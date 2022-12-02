Prushinski re-elected as Greater Nanticoke Area School Board president

NANTICOKE — The Greater Nanticoke Area School Board voted to keep Tony Prushinski as president for another year during the annual re-organization meeting Thursday. The board also re-elected Ken James as vice president and Megan Tennesen as secretary.

The board adjourned the state-required re-organization meeting and immediately held its regular monthly meeting, giving quick approval to a short agenda. The board:

• Approved a settlement agreement with a student, identified only by student number, at a cost of $12,500 plus $5,000 in attorney fees.

• Voted to post for a school nurse, a maintenance worker and a 10-month secretary.

• Appointed Nancy Potsko as transportation assistant-high school attendance monitor.

• Appointed Michael Pereyo as transportation driver with district contractor White Transit.