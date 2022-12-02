The City of Cortland Common Council will meet this evening at 6pm at City Hall at 25 Court Street in the City of Cortland. During the meeting public hearings for a proposed law to reserve property tax levy authority established in general municipal law 3-c, the proposed 2023 budget, and a proposed law to amend chapter 241 relative to solid waste and the collection thereof will be open to the public.

