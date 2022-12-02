Read full article on original website
Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash
Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
Most crypto likely to be regulated as securities, says CEO of NYSE-owner ICE
NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Most cryptocurrency tokens will likely be regulated as securities under existing securities laws in the fallout of the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, Jeff Sprecher, chief executive officer of NYSE-owner Intercontinental Exchange Inc, said on Tuesday. "I think you're going to see essentially tokens...
Bitcoin Dec. 6 daily chart alert - Recent pause not bearish
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices a bit firmer in early U.S. trading Tuesday. Prices are now pausing but are still in a fledgling uptrend on the daily bar chart. Bulls have the very slight near-term technical advantage but need to show fresh power soon to keep it. Stay tuned right here!
Oil prices fall after data raises U.S. Fed interest rate worries
NEW YORK, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Oil prices pared gains on Monday, following U.S. stock markets lower, after U.S. service sector data raised worries that the Federal Reserve could continue its aggressive policy tightening path. Brent crude futures were down 56 cents at $85.01 a barrel by 11:23 a.m. EST...
Dollar little changed after previous day's jump; investors look to Fed next week
NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar was nearly unchanged against the euro and yen on Tuesday after strong gains the day before, with investors trying to position for next week's expected interest rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve. The Australian dollar were down slightly. It rose...
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
Ukraine's foreign reserves hit $27.95 bln, topping pre-invasion level
KYIV, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Ukraine announced on Tuesday that the country had $27.95 billion in foreign reserves as of Dec. 1. That figure topped the $27.42 billion in state coffers on the morning of Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, the bank said in a statement.
Russia considers setting oil price floor in response to G7 - Bloomberg News
Dec 6 (Reuters) - Russia is considering setting a price floor for its international oil sales as a response to a cap imposed by G7 nations, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday. Moscow is considering either imposing a fixed price for the nation's barrels, or stipulating maximum discounts to international benchmarks at which they can be sold, the report added, citing two officials familiar with the plan.
FTX collapse prompts the Financial Stability Board to focus on crypto regulation
Most recently, the Financial Stability Board (FSB) – an international body that monitors and makes recommendations about the...
Strike and Bitnob partnership brings Bitcoin Lightning Network payments to Africa
Strike – a digital payments platform built on Bitcoin's Lightning Network – is the latest company to tap...
Kuwait central bank raises discount rate by half percentage point - statement
CAIRO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The central bank of Kuwait raised its discount rate by 0.50% from 3% to 3.50% effective Dec. 7, a central bank statement said on Tuesday. The decision comes in line with the bank's aim of reinforcing a growth-friendly environment, and maintaining financial and monetary stability and the attractiveness of the national currency as a store of wealth, Governor Basel Al-Haroon said in the statement.
Deutsche Bank's DWS to propose 1 bln euro special dividend in 2024
FRANKFURT, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank-owned (DBKGn.DE) fund manager DWS (DWSG.DE) on Tuesday said it would propose a dividend of up to 1 billion euros ($1.05 billion) in 2024, as the German company tries to move on from allegations that it misled investors over its green credentials. The announcement...
Top commodity performer of 2023? Bloomberg Intelligence points to gold
(Kitco News) Gold could be the top commodity performer in 2023 as central banks shift to easing after their aggressive tightening cycles that defined this year and limited gold's price action, said Bloomberg Intelligence in its outlook. "Our base case is toward a global deflationary reset that will shift central-bank...
Winston adds N.Y. financial watchdog for white-collar, investigations group
(Reuters) - Chicago-founded law firm Winston & Strawn said Monday that it has hired the former general counsel for the New York State Department of Financial Services as a partner in New York. Richard Weber will be a member of the firm's white collar, regulatory defense and investigations practice. He...
Stocks slide, dollar clings on as data challenges Fed pause hopes
SINGAPORE/LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Global stocks headed for a third straight day of losses on Tuesday and the dollar held most of its gains from the previous day after U.S. data drove speculation the Federal Reserve will stick longer with aggressive interest rate rises. MSCI's world index (.MIWD00000PUS) fell...
Goldman Sachs boss David Solomon is way more pessimistic than his own analysts – he sees just a 35% chance the Fed avoids a recession
Even Goldman Sachs will have to make cuts if the Federal Reserve fails to achieve a 'soft landing', according to Solomon.
Steady price action in gold, silver but bulls in command
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are near unchanged levels in early U.S. trading Monday, as gold...
Morgan Stanley cuts about 2% of its workforce - source
Dec 6 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley (MS.N) has cut about 2% of its workforce on Tuesday, according to a source familiar with the company's plans. The bank is making modest job cuts worldwide, Chief Executive Officer James Gorman said last week. Reporting by Saeed Azhar in New York and Mehnaz...
U.K. Parliament looks to increase its regulation of foreign crypto entities in the wake of the FTX collapse
According to a report from the Financial Times, the new regulations will establish limits on foreign companies selling...
London gold body creates database of Russian bullion bars
LONDON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) is creating a database of Russian gold bars held by banks in London to help prevent sanctions evasion by Russian companies or the Russian central bank, the industry group said. Banks and the LBMA are reluctant to say how...
