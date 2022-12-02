Read full article on original website
Related
WHAS 11
Keke Palmer Thanks 'Other Half' Darius Daulton Jackson, Following Pregnancy Reveal on 'Saturday Night Live'
Keke Palmer is showing some love to her boyfriend, Darius Jackson. On Sunday, the 29-year-old took to Instagram to reflect on her time at Saturday Night Live -- where she hosted -- and revealed that she is expecting her first child. Palmer began her message by thanking the cast, crew...
WHAS 11
Kirstie Alley Dead at 71: Kelsey Grammer, Jamie Lee Curtis and More Stars Pay Tribute
Kirstie Alley is being remembered by Hollywood. On Monday, the actress' children announced that she'd died after a short battle with cancer. She was 71. "Our mother's zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren, and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did," True and Lillie Parker, Alley's two children, who are 30 and 28 respectively, wrote in their tribute.
WHAS 11
Loni Love Says She's Been Trying Hard to Keep Keke Palmer's Pregnancy News a Secret (Exclusive)
Loni Love knows how to keep a secret -- even if it's really difficult to do. The comedian walked the carpet at the 45th Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday in Washington, D.C., and she spoke with ET's Deidre Behar about Keke Palmer's big baby bump reveal during her Saturday Night Live monologue over the weekend.
WHAS 11
Kirstie Alley Remembered by Ted Danson, Rhea Perlman, and Her 'Cheers' Co-Stars -- Read Their Tributes
Kirstie Alley’s Cheers co-stars are raising one final glass to their friend. On Monday, it was revealed that Alley died following a short battle with cancer. Her rep later confirmed to ET that it was colon cancer. She was 71. Alley joined the cast of Cheers on season 6,...
WHAS 11
Kirstie Alley's 'It Takes Two' Co-Star Steve Guttenberg Shares Touching Behind-the-Scenes Tribute
Kirstie Alley’s It Takes Two co-star, Steve Guttenberg, is remembering her with a sweet message. On Monday, it was confirmed that the actress died after a brief battle with colon cancer. She was 71. Guttenberg took to Instagram to share a still from their film, with a message revealing...
WHAS 11
Amanda Kloots Says Watching Late Husband Nick Cordero in 'Broadway Rising' Brings Her to Tears (Exclusive)
Good memories and bittersweet emotions. Amanda Kloots is opening up about watching her late husband, Nick Cordero, perform on stage in scenes from the a documentary, Broadway Rising. The Talk co-host spoke with ET's Denny's Directo at KIIS FM’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 on Friday, and opened up about her...
Jim Nabors Married Stan Cadwallader After 38 Years of Dating: Meet the Gomer Pyle Actor’s Spouse
As Gomer Pyle on The Andy Griffith Show, Jim Nabors was a true scene stealer. He continued his comedy and singing career well beyond the CBS series up until he announced his retirement in 2014. One year earlier, he married his longtime partner, Stan Cadwallader. Keep scrolling to learn more about the late actor’s husband.
Ashton Kutcher Calls Wife Mila Kunis 'The Best' After Being By His Side While Fighting Life-Threatening Disease
Ashton Kutcher is giving more details about the time he fought a life-threatening disease, but there was one person who was vital during his recovery process: his wife, Mila Kunis. While chatting in Paramount+'s new series, The Checkup with Dr. David Agus, the 44-year-old revealed the disease popped up suddenly and attacked his blood vessels. "I woke up one day and was having vision issues, could hardly see," he told Agus in a new clip. "Knocked out my hearing, which threw off my equilibrium, my balance and I couldn't walk.""I will say, your wife was amazing," Agus said the actress,...
WHAS 11
Kirstie Alley, 'Cheers' Star and Emmy-Winning Actress, Dead at 71
Cheers star and Emmy-winning actress Kirstie Alley has died. She was 71. According to a statement penned by Alley's children, True, 30 and Lillie, 28, and released on her official social media accounts, the actress died Monday following a short battle with cancer. Per Alley's family, she was surrounded by her closest family as she fought the disease -- only recently discovered.
WHAS 11
Margot Robbie Talks Finally Getting to Act Opposite Brad Pitt in 'Babylon' (Exclusive)
Director Damien Chazelle's upcoming old Hollywood epic, Babylon, is the third time Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt have co-starred in a film -- but the first time they've ever shared the screen!. Robbie and Pitt were both in 2015's The Big Short, and were of course co-stars in Quentin Tarantino's...
