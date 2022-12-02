Read full article on original website
Related
WUSA
Lily Collins Teases 'Emily in Paris' Season 3 Ends on Twist: 'Feels Like Five Episodes in One' (Exclusive)
Bonjour, Emily in Paris! Lily Collins and the cast of the Netflix series teased the upcoming third season in style in Paris, and only ET was exclusively in the City of Lights to get the scoop on what Emily is up to in her work and romantic lives. The new...
WUSA
Kirstie Alley's 'Veronica's Closet' Co-Star Kathy Najimy Shares Behind-the-Scenes Stories of Late Actress
Kirstie Alley is being remembered by her Veronica's Closet co-star, Kathy Najimy, as "hilarious, talented beyond belief, and generous and loyal" and as an actress whose eccentric self was unparalleled in Hollywood. In a lengthy statement shared with ET, the 65-year-old Hocus Pocus star recalled the first time she met...
WUSA
'RHOM's Marysol Patton Left 'Really Disappointed' by an OG in Season 5 (Exclusive)
Pour a cockie and settle in for South Beach-sized drama, because The Real Housewives of Miami is back!. "[There are] a lot of surprises, a lot of things that I didn't expect, you know," OG 'Wife Marysol Patton teases to ET of season 5, before slipping into a spot-on impression of her late mother, Elsa. "Expect the unexpected. That's the season: Expect the unexpected."
WUSA
'Love Is Blind' Star Cole Reacts to 'Cuties' Scene, Says Ex Zanab 'Played Me 100 Percent'
Cole Barnett is speaking out in the aftermath of the controversy surrounding him and his ex-fiancée, Zanab Jaffrey, on season 3 of Love Is Blind. The reunion special, which aired last month, found the exes at odds with Zanab throwing accusations that Cole had body shamed her and bragged about getting other girls' numbers at his bachelor party.
A 61-year-old man in Florida married his goddaughter, and the girl said, "everybody is just jealous of her."
A 61-year-old man in Florida married his goddaughterPhoto byGit Stephen Gitau/ Pexels. When the picture of a 61-year-old man who married his 18-year-old goddaughter circulated on the internet, it left everyone baffled.
Jim Nabors Married Stan Cadwallader After 38 Years of Dating: Meet the Gomer Pyle Actor’s Spouse
As Gomer Pyle on The Andy Griffith Show, Jim Nabors was a true scene stealer. He continued his comedy and singing career well beyond the CBS series up until he announced his retirement in 2014. One year earlier, he married his longtime partner, Stan Cadwallader. Keep scrolling to learn more about the late actor’s husband.
brides.com
Gabourey Sidibe Says She Secretly Married Brandon Frankel Last Year
Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel have been keeping their relationship status a secret for over a year. While promoting her new holiday film All I Didn't Want for Christmas during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan on December 5, 2022, the actress announced that she and Frankel are actually married.
Royal Expert Calls Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix Docuseries Trailer an Attempt to ‘Steal’ Prince William and Kate Middleton’s ‘Thunder’
A royal expert reacts to the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Netflix docuseries trailer, examining both the content and the timing of its release.
WUSA
Mom of Todd and Julie Chrisley's Granddaughter Chloe Reveals Plans to Regain Custody
A potentially fierce custody battle may soon be on the horizon. The mother of Todd and Julie Chrisley's biological granddaughter, Chloe -- whom the Chrisleys consider their daughter after adopting her as a young child -- is said to be working on plans to regain custody in wake of the Chrisleys being sentenced to a combined 19 years in federal prison.
WUSA
'Yellowstone' Season 5, Episode 5 Recap: Beth and Summer Come to Blows in a Violent Fight
Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched the fifth episode of Yellowstone season 5. Beth Dutton isn't one to back down from a fight. Sunday night's episode of Yellowstone begins with a flashback to Beth's (Kelly Reilly) teenage years, where she showed a rare moment of sensitivity towards Rip (Cole Hauser), feeling guilty after hooking up with one of his fellow cowboys in front of him.
