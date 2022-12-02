Ryan Betz is a third year from Wall, NJ majoring in Finance with a certificate in Legal Studies and planning to go into the field of investment banking upon graduation. When he’s not creating awesome social media posts for the IFC Instagram, Ryan loves spending time with his friends and meeting new people in Athens! He enjoys spending time in the Athens health and Fitness sauna, trips to Sakura for sushi rolls, mentoring with younger business students, and watching the Dawgs win every Saturday. Ryan began his involvement with the Interfraternity Council through the IFC Clerkship program, where he served under the previous executive board. He also served as a recruitment chair and member of the executive board for the Kappa Alpha Order. Outside of the Interfraternity Council, Ryan serves as a sector leader for the Apollo Society, is an analyst for the Student Managed Investment Fund, and is a bartender at Woodford.

ATHENS, GA ・ 15 HOURS AGO