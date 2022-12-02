BART’s governing board voted unanimously last week to grant a short-term grace period for the system’s fare for trips that begin and end at the same station. The $6.40 “excursion fare” has been part of BART’s fare structure since the 1970s and is intended to prevent some forms of fare evasion and abuses of parking and charges a fare for BART riders who only want to experience the transit system without traveling to a destination.