WHAS 11
Lea Michele Shares Barbra Streisand's Reaction to Her 'Funny Girl' Role
No one's going to rain on Lea Michele's parade! The 36-year-old actress is currently playing Fanny Brice in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl, a role originated by Barbra Streisand in 1964. Michele, who has a long history of performing songs from Funny Girl on Glee and beyond, shared on...
WHAS 11
2023 Golden Globe Nominees to Be Announced Live by George and Mayan Lopez
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) announced on Tuesday that the nominees for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards will be revealed on Monday, Dec. 12. Lopez vs Lopez stars George Lopez and his daughter, Mayan, will be on hand to unveil each of the five nominees for the awards' 27 different categories live on NBC starting at 5:35 a.m. PT/8:35 a.m. ET.
WHAS 11
'The Voice': Gwen Stefani Gets Emotional About Blake Shelton's Reaction to Bryce Leatherwood's Performance
Bryce Leatherwood has been a favorite of his coach, Blake Shelton, all throughout this season of The Voice, but Monday's semifinals performance may have his best yet!. The country singer took the stage alongside his fellow Top 8 performers, and showed off his impressive and faithful rendition of Justin Moore's "If Heaven Wasn't So Far Away" that got his coach on his feet and had Blake's wife, Gwen Stefani, tearing up over his emotional reaction.
WHAS 11
Why Matthew Perry Wants to Watch 'Friends' Now After Avoiding It for Years
Matthew Perry is ready to get enjoyment out of Friends. During a discussion with Tom Power about his memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, the 53-year-old actor explained why he initially avoided watching the sitcom that made him famous and why he may be ready to dive back into it now.
WHAS 11
Khloe Kardashian Shares Photo of Herself Covered in Spit-Up: 'Mom Life'
Khloe Kardashian is embracing the messy side of mom life! The 38-year-old reality star took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to share a selfie, which featured her black sweater covered in spit-up. "It comes with the territory... Mom life," the mother of two captioned the pic. Khloe is mom...
WHAS 11
Blake Shelton and Carson Daly Share Which 'Voice' Coaches Would Do the Best on 'Barmageddon' (Exclusive)
Blake Shelton might be leaving The Voice after season 23 -- but don't worry, he's found another place to drink on TV! Blake and Voice host Carson Daly, along with Nikki Bella, are teaming up for a new USA series, Barmageddon, where they open up Blake's famous Ole Red bar in Nashville to play fun drinking games with their famous friends.
WHAS 11
Vanessa Lachey Mourns Sudden Death of 'NCIS Hawai'i' Writer Yakira Chambers
Vanessa Lachey is mourning the loss of a beloved staff writer on her hit CBS show, NCIS: Hawai'i. The 42-year-old actress took to Instagram on Monday and penned a moving tribute to Yakira Chambers, who reportedly died last week while out shopping with her mom in Newport Beach, California. Lachey, who portrays Jane Tennant, the first female Special Agent-in-Charge of the field office in Hawai'i, remembered Chambers as a talented writer who exquisitely elevated her character on the show.
WHAS 11
Amy Robach Jokes About 'Good Morning America' Drama to Reese Witherspoon in Resurfaced Interview
It's been a dramatic week for Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes on Good Morning America. The couple's romance has been revealed amid their splits from their spouses, and they have temporarily have been taken off the air and are not co-hosting their show, GM3, this week. In light of all...
WHAS 11
Ryan Seacrest Teases Unpredictable ‘New Year’s Rockin' Eve’ and ‘American Idol’ 21 (Exclusive)
Ryan Seacrest is ready to lead one of the biggest New Year’s Eve celebrations on television! On Friday, ET’s Denny Directo caught up with the host of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2023, and he teased what fans can expect. "It's...
WHAS 11
Ashton Kutcher's Twin Brother Michael Shares Why They Drifted Apart (Exclusive)
Ashton Kutcher and his twin brother, Michael, are getting vulnerable like they never have before. In an exclusive sneak peek clip for the upcoming Paramount+ show, The Checkup With Dr. David Agus, the twin brothers sit down together for the first time to talk about Michael's medical struggles and the changing nature of their relationship through the years.
Comments / 0