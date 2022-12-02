Read full article on original website
Related
What Is an Aperol Spritz and How Do You Make It?
If you’ve been watching HBO’s White Lotus, based in Sicily, you’ve surely noticed a certain bright, orange cocktail. Many of the characters have been sipping this poolside drink on the beach, overlooking the gorgeous Sicilian landscape. What is this drink, served in a huge wine glass on ice? It’s called an Aperol Spritz. Regardless of your proximity to a pool, you should make this bright and sunny cocktail at home.
Delish
Pomegranate Martini
Celebrate the holidays with this surprisingly simple and festive cocktail. cosmopolitan than a classic martini, this recipe replaces the cosmo’s traditional cranberry juice with pomegranate. Garnish with a sugar rim and a fresh rosemary sprig for the perfect drink to serve at all your holiday gatherings. To make a...
Grinch Cocktail
Tis the season, of Christmas parties, holiday get togethers, office shindigs, and lots of family time. What better way to get into the spirit of Christmas than with the Grinch Cocktail. "I’m all toasty inside.” words of wisdom from The Grinch. He says it so well, I'm using it as my new motto!
Delish
Christmas Punch
There’s no better way to liven up a holiday party than with a big pitcher of punch. A lot of recipes use Kool-Aid, liters of soda, and even ice cream to build their cocktails for sweetness. But, if you’re like us, sometimes you just want a glass of punch—and not a punch of sugar.
Delish
Pecan Pralines
Creamy and crunchy, pecan pralines are the kind of like the perfect cross between a cookie and a candy. They're melt-in-your-mouth, and are the perfect gift to bring to any holiday gathering. They may seem daunting to make but are actually so much easier than you might think, especially when you follow our tips below.
Food & Wine
Bushwacker
If you’ve ever wondered how a chocolate milkshake could possibly get better, look no further than its boozy, caffeinated cousin, the Bushwacker. Created in 1975 in the Virgin Islands by Angie Conigliaro and Tom Brokamp at the Ship’s Store & Sapphire Pub on St. Thomas, this decadent drink made its way to the United States by way of Linda Taylor Murphy, a Pensacola, Florida-based bartender who fell in love with it after a trip to the island. Murphy’s bar, the Sandshaker Lounge, quickly became known for popularizing the Bushwacker stateside, so much so that each year, fans of the drink gather in Pensacola for the annual Bushwacker Fest. Conigliaro and Brokamp are said to have named the cocktail after a lovable dog, Bushwack, who belonged to patrons of the Ship's Store & Sapphire Pub.
How to Make 4-Ingredient Chocolate Dump Cake
There are quite a few desserts that start with a box of chocolate cake mix, and this chocolate dump cake is no different. The best part about this super rich cake is that it doesn’t require much effort. There’s no cracking eggs and measuring out sugar and baking powder and shortening. You simply layer your ingredients into a cake pan, give everything a quick stir, and bake until set.
Food & Wine
Crunchy Mango and Avocado Salad
Creamy avocado and juicy mango balance the crunch of Savoy and red cabbage in this slaw-like salad. Tender scallions, mint, cilantro, and toasted cashews play off the tangy, tahini-laced creamy lemon-ginger dressing. Acidic apple cider vinegar and lemon juice join forces in the dressing to balance the earthy tahini, sweet honey, and pungent fresh ginger. The ruffled texture of mild, sweet Savoy cabbage leaves makes it perfect for trapping the flavor-packed dressing. Use a mandoline or a sharp chef’s knife to thinly shred the cabbage for delicate and crunchy ribbons. For a more substantial meal, top the salad with grilled chicken or shrimp.
Chocolate Cheesecake Bars
Chocolate Cheesecake bars are great for a snack or for dessertphoto by Taste of Home Website. In today's busy world, sometimes there isn’t enough time to create a dessert like cheesecake. There are quality alternatives though that still give amazing flavor.
Holiday Magic Bars
This recipe is a part of Secret Family Cookies — a dozen recipes from our favorite bakers, inspired by the people who make them feel at home. Get all the amazing cookies here. My nonna is famous for many things: her garden, her chattiness, her color-coordinated ensembles, her sweet...
