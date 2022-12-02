NC State head coach Kevin Keatts met with the media to discuss the 94-72 win over Coppin State in Reynolds Coliseum. NOTE: Click the video above to watch the interview. “First of all we’re going to continue to pray for Dusan [Mahorcic]. I do not have an update at this point. He’s with our medical doctors and our trainers and I will know more hopefully in the next 24 hours. We will give you some type of an update when we get one. To the game, I thought our guards were really special tonight. I thought there were three great guards on the floor because [Sam] Sessoms was pretty good also. It was really good to see Jarkel Joiner bounce back after not having a great game against Pitt and I thought Terquavion Smith was a pro’s pro tonight. He did a little bit of everything, he defended, he scored the basketball, he passed the basketball. We didn’t feel like we played well in the Pitt game and we wanted to come in here, have a better showing, and play both ends of the floor. I’ll get a thousand questions about Reynolds Coliseum and we should play every game in here, but don’t send those questions to me, send them to somebody else but it’s a great venue and it was a great night. I’m really appreciative of our fans for showing up. I thought the ‘STATE’ jerseys looked great, I thought they were outstanding. Hopefully we can see them again, maybe they’re not just a one-game deal. It was an electric night, I thought the energy was great. We had a lot of fun and our guys had a lot of fun. During the game I thought we had a good first half, we didn’t close the first half the way I wanted to. We came out and I thought we were playing a lot better in the second half and then unfortunately with Dusan [Mahorcic]’s situation it took the air out of us a bit, but we closed the game.”

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO