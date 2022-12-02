ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nanticoke, PA

Prushinski re-elected as Greater Nanticoke Area School Board president

By Mark Guydish
Times Leader
Times Leader
 5 days ago

NANTICOKE — The Greater Nanticoke Area School Board voted to keep Tony Prushinski as president for another year during the annual re-organization meeting Thursday. The board also re-elected Ken James as vice president and Megan Tennesen as secretary.

The board adjourned the state-required re-organization meeting and immediately held its regular monthly meeting, giving quick approval to a short agenda. The board:

• Approved a settlement agreement with a student, identified only by student number, at a cost of $12,500 plus $5,000 in attorney fees.

• Voted to post for a school nurse, a maintenance worker and a 10-month secretary.

• Appointed Nancy Potsko as transportation assistant-high school attendance monitor.

• Appointed Michael Pereyo as transportation driver with district contractor White Transit.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Retired nurse to lead Hazleton Area School Board

Ellen McBride was elected unanimously as president of Hazleton Area School Board on Monday. A former school nurse, McBride won a seat on the board in 2019 and takes the presidency while three school building projects are underway. The district is opening a center for its cyber school in Laurel...
HAZLETON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

City council applicant withdraws; past felony prompts eligibility questions

An applicant for a vacant Scranton City Council seat withdrew from consideration Monday amid questions of whether a past felony precludes him from holding the position. City zoning board member Robert Gowin-Collins — one of four applicants to interview last week for the vacancy — pleaded guilty in 2009 to a felony criminal trespassing charge stemming from a 2008 incident at a former business in Wilkes-Barre Twp., Luzerne County.
SCRANTON, PA
Daily Voice

Berks Judge Dies; Flags Lowered Across PA

Berks County Court of Common Pleas Judge Paul M. Yatron has died, Gov. Tom Wolf announced on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Yatron, who had served in Berks since 2006 and was most recently elected in 2015, had previously worked in the county district attorney's office, the state attorney general's office, and the state auditor general's office, according to his obituary in the Reading Eagle.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks judge dies after serving on bench nearly 17 years

READING, Pa. — The Berks County Court of Common Pleas has lost one of its judges. Judge Paul M. Yatron died Tuesday, according to Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's office and Berks County President Judge Thomas G. Parisi. Wolf ordered all state flags at the Capitol Complex in Harrisburg and...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Dam demolition underway in Luzerne County

PLAINS, Pa. — After more than 130 years of service, a dam along Laurel Run in Plains Township is coming down. "By the DEP, the Department of Environmental Protection Dam Safety, that dam is rated through their engineering safety specifications for dams as a 'class C1 high-hazard dam,'" said Nicholas Lylo of the DCNR's Department of Forestry.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Geisinger retains Military Friendly Employer designation

Danville, Pa. — Geisinger Health System was recently recognized by Military Times and VIQTORY for its employment opportunities for military veterans and active service members. This is Geisinger's fourth consecutive year holding the Military Friendly Employer title, and the first year that Geisinger obtained the Gold distinction from VIQTORY. Both honors celebrate Geisinger's commitment to building programs and opportunities for veterans and service members. The Gold distinction signifies that an...
DANVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Renovations complete at Point Township municipal building

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — In less than two years, the Point Township municipal building has undergone quite a change. "We wanted a multi-use facility with all of our agencies under one roof. A lot of our residents are becoming elderly, hence the portal out front, which you can pull in. They vote here, they eat here, and they meet here," said Montie Peters, a Point Township supervisor.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Children’s Service Center celebrates primary care expansion

CONYNGHAM, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A ribbon cutting was held Friday for the “Conyngham Primary Health Center” which is part of the “Children’s Service Center.” The expansion added primary care to the center’s lineup, which also includes treatment for behavioral health, substance abuse, and autism disorders. The President and CEO of the center, which officially […]
CONYNGHAM, PA
Times Leader

Times Leader

14K+
Followers
24K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy