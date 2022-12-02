ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers



Daily Mail

Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash

Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
Asbury Park Press

Why is 'gaslighting' the word of the year? Maybe this is why

Merriam-Webster, on its website, lists 57 synonyms for "deceive." Fool, trick, mislead, delude, misinform, dupe, con and bamboozle are just some of them. But it's a new — or new-ish —one that has been putting search engines into overdrive this year. "Gaslight" is their Word of the Year...

