Hutchinson, MN

Holmgren reaches 1000 career points as Saints defeat Hutchinson in season opener

By By BEN CAMP
St. Peter Herald
St. Peter Herald
 4 days ago

Taking to the road to do battle with a talented Hutchinson girls basketball team, the St. Peter Saints, ranked eighth in the Minnesota Basketball News preseason poll for class AAA, rode a combined 56 points from Rhyan Holmgren and Annika Southworth to a 70-62 victory.

With 36 points in the game, Holmgren reached 1000 points in her varsity career, a single game into her junior season. Sophomore guard Southworth contributed 20 points of her own in the win, continuing a trend set during the 2021-22 season which saw the duo of Holmgren and Southworth routinely lead the way in scoring.

After taking a two-point lead into halftime, St. Peter was able to pull away early on in the second half before a late surge from the Tigers created some pressure.

Clutch free throws from Keira Oeltjenbruns down the stretch held off Hutchinson as the duo of Abby Maloney and Emmy Remmert weathered the storm in the post.

Maddie Kamm found a lot of success diving into the lane and finding open shooters as the Tiger's defenders had a tendency to crash hard on her drives.

St. Peter returns to action Saturday, Dec. 3 when the team travels to Hopkins High School to take on the Grand Rapids Thunderhawks in the 'Tip Off Classic.'

St. Peter Herald

St. Peter Herald

St Peter, MN
ABOUT

St. Peter Herald has been serving Nicollet County since 1884 and publishes Thursday and online at www.StPeterHerald.com

 https://www.southernminn.com/st_peter_herald/

