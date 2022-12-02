New details about Kirstie Alley's cancer battle are coming out in the wake of her death at the age of 71. The Cheers star was diagnosed with colon cancer, her rep tells ET. On Monday, Alley's children, True, 30, and Lillie, 28, released a statement on their mother's official social media accounts, sharing that the actress died following a short battle with cancer. Per the statement, Alley was surrounded by her closest family members as she fought the disease, which was only recently discovered.

20 HOURS AGO