — A 29-year-old man pleaded guilty Monday to one felony burglary charge after police said he burglarized a Madison woman’s home earlier this year as she slept inside, online court records show. Lane Shelton had faced seven felony charges stemming from the Sept. 22 break-in at...
Platteville Man Arrested For OWI Plus Other Charges
A man from Platteville was arrested in Darlington on a number of charges Sunday. According to Darlington Police, 21 year old Elmer Artica-Avila,of Platteville, was arrested at around 1:00 PM for operating while intoxicated following a traffic complaint on Galena Street. Artica-Avila was also arrested for 3 counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. Artica-Avila was also issued citations for operating without a valid license, operating left of center, possession of open intoxicants in a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Artica-Avila was booked into the Lafayette County Jail and remains jailed pending future court proceedings.
