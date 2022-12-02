Read full article on original website
Women’s Ice Hockey: Molly Goergen Selected as NEWHL Goalie of the Week
Cortland sophomore Molly Goergen (Eden Prairie, MN/Eden Prairie HS) has been chosen as the Northeast Women's Hockey League (NEWHL) Goalie of the Week for the week ending Dec. 4. This article from SUNY Cortland Athletics. Women’s Ice Hockey: Molly Goergen Selected as NEWHL Goalie of the Week. on December...
Ithaca Fire Department Battles 2nd Alarm Fire in Collegetown on Monday Morning
On Monday, December 5th around 6 in the morning, the Ithaca Fire Department responded to a fire alarm with multiple calls reporting a fire on the third floor at 151 Dryden Rd. in the City of Ithaca. Due to the volume of calls coming in, a second alarm was issued...
National Grid Makes Donation to Cortland Loaves & Fishes
National Grid made a large donation to the Cortland Loaves & Fishes on Monday, December 5th. The company $2,000 dollars and Personal Hygiene Items. Representatives from National Grid were Gwen Sanders, Senior Community Relations Manager, and Travis Glazier, Lead Program Coordinator, who presented the check and delivery of personal hygiene items.
Common Council Meets Tonight
The City of Cortland Common Council will meet this evening at 6pm at City Hall at 25 Court Street in the City of Cortland. During the meeting public hearings for a proposed law to reserve property tax levy authority established in general municipal law 3-c, the proposed 2023 budget, and a proposed law to amend chapter 241 relative to solid waste and the collection thereof will be open to the public.
Unstable Fuel Costs Lead to Airport/Highway Department Requesting More Funds
Fuel prices remaining high for diesel, and decreases in prices minimal the County Highway Committee will discuss at their next meeting tomorrow, December 6th at 11am allocating additional funds for the 2022 Airport Budget. Currently, an increase of the current budget is being requested of $40,000 dollars to cover fuel...
CPD Raise $12K for No Shave November Fundraiser
The City of Cortland Police Department announced the results of their fundraising during the month of November for their No Shave November Fundraiser, which raised money for pediatric cancer research and charities. A grand total of $12,000 dollars was raised from numerous donations from local businesses and members of the...
