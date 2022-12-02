Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
San Mateo judge unexpectedly denies remote court access to group of court watchers and mediaRobert J HansenSan Mateo County, CA
The richest woman in Palo Alto, CaliforniaLuay RahilPalo Alto, CA
Stolen car reported in September 1992 found buried at California mansionMuhammad Junaid MustafaAtherton, CA
Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested After Killing Lover and Her Husband While They SleptTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Dublin, CA
Staedler: San Jose’s development policy is redlining 2.0
San Jose like other parts of the country is dealing with the harsh realities of past racial injustice. This has sparked “equity lens” and fairness conversations in the city’s budgeting of vital services. One of the undeniable wrongs that can’t be ignored is redlining. Redlining was a practice of creating racially segregated neighborhoods in every metropolitan area.
With City Council's approval, Mercedes-Benz dealership crosses the finish line
A proposed Mercedes-Benz dealership cruised past the finish line Monday night when the Palo Alto City Council gave the project its enthusiastic blessing. By a unanimous vote, the council backed a plan by Swickard Auto Group to construct a dealership at 1700 Embarcadero Road, the former site of Ming’s Restaurant near East Bayshore Road. In supporting the project, council members lauded its eco-friendly design, its addition of a bike path and the tax revenues that the city would receive from the new development.
City seeks greater say in Stanford growth plan
As Santa Clara County prepares to adopt a new plan to govern Stanford University’s growth, Palo Alto officials are pushing for more housing, expanded shuttle services and a seat at the table in the coming negotiations. The county Board of Supervisors is scheduled to start reviewing next week...
BART approves fare grace period for brief trips that begin, end at same station
BART’s governing board voted unanimously last week to grant a short-term grace period for the system’s fare for trips that begin and end at the same station. The $6.40 “excursion fare” has been part of BART’s fare structure since the 1970s and is intended to prevent some forms of fare evasion and abuses of parking and charges a fare for BART riders who only want to experience the transit system without traveling to a destination.
Future of BART dependent on increased public funding, officials say
Cutting BART service enough to shore up its projected nine-figure annual deficits in the coming years would result in a “death spiral” for the transit agency, officials said last week. BART planning officials prepared a five-year financial outlook at the behest of the Metropolitan Transportation Commission, the regional...
Festive tree lighting takes center stage after rain cancels Pleasanton holiday parade
Revelers gazed toward the sky to take in the colorful display as the holiday tree in downtown Pleasanton was illuminated during a festive ceremony on Saturday — although the rain clouds did put a damper on the evening, leading city officials to cancel the annual parade. Dozens of residents...
All three LARPD board incumbents win reelection
Livermore residents voted for three at-large positions on the Livermore Area Recreation and Park District Board of Directors, a governing body that establishes policy and provides guidance and general direction for district operation. Incumbents Philip Pierpont, David Furst and Maryalice Summers Faltings were all reelected for four-year terms from December...
