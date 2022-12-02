(OLNEY) Tickets go on sale today for the Olney Central College Theater performances of “It’s a Wonderful Life : A Live Radio Play” which are scheduled for next weekend, December 16th thru 18th, at the Dr. John D. Stull Performing Arts Center. Priced at only $13.00, tickets are on sale at 10:00 this morning with all seating reserved for the three performances, set for Friday night at 7:00, Saturday night at 7:00, and Sunday afternoon at 2:00. The tickets can be purchased online at the iecc.edu/occ/theater website or by contacting the ticket booth at OCC. The show is being sponsored by the First National Bank in Olney. To learn more about the play or for other details, go to the iecc.edu/occ/theater website online.

OLNEY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO