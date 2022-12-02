ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WUSA

Kirstie Alley Dead at 71: Kelsey Grammer, Jamie Lee Curtis and More Stars Pay Tribute

Kirstie Alley is being remembered by Hollywood. On Monday, the actress' children announced that she'd died after a short battle with cancer. She was 71. "Our mother's zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren, and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did," True and Lillie Parker, Alley's two children, who are 30 and 28 respectively, wrote in their tribute.
OK! Magazine

Ashton Kutcher Calls Wife Mila Kunis 'The Best' After Being By His Side While Fighting Life-Threatening Disease

Ashton Kutcher is giving more details about the time he fought a life-threatening disease, but there was one person who was vital during his recovery process: his wife, Mila Kunis. While chatting in Paramount+'s new series, The Checkup with Dr. David Agus, the 44-year-old revealed the disease popped up suddenly and attacked his blood vessels. "I woke up one day and was having vision issues, could hardly see," he told Agus in a new clip. "Knocked out my hearing, which threw off my equilibrium, my balance and I couldn't walk.""I will say, your wife was amazing," Agus said the actress,...
WUSA

Actress Kirstie Alley remembered by friends, fans in Hollywood

WASHINGTON — The sudden death of Emmy-winning actress Kirstie Alley on Monday sparked an outpouring of support and tributes from fans and Hollywood celebrities, honoring Alley's memory as one of the biggest American comedy stars of the 80s and 90s. Alley, 71, died of cancer that was only recently...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA

Kirstie Alley, 'Cheers' Star and Emmy-Winning Actress, Dead at 71

Cheers star and Emmy-winning actress Kirstie Alley has died. She was 71. According to a statement penned by Alley's children, True, 30 and Lillie, 28, and released on her official social media accounts, the actress died Monday following a short battle with cancer. Per Alley's family, she was surrounded by her closest family as she fought the disease -- only recently discovered.
FLORIDA STATE
WUSA

Lea Michele Shares Barbra Streisand's Reaction to Her 'Funny Girl' Role

No one's going to rain on Lea Michele's parade! The 36-year-old actress is currently playing Fanny Brice in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl, a role originated by Barbra Streisand in 1964. Michele, who has a long history of performing songs from Funny Girl on Glee and beyond, shared on...
WUSA

2023 Golden Globe Nominees to Be Announced Live by George and Mayan Lopez

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) announced on Tuesday that the nominees for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards will be revealed on Monday, Dec. 12. Lopez vs Lopez stars George Lopez and his daughter, Mayan, will be on hand to unveil each of the five nominees for the awards' 27 different categories live on NBC starting at 5:35 a.m. PT/8:35 a.m. ET.
WUSA

'The Voice': Gwen Stefani Gets Emotional About Blake Shelton's Reaction to Bryce Leatherwood's Performance

Bryce Leatherwood has been a favorite of his coach, Blake Shelton, all throughout this season of The Voice, but Monday's semifinals performance may have his best yet!. The country singer took the stage alongside his fellow Top 8 performers, and showed off his impressive and faithful rendition of Justin Moore's "If Heaven Wasn't So Far Away" that got his coach on his feet and had Blake's wife, Gwen Stefani, tearing up over his emotional reaction.
WUSA

Kim Kardashian Celebrates Her 'Baby Boy' Saint's 7th Birthday With Sweet Message

Kim Kardashian is marking a special day for a special little man in her life. On Monday, the Kardashians star and Kanye "Ye" West’s son, Saint, turned seven. "Happy 7th Birthday to my baby boy. I love you so so so much! I love seeing you grow into the kindest soul ever. Mommy loves you forever and ever," Kim wrote.
WUSA

Vanessa Lachey Mourns Sudden Death of 'NCIS Hawai'i' Writer Yakira Chambers

Vanessa Lachey is mourning the loss of a beloved staff writer on her hit CBS show, NCIS: Hawai'i. The 42-year-old actress took to Instagram on Monday and penned a moving tribute to Yakira Chambers, who reportedly died last week while out shopping with her mom in Newport Beach, California. Lachey, who portrays Jane Tennant, the first female Special Agent-in-Charge of the field office in Hawai'i, remembered Chambers as a talented writer who exquisitely elevated her character on the show.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WUSA

Inside Ashton Kutcher and Twin Brother Michael's Deep Bond

Ashton and Michael Kutcher have an unbreakable bond. The 44-year-old twins recently made headlines for their first-ever joint interview on Paramount+'s The Checkup With Dr. David Agus, and, in honor of the milestone, ET is looking back at the Kutchers' relationship. The brothers came as quite a surprise to Kutcher...
WUSA

Jonathan Bennett Says Hallmark 'Created a Safe Place for Queer Artists' to Tell Their Stories (Exclusive)

Jonathan Bennett leads The Holiday Sitter, Hallmark Channel's first Christmas romantic comedy that focuses on a queer love story. The actor previously co-starred in two Christmas House movies in 2020 and 2021 for the network, where he played one-half of a gay couple in love who were seeking to adopt a baby. But The Holiday Sitter, which Bennett executive produces, puts him firmly in the spotlight.
WUSA

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Make Their Red Carpet Debut

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse put their love on display over the weekend. The couple, who have been dating since 2018, made their red carpet debut during the Dior Men’s Fall 2023 show in Giza, Egypt. During their time on the carpet, the couple showed minimal PDA as they...

