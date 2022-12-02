Read full article on original website
Partnership to improve design management process
Construction and development group, Bowmer + Kirkland has been announced as the first ‘Contractor Partner’ working with construction technology firm NBS. The work developed by NBS on its Chorus platform will allow design managers to better collaborate with their design partners and manufacturer supply chain — both of which are said to speed up the design process and reduce defects in construction.
Gearflow secures growth investment
Online parts platform Gearflow has secured US$5.5 million of investment to help it grow. A recent funding round saw the US-based company secure investment from a group led by Brick & Mortar Ventures (BMV), a venture capital firm focused on “emerging technology that improves the construction industry”. BMV...
Is the Net Zero dream possible?
Construction without carbon emissions may be no more than a pipe dream, but modern methods and materials are moving us in the right direction. Mike Hayes reports. Is it possible to deliver a construction project without carbon emissions? The answer is no and, in all likelihood, it never will be.
How telematics is changing equipment rental
With telematics providing sophisticated information about construction machinery, KHL writer Lucy Barnard finds out how rental companies are using data to boost efficiencies. “There is so much more that we can do with telematics,” says Vincent Ranaivoson, group transformation officer at French rental giant Kiloutou with an equal mixture of enthusiasm and frustration as he scrolls through yet another spreadsheet.
More acquisitions for Comer Industries
Comer Industries announced the acquisition of Benevelli Electric Powertrain Solutions and Sitem Motori Elettrici. Both companies are located in the same Italian region as Comer Industries – Emilia Romagna, in the hearth of Italy’s Motor Valley - and are specialists in motors and transmissions for electric vehicles. Benevelli...
