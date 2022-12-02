After five years of business, BLK MKT Eats, known for sushi burritos and poke bowls, is planning to open a second location in Maplewood in the former Las Palmas space. Cousins and co-founders Ron Turigliatto and Kati Fahrney acquired the lease for the space in April and plan to open in early 2023 after renovations are complete. The second location will carry the same concept as the original Vandeventer location. “We are always thinking up new concepts as a team so that we have some new menu options in the future. Right now our focus is expanding location options since our guests are looking for that,” Fahrney says.

MAPLEWOOD, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO