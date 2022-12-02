Read full article on original website
Hedge funds aren't bearish on gold, but are they bullish?
According to some analysts, the latest data remains in line with sentiment in the gold market. Although the...
Gold investors need to pay attention to Fed's terminal rate forecasts next week - Commerzbank
In his latest report, Carsten Fritsch, precious metals analyst at Commerzbank, said that gold prices had rallied nearly...
FX swap debt a $80 trillion 'blind spot' global regulator says
LONDON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Pension funds and other 'non-bank' financial firms have more than $80 trillion of hidden, off-balance sheet dollar debt in FX swaps, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) said. The BIS, dubbed the central bank to the world's central banks, also said in its latest quarterly...
Deutsche Bank's DWS to propose 1 bln euro special dividend in 2024
FRANKFURT, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank-owned (DBKGn.DE) fund manager DWS (DWSG.DE) on Tuesday said it would propose a dividend of up to 1 billion euros ($1.05 billion) in 2024, as the German company tries to move on from allegations that it misled investors over its green credentials. The announcement...
Goldman Sachs bargain-shops for crypto firms amid crypto winter, FTX worries
"We do see some really interesting opportunities, priced much more sensibly," McDermott said. The collapse of the...
Gold prices drop solidly below $1,800 as ISM services PMI rise to 56.5 in November
(Kitco News) - The gold market is losing ground, pushing further below $1,800 an ounce as the U.S. service sector sees stronger-than-expected activity in November, according to the from Institute for Supply Management (ISM). Monday, the ISM said its Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index, rose to 56.5 last month, up from...
Credit Suisse business stable, chairman tells broadcaster SRF
ZURICH, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) has seen a stabilisation in the outflows of client funds, Chairman Axel Lehmann told Swiss broadcaster SRF on Monday, adding that the embattled bank's business is "definitely stable." "Thankfully the outflows have stabilised," Lehman told SRF in an interview to be broadcast...
Crypto SWOT: Creators selling NFTs on OpenSea collectively earned $1.1 billion this year
Of the cryptocurrencies tracked by CoinMarketCap, the best performer for the week was Fantom, rising 32.44%. The European Union (EU) should step up the monitoring of digital currencies to prevent a situation where crypto crises like the collapse of the FTX exchange can pose a systemic risk, an EU lawmaker said. The bloc has reached a preliminary agreement on its first major crypto regulation proposal, known as Markets in Crypto assets, which would address supervision of service providers, as well as consumer protection and environmental safeguards for crypto assets such as Bitcoin and Ether, writes Bloomberg.
Steady price action in gold, silver but bulls in command
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are near unchanged levels in early U.S. trading Monday, as gold...
Eldorado Gold reports 2022 gold reserves of 12.3 Moz, down 4% from 2021 estimate
The company said that net of divestitures, its proven and probable gold reserves totalled 12.3 million ounces as...
Bitcoin trades sideways near support at $17K as stocks get hammered
While the crypto market showed resilience in trading on Monday, the same cannot be said for the traditional...
CPM Trade Signal - December 5, 2022
Prices as of 10:34 a.m. EST 5 December 2022 $1,786.80 (Basis the February 2023 Comex contract). Initial Timeframe: 5 December 2022 to 16 December 2022. Our most recent gold Sell target of $1,795 was reached Friday. Prices bounced back right away, which suggests that there is a fair bit of strength in investor interest going long at these price levels once they show signs of beginning to rise once more. This morning gold showed some strength early, rising to around $1,825, before falling back to $1,785.90 in a short time.
Poor countries' debt servicing is the costliest since 2000 - World Bank
NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The poorest countries in the world now spend over a tenth of their export income to service external debt, the highest proportion since 2000, the World Bank said on Tuesday in its annual International Debt report. The debt overhang is larger as countries slide...
India central bank raises key rate, says inflation battle not over
MUMBAI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India's key repo rate was raised by 35 basis points (bps) on Wednesday as widely expected, the fifth straight increase, with the central bank vowing there will be no let up in its fight to tame high inflation.
Cryptos trade sideways as all eyes are focused on inflation data and the Fed
Investor hesitation was even more apparent in the traditional markets as the major indices saw their second straight...
FTX collapse prompts the Financial Stability Board to focus on crypto regulation
Most recently, the Financial Stability Board (FSB) – an international body that monitors and makes recommendations about the...
Most crypto likely to be regulated as securities, says CEO of NYSE-owner ICE
NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Most cryptocurrency tokens will likely be regulated as securities under existing securities laws in the fallout of the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, Jeff Sprecher, chief executive officer of NYSE-owner Intercontinental Exchange Inc, said on Tuesday. "I think you're going to see essentially tokens...
How the USDX helps understand gold price movements
At the turn of the month is when the dollar index tends to reverse. Does it mean something opposite for the precious metals market?. All eyes on the USD Index! At least that’s where they should be if one wants to make sense of the recent price moves. In...
Dollar gains on pound and yen after upbeat U.S. services data
NEW YORK, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The dollar rose against the pound and the yen on Monday after data showed that U.S. services industry activity unexpectedly picked up in November, prompting speculation the Federal Reserve may not be able to pivot to slower rate rises imminently. The Institute for Supply...
Egypt sells $990 mln in one-year dollar T-bills - c.bank
Dec 5 (Reuters) - Egypt's central bank said on Monday it had sold $990 million in one-year dollar-denominated Treasury bills at an average yield of 4.6% in an auction. The auction will be settled on Tuesday, the bank added.