WUSA
Watch the 'Baking It' Grandmas Try to Name the Celebs Competing in the Holiday Special (Exclusive)
The timely culinary competition, Baking It, is back in a big way as the franchise returns with an all-new second season as well as a star-studded holiday special hosted by Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler. Ahead of Baking It's premiere on Dec. 12, ET has an exclusive sneak peek of the show's judges, the notorious grandmas, as they try to identify the four celebrity contests.
WUSA
Margot Robbie Talks Finally Getting to Act Opposite Brad Pitt in 'Babylon' (Exclusive)
Director Damien Chazelle's upcoming old Hollywood epic, Babylon, is the third time Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt have co-starred in a film -- but the first time they've ever shared the screen!. Robbie and Pitt were both in 2015's The Big Short, and were of course co-stars in Quentin Tarantino's...
WUSA
George Clooney Teases Wife Amal About Giving Their Kids' a 'Filthy' Sense of Humor (Exclusive)
George Clooney and wife Amal Clooney are making sure their kids grow up with their core values -- and their senses of humor. The superstar couple stunned on the red carpet at the 45th Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday in Washington, D.C., where the Oscar-winner was one of the night's celebrated honorees. The pair spoke with ET's Deidre Behar at the event, and opened up about their 5-year-old twins -- Ella and Alexander -- and the coming holidays.
WUSA
Jonathan Bennett Says Hallmark 'Created a Safe Place for Queer Artists' to Tell Their Stories (Exclusive)
Jonathan Bennett leads The Holiday Sitter, Hallmark Channel's first Christmas romantic comedy that focuses on a queer love story. The actor previously co-starred in two Christmas House movies in 2020 and 2021 for the network, where he played one-half of a gay couple in love who were seeking to adopt a baby. But The Holiday Sitter, which Bennett executive produces, puts him firmly in the spotlight.
WUSA
Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce and John Legend to Perform on 'The Voice' Semifinals (Exclusive)
The Voice has some major performances lined up for this week's live semifinals!. ET can exclusively announce that season 22 coaches Blake Shelton and John Legend will be performing live on the semifinal results show on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Blake will sing his hit, "No Body," while John will be performing "Nervous" from his new album, Legend.
WUSA
Kirstie Alley Was Battling Colon Cancer Prior to Her Death, Rep Says
New details about Kirstie Alley's cancer battle are coming out in the wake of her death at the age of 71. The Cheers star was diagnosed with colon cancer, her rep tells ET. On Monday, Alley's children, True, 30, and Lillie, 28, released a statement on their mother's official social media accounts, sharing that the actress died following a short battle with cancer. Per the statement, Alley was surrounded by her closest family members as she fought the disease, which was only recently discovered.
WUSA
Kirstie Alley, 'Cheers' Star and Emmy-Winning Actress, Dead at 71
Cheers star and Emmy-winning actress Kirstie Alley has died. She was 71. According to a statement penned by Alley's children, True, 30 and Lillie, 28, and released on her official social media accounts, the actress died Monday following a short battle with cancer. Per Alley's family, she was surrounded by her closest family as she fought the disease -- only recently discovered.
WUSA
'RHOM's Alexia Nepola on Feuding With Guerdy Abraira and Feeling 'Under Attack From All Angles' in Season 5
The Cuban Barbie is ready for play time. "You're gonna see an Alexia that's more involved with the girls, more opinionated -- and has a lot to say," Alexia Nepola (née Echevarria) confesses to ET over video chat, speaking ahead of The Real Housewives of Miami's season 5 premiere.
WUSA
Brendan Fraser Shares How Fatherhoood Inspired His Hollywood Comeback in 'The Whale' (Exclusive)
Brendan Fraser is embracing the major moment he's having in his return to the spotlight. "What can I say? I’m touched, I'm grateful," the actor marveled when he sat down recently with ET's Nischelle Turner to discuss his Hollywood comeback and his lauded role in director Darren Aronofsky's upcoming film, The Whale.
WUSA
John Travolta Reacts to Friend and Co-Star Kirstie Alley’s Death With Heartfelt Tribute
John Travolta is paying tribute to Kirstie Alley, shortly after news broke that the Cheers alum had died at age 71, following a battle with cancer. Travolta, 68, took to Instagram Monday evening to share a pair of photos honoring Alley's memory -- including flashback photo of Alley in a white dress, and a photo of himself and Alley from their younger years.
Comments / 0