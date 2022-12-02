ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

China demand hopes fuel copper's rise to three-week peak

LONDON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose to three-week highs on Monday as hopes for stronger demand were boosted by easing COVID restrictions in top consumer China, while a higher dollar in afternoon trade weighed on sentiment. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.8% at $8,385 a tonne at 1708 GMT after touching $8,555 for its highest since Nov. 14.
China trade shrinks amid virus pressure, interest rate hikes

BEIJING — (AP) — China’s imports and exports shrank in November under pressure from weakening global demand and anti-virus controls at home. Exports sank 9% from a year ago to $296.1 billion, worsening from October’s 0.9% decline, customs data showed Wednesday. Imports fell 10.9% to $226.2 billion, down from the previous month’s 0.7% retreat in a sign of a deepening Chinese economic slowdown.
Tesla cuts output plan for Shanghai plant for Dec -sources

SHANGHAI, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Tesla (TSLA.O) plans to cut December output of the Model Y at its Shanghai plant by more than 20% from the previous month, two people with knowledge of electric vehicle maker's production plan said on Monday. The planned production cut comes after Tesla reported record...
Oil prices fall after data raises U.S. Fed interest rate worries

NEW YORK, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Oil prices pared gains on Monday, following U.S. stock markets lower, after U.S. service sector data raised worries that the Federal Reserve could continue its aggressive policy tightening path. Brent crude futures were down 56 cents at $85.01 a barrel by 11:23 a.m. EST...
Gold prices drop solidly below $1,800 as ISM services PMI rise to 56.5 in November

(Kitco News) - The gold market is losing ground, pushing further below $1,800 an ounce as the U.S. service sector sees stronger-than-expected activity in November, according to the from Institute for Supply Management (ISM). Monday, the ISM said its Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index, rose to 56.5 last month, up from...
Dollar gains on pound and yen after upbeat U.S. services data

NEW YORK, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The dollar rose against the pound and the yen on Monday after data showed that U.S. services industry activity unexpectedly picked up in November, prompting speculation the Federal Reserve may not be able to pivot to slower rate rises imminently. The Institute for Supply...
Stocks decline in Asia, extending losses on Wall Street

Shares fell in Asia on Wednesday after Wall Street declined on fears the Federal Reserve will need to keep the brakes on the economy to get inflation under control, risking a sharp recession. Oil prices were mixed. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.6% to 27,727.53 and the Kospi in Seoul...
Miners lift FTSE 100 after easing of COVID curbs in China

Dec 5 (Reuters) - UK's commodity-heavy FTSE 100 closed higher on Monday, with miners leading the gains following an easing of China's COVID-19 restrictions, although worries about a slowing European economy weighed on the broader markets. The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) edged up 0.2%, with industrial miners (.FTNMX551020) climbing 1.1%...
Germany's Scholz: We must avoid dividing world into Cold War-style blocs

BERLIN, Dec 5 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned against creating a new Cold War by dividing the world into blocs and called for every effort to be made to build new partnerships, writing in an opinion piece for Foreign Affairs magazine published online on Monday. The West must...
Steady price action in gold, silver but bulls in command

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are near unchanged levels in early U.S. trading Monday, as gold...
Bitcoin trades sideways near support at $17K as stocks get hammered

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. While the crypto market showed resilience in trading on Monday, the same cannot be said for the traditional...
FX swap debt a $80 trillion 'blind spot' global regulator says

LONDON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Pension funds and other 'non-bank' financial firms have more than $80 trillion of hidden, off-balance sheet dollar debt in FX swaps, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) said. The BIS, dubbed the central bank to the world's central banks, also said in its latest quarterly...
Bitcoin Dec. 6 daily chart alert - Recent pause not bearish

(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices a bit firmer in early U.S. trading Tuesday. Prices are now pausing but are still in a fledgling uptrend on the daily bar chart. Bulls have the very slight near-term technical advantage but need to show fresh power soon to keep it. Stay tuned right here!
Wall St sinks as strong services data causes jitters over Fed direction

Dec 5 (Reuters) - The main U.S. benchmarks dropped on Monday as investors fretted that better-than-expected service-sector activity could point to the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates for longer, while shares of Tesla slid on reports of a production cut in China. The electric-vehicle maker (TSLA.O) shed 5.7% on plans...
Egypt sells $990 mln in one-year dollar T-bills - c.bank

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Egypt's central bank said on Monday it had sold $990 million in one-year dollar-denominated Treasury bills at an average yield of 4.6% in an auction. The auction will be settled on Tuesday, the bank added.
Poor countries' debt servicing is the costliest since 2000 - World Bank

NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The poorest countries in the world now spend over a tenth of their export income to service external debt, the highest proportion since 2000, the World Bank said on Tuesday in its annual International Debt report. The debt overhang is larger as countries slide...
Gold, silver hit hard by profit taking, bearish outside markets

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are sharply lower in midday U.S. trading Monday after hitting multi-month...

