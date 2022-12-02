ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
calmatters.network

Staedler: San Jose’s development policy is redlining 2.0

San Jose like other parts of the country is dealing with the harsh realities of past racial injustice. This has sparked “equity lens” and fairness conversations in the city’s budgeting of vital services. One of the undeniable wrongs that can’t be ignored is redlining. Redlining was a practice of creating racially segregated neighborhoods in every metropolitan area.
SAN JOSE, CA
calmatters.network

With City Council's approval, Mercedes-Benz dealership crosses the finish line

A proposed Mercedes-Benz dealership cruised past the finish line Monday night when the Palo Alto City Council gave the project its enthusiastic blessing. By a unanimous vote, the council backed a plan by Swickard Auto Group to construct a dealership at 1700 Embarcadero Road, the former site of Ming’s Restaurant near East Bayshore Road. In supporting the project, council members lauded its eco-friendly design, its addition of a bike path and the tax revenues that the city would receive from the new development.
PALO ALTO, CA
calmatters.network

City seeks greater say in Stanford growth plan

​​As Santa Clara County prepares to adopt a new plan to govern Stanford University’s growth, Palo Alto officials are pushing for more housing, expanded shuttle services and a seat at the table in the coming negotiations. The county Board of Supervisors is scheduled to start reviewing next week...
PALO ALTO, CA
calmatters.network

BART approves fare grace period for brief trips that begin, end at same station

BART’s governing board voted unanimously last week to grant a short-term grace period for the system’s fare for trips that begin and end at the same station. The $6.40 “excursion fare” has been part of BART’s fare structure since the 1970s and is intended to prevent some forms of fare evasion and abuses of parking and charges a fare for BART riders who only want to experience the transit system without traveling to a destination.
calmatters.network

Future of BART dependent on increased public funding, officials say

Cutting BART service enough to shore up its projected nine-figure annual deficits in the coming years would result in a “death spiral” for the transit agency, officials said last week. BART planning officials prepared a five-year financial outlook at the behest of the Metropolitan Transportation Commission, the regional...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
calmatters.network

All three LARPD board incumbents win reelection

Livermore residents voted for three at-large positions on the Livermore Area Recreation and Park District Board of Directors, a governing body that establishes policy and provides guidance and general direction for district operation. Incumbents Philip Pierpont, David Furst and Maryalice Summers Faltings were all reelected for four-year terms from December...
LIVERMORE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy