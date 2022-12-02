Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
uga.edu
The 108th Interfraternity Council Vice President of Marketing & Communications, Ryan Betz
Ryan Betz is a third year from Wall, NJ majoring in Finance with a certificate in Legal Studies and planning to go into the field of investment banking upon graduation. When he’s not creating awesome social media posts for the IFC Instagram, Ryan loves spending time with his friends and meeting new people in Athens! He enjoys spending time in the Athens health and Fitness sauna, trips to Sakura for sushi rolls, mentoring with younger business students, and watching the Dawgs win every Saturday. Ryan began his involvement with the Interfraternity Council through the IFC Clerkship program, where he served under the previous executive board. He also served as a recruitment chair and member of the executive board for the Kappa Alpha Order. Outside of the Interfraternity Council, Ryan serves as a sector leader for the Apollo Society, is an analyst for the Student Managed Investment Fund, and is a bartender at Woodford.
uga.edu
Demand for UGA education continues among student applicants
Early acceptances for Class of 2027 showcase exceptional student qualifications. The University of Georgia continues to be a top destination for students across Georgia and the country, as applications for the undergraduate Class of 2027 recently demonstrated. Students from 49 states and Washington, D.C., including 125 counties across Georgia, applied...
uga.edu
UGA Extension builds local coalitions through Well Connected Communities
University of Georgia Cooperative Extension agents throughout the state have been hard at work improving health in their communities through the Well Connected Communities program. A nationwide initiative developed by the Cooperative Extension System and the National 4-H Council, Well Connected Communities is designed to identify and address systemic health...
uga.edu
Students challenged to develop sustainability solutions
The focus of the competition was helping Delta Air Lines eliminate single-use plastic bottles on its flights. Delta Air Lines has a strong commitment to sustainability and often partners with higher education institutions and other organizations to advance its goals. Through the Delta Design Challenge and efforts led by Delta’s innovation and sustainability teams, University of Georgia students were given the opportunity to answer the call to help create a more sustainable world.
uga.edu
Georgia Bulldogs, 2022 SEC Champions!
Top-ranked UGA defeated No. 14 LSU 50-30 in the SEC Championship Game on Saturday afternoon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:. On offense, defense and special teams, the Bulldogs (13-0) delivered en route to the program's first SEC title since 2017. Georgia's offense produced a gaudy 529 yards and went 5-for-5 in the red zone.
uga.edu
How ACC Election Officials Spent Months Preparing for 2022 Vote
While the nearly endless flow of ads, leaflets and rallies may have been the most visible part of the midterm election cycle, the hard-working team of elections officials in Athens-Clarke County spent months working behind the scenes to get their community ready for Election Day. Why It’s Newsworthy: During this...
Comments / 0