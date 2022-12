SAN DIEGO — As the first day of the Major League Baseball winter meetings wound down and the lobby bar of the Manchester Grand Hyatt began to fill with people associated with the national pastime in some way, Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto and first-year general manager Justin Hollander met with the local media to wrap up what was an uneventful but typical first day of the offseason gathering.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO