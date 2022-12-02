Read full article on original website
insidepacksports.com
Kevin Keatts: "Our Guards Were Really Special Tonight"
NC State head coach Kevin Keatts met with the media to discuss the 94-72 win over Coppin State in Reynolds Coliseum. NOTE: Click the video above to watch the interview. “First of all we’re going to continue to pray for Dusan [Mahorcic]. I do not have an update at this point. He’s with our medical doctors and our trainers and I will know more hopefully in the next 24 hours. We will give you some type of an update when we get one. To the game, I thought our guards were really special tonight. I thought there were three great guards on the floor because [Sam] Sessoms was pretty good also. It was really good to see Jarkel Joiner bounce back after not having a great game against Pitt and I thought Terquavion Smith was a pro’s pro tonight. He did a little bit of everything, he defended, he scored the basketball, he passed the basketball. We didn’t feel like we played well in the Pitt game and we wanted to come in here, have a better showing, and play both ends of the floor. I’ll get a thousand questions about Reynolds Coliseum and we should play every game in here, but don’t send those questions to me, send them to somebody else but it’s a great venue and it was a great night. I’m really appreciative of our fans for showing up. I thought the ‘STATE’ jerseys looked great, I thought they were outstanding. Hopefully we can see them again, maybe they’re not just a one-game deal. It was an electric night, I thought the energy was great. We had a lot of fun and our guys had a lot of fun. During the game I thought we had a good first half, we didn’t close the first half the way I wanted to. We came out and I thought we were playing a lot better in the second half and then unfortunately with Dusan [Mahorcic]’s situation it took the air out of us a bit, but we closed the game.”
insidepacksports.com
POSTGAME: Jarkel Joiner, Terquavion Smith Discuss Coppin State Win
NC State guard Jarkel Joiner and Terquavion Smith met with the media to discuss the 94-72 win over Coppin State in Reynolds Coliseum. NOTE: Click the video above to watch the press conference. NC State graduate guard Jarkel Joiner. (on the special jerseys the team wore tonight) “This is number...
insidepacksports.com
ELITE+: Family And Football For NC State DT Joshua Harris
In the latest Elite+ video feature, NC State defensive tackle Joshua Harris shares his thoughts on the importance of NIL, how his life has changed since enrolling, and much more. This feature is available only to Elite+ members. To watch this video, you must be a Inside Pack Sports Elite+...
insidepacksports.com
IPS LIVE: Let's Talk Wolfpack Hoops
IPS LIVE: Let's Talk Wolfpack Hoops (30:47) Produced by Jon Stout and hosted by James Henderson, Inside Pack Sports Live can be easily accessed via the link above. All shows are archived on iTunes and are released both here on the website and on our various social media platforms. *****
insidepacksports.com
IPS Announces New Giving Portal for Elite+ NIL Fund
Thank you for your premium membership and/or participation in the Inside Pack Sports Elite+ program. To date, we have completed over 35 NIL deals with NC State students-athletes in order to help them expand their professional network and enjoy the resources needed for long-term success beyond their time on campus. Today we are excited to announce an additional way to contribute either on a one-time or recurring basis through our year-end fundraising campaign.
insidepacksports.com
TRANSFER PORTAL TRACKER: WR Jasiah Provillon Enters Portal
The college football transfer portal is officially open and we'll continue to update this feature whenever a NC State player enters the portal. NC State is expected to have multiple players enter the portal throughout the period, which opened today and closes 45 days later on Jan. 18, 2023. There...
insidepacksports.com
IPS IN 5: Devin Leary's Decision To Enter The Transfer Portal
Today we discuss Devin Leary's decision to enter the transfer portal and what it means for NC State. To watch this video, you must be a Inside Pack Sports Premium subscriber. Trial only available to users who have never subscribed or participated in a previous trial.
insidepacksports.com
IPS TAKE: Tim Beck's Departure and Big Board Discussion
In this edition we look at NC State OC Tim Beck moving on to Coastal Carolina while sharing initial thoughts on the first Big Board we released that included seven potential candidates for the OC job at NC State. To watch this video, you must be a Inside Pack Sports...
insidepacksports.com
IPS IN 5: The Transfer Portal Is Officially Open... What Should You Expect?
The transfer portal for college football opens today and all programs across the country will be impacted, including NC State. Here is how we plan to handle transfer portal coverage at IPS. To watch this video, you must be a Inside Pack Sports Premium subscriber. Subscribe Try Premium for $1...
