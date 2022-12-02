ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

northernpublicradio.org

Cannabis education programs are sprouting up at Illinois colleges

Taking advantage of a green but growing industry, community colleges across Illinois are rolling out cannabis education programs that can lead to good-paying jobs at marijuana dispensaries. There are currently nine Illinois junior colleges offering certificate or degree-bearing cannabis education programs, according to Matt Berry, chief of staff for the...
ILLINOIS STATE