Delish
Cake Mix Cookies
Short for time on baking all of your holiday cookies this year? Think of these cake mix cookies as your magical helpers, here to save the day. These sprinkled red and green cookies use vanilla cake mix to create the softest, fluffiest cookie you've ever had. Fast and oh so easy, these cookies are a staple during the holidays when we need a last-minute dessert, but they're versatile enough to whip up all year round. Switch up the cake mix or your sweet additions to serve up these cookies at any event, any time of year, and to satisfy any cookie craving.
Real Simple
Salty Coffee Toffee Bars
Each layer of this decadent treat delivers a satisfying surprise. Top a buttery cracker base with toasted pecans and walnuts before pouring on a coffee vanilla syrup to make a rich caramel-esque toffee bar. After a short 10-minute bake, chocolate and butterscotch chips melt into a pretty marble pattern that sets up in the refrigerator. A scattering of flaky sea salt is the finishing touch to this sweet-and-salty treat that will be devoured in a snap. Gift these toffee bars in glass jars, clear candy bags, or include them in a cookie box. They're sure to bring joy.
Guavaberry Liqueur Deserves a Spot On Your Bar Cart
Whether you're swapping out white rum in a daiquiri or using it in a holiday tart, Guavaberry liqueur imparts a taste of St. Martin tradition.
The Espresso Martini Replaced the Manhattan as One of the 10 Most Ordered Cocktails of 2022
If you’ve been seeing espresso martinis and/or ordering one everywhere you go this year, you’re in good company. According to research firm CGA by NielsenIQ, the caffeinated libation was one of the 10 most ordered cocktails at U.S. bars this year, bumping the Manhattan off the list. The drink’s rise in popularity is further proof that the ‘90s revival is in full swing.
purewow.com
Rose Levy Beranbaum’s Bourbon Balls
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Behold a no-bake holiday recipe that will win the cookie swap. Just in time for holiday baking season, Rose Levy...
gordonramsayclub.com
Brilliant 2-Ingredient Nutella Cake
Why did I call this dessert brilliant? Yeah, you’re right … it’s so brilliantly delicious! 2 ingredients are enough to get a delicious and quick treat, that is very easy but, above all, it is really good! With this trick, you will conquer the cravings of everyone –, especially children. Plus, this Nutella cake recipe is suitable for beginners in the kitchen, try it! Just follow the instructions carefully in order to make it right:
Delish
Antipasto Roll-Ups
Your favorite antipasto just got even better—it’s now wrapped in buttery puff pastry. A couple bites in, and you’ll be going back for another. And another. Layered with Provolone, salami, pepperoni, roasted red peppers, and slathered in a Kalamata olive and pepperoncini spread, you’re going to be dreaming about these bundles for days. We love antipasto and this combination of ingredients so much, we've created lots of spin-offs of the traditional version, including our antipasto bites and antipasto squares.
Delish
White Hot Chocolate
We know that white chocolate can be divisive—you either love it or you can’t stand it. This hot chocolate recipe was created for those in the "love it" camp, though it's so totally wonderful that it might just create converts out of white chocolate haters too. Topped with homemade whipped cream, mini marshmallows, and crunchy peppermint candy, it’s the perfect magical holiday drink everyone can enjoy all season long.
swimswam.com
The Hungry Swimmer: Avocado Toast
If you are looking for a creamy, crisp, and savory way to start your morning, this is it! Current photo via Ruby Martin. My go-to breakfast lately has been associated with some kind of toast. I don’t know what it is about sliced bread… but I truly believe that it is ‘the next best thing’. If you are looking for a creamy, crisp, and savory way to start your morning, this is it!
eatwell101.com
Thai Coconut Shrimp Soup
Thai Coconut Soup Recipe with Shrimp – This Thai-inspired coconut shrimp soup is healthy and flavorful. This light yet satisfying soup starts with a light broth with a base of red curry paste, enriched with coconut milk, then garnished with shrimp. Finally, brighten the coconut soup with lime juice and fresh cilantro. This healthy, flavor-packed Thai shrimp soup makes eating healthily enjoyable. You’ll lick your bowl clean!
Comments / 0