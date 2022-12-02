Read full article on original website
SHEILA ANN SHANES
(ROBINSON) The celebration of life service for Sheila Ann Shanes, age 75, of Robinson, will be held Friday afternoon, December 9, at 1:00, at the Pulliam Funeral Home in Oblong, with burial in the Olive Branch Cemetery, north of Annapolis. The visitation is also Friday, December 9, from 11:00 until service time, at the Pulliam Funeral Home in Oblong. Again, that’s for Sheila Ann Shanes of Robinson.
GERALD “JERRY” SHAW
(OBLONG) The celebration of life service for Gerald “Jerry” Shaw, age 77, of Oblong, will be held Monday afternoon, December 12, at 12:00, at the Pulliam Funeral Home in Oblong, with burial in the New Robinson Cemetery. The visitation is Monday morning, December 12, from 10:00 until service time, at the Pulliam Funeral Home in Oblong. Again, that’s for Gerald “Jerry” Shaw of Oblong.
DANIEL BENJAMIN “DANNY” CARLSON
(OLNEY) The funeral service for Daniel Benjamin “Danny” Carlson, age 65, of Olney, will be held Wednesday morning, December 7, at 11:00, at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney, with burial in the Maple Dale Cemetery in Olney. The visitation is also Wednesday morning, December 7, from 10:00 until service time at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney. Again, that’s for Daniel Benjamin “Danny” Carlson of Olney.
MARIETTA ANN (MASSEY) KERNER
(YPSILANTI, MICHIGAN / NEWTON) The funeral service for Marietta Ann (Massey) Kerner, age 82, of Ypsilanti, Michigan, formerly of Newton, will be held Saturday morning, December 10, at 10:00, at the St. Thomas Catholic Church in Newton, with burial in the New St. Peter Cemetery, north and east of Newton. The visitation is Friday evening, December 9, from 5:00 until 7:00, at the Meyer Funeral Home in Newton. Again, that’s for Marietta Ann (Massey) Kerner of Ypsilanti, Michigan, formerly of Newton.
JENNIFER RENEE BROOKS MORECRAFT
(TOLEDO) The celebration of life service for Jennifer Renee Brooks Morecraft, age 40, of Toledo, will be held Wednesday night, December 7, at 7:00, at the Barkley Funeral Home in Toledo, with burial in the Toledo Cemetery at a later date. The memorial visitation is also Wednesday evening, December 7, from 5:00 until service time, at the Barkley Funeral Home in Toledo. Again, that’s for Jennifer Renee Brooks Morecraft of Toledo.
AREA WEEKLONG ACTIVITIES
(OLNEY) It’s a Holiday Open House this coming Sunday afternoon from 1:00 to 4:00 at the Heritage House Museum, at the corner of Elm Street and Kitchell Avenue in Olney. All are invited out to enjoy refreshments and musical entertainment as the Heritage House will be extensively decorated for the season and available for touring. All courtesy of the Richland Heritage Museum Foundation. Learn more on it’s website, at richlandcountymuseums.org.
AREA BLOOD DRIVES THIS WEEK
(OLNEY/NEWTON) The American Red Cross is still in need of all blood types and platelets as all area donors are urged to get out and give blood when possible. The upcoming area blood drives :. * Monday (12/5/22) at the Greenup Village Municipal Building from 12:30 to 5:30. * Monday...
TONIGHT’S NON-LIC SCHEDULE
(NEWTON/OLNEY) in Boys High School Basketball – — all eight LIC teams are in non-conference action tonight.
SPECIAL REGIONAL PATROL RESULTS
(EFFINGHAM) The Illinois State Police have released the results of Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) Patrols in both Richland and Jasper Counties during November. The NITE Patrols focused on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant restraint violations, especially between the hours of 6:00 pm and 6:00 am. There were 10 total citations issued, including 4 insurance violations, 2 registration offenses, 1 DUI ticket, 1 other alcohol/drug citation, and 1 occupant restraint offense. There were also 28 total written warnings issued. It’s noted that alcohol and drugs are factors in more than 30% of all fatal traffic crashes. Over half of all Illinois fatal wrecks occur at night.
LEAF COLLECTIONS TO END SOON
(OLNEY) The City of Olney’s leaf collection program is coming to a close and citizens must have the last of any leaf piles at the curb no later than next Monday, December 12th, a week from today. Residents are requested to place their leaves as close to the streets as possible, but to not place loose leaves in ditches or in the streets. Folks do not need to call City Hall. For those hauling their own leaves or yard waste, the City of Olney’s brush dump remains open four days this week, today, Thursday, Friday, & Saturday, from 10:00 to 4:00, each day.
MONDAY NIGHT RESULTS (12/5/22)
(NEWTON) in Girls High School Basketball last night – — Newton swept two games from visiting Edwards County. * the Lady Eagles won the varsity game, 56-41 * Newton’s Alexis Hetzer had a double/double with 13 points and 11 rebounds. * Camryn Martin added 11 points and...
TICKETS GO ON SALE TODAY
(OLNEY) Tickets go on sale today for the Olney Central College Theater performances of “It’s a Wonderful Life : A Live Radio Play” which are scheduled for next weekend, December 16th thru 18th, at the Dr. John D. Stull Performing Arts Center. Priced at only $13.00, tickets are on sale at 10:00 this morning with all seating reserved for the three performances, set for Friday night at 7:00, Saturday night at 7:00, and Sunday afternoon at 2:00. The tickets can be purchased online at the iecc.edu/occ/theater website or by contacting the ticket booth at OCC. The show is being sponsored by the First National Bank in Olney. To learn more about the play or for other details, go to the iecc.edu/occ/theater website online.
