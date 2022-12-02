ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

'Chicago Med' Producers on Brian Tee's Send-Off and Marlyne Barrett's 'Bravery' Amid Cancer Battle (Exclusive)

As Chicago Med sends off one of their own, a slew of new challenges await for the doctors at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. In Wednesday's season 8 fall finale, titled "This Could Be the Start of Something New," Will (Nick Gehlfuss) relies on Crockett (Dominic Rains) and Med’s newly donated, state-of-the-art OR 2.0 to save his patient. Charles (Oliver Platt) helps an elderly confused patient who’s mourning the loss of his high school sweetheart. And as their wedding day approaches, Ethan (Brian Tee) and April (Yaya DaCosta) run into some roadblocks.
'Love Is Blind' Star Cole Reacts to 'Cuties' Scene, Says Ex Zanab 'Played Me 100 Percent'

Cole Barnett is speaking out in the aftermath of the controversy surrounding him and his ex-fiancée, Zanab Jaffrey, on season 3 of Love Is Blind. The reunion special, which aired last month, found the exes at odds with Zanab throwing accusations that Cole had body shamed her and bragged about getting other girls' numbers at his bachelor party.
Gabourey Sidibe Says She Secretly Married Brandon Frankel Last Year

Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel have been keeping their relationship status a secret for over a year. While promoting her new holiday film All I Didn't Want for Christmas during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan on December 5, 2022, the actress announced that she and Frankel are actually married.
Mom of Todd and Julie Chrisley's Granddaughter Chloe Reveals Plans to Regain Custody

A potentially fierce custody battle may soon be on the horizon. The mother of Todd and Julie Chrisley's biological granddaughter, Chloe -- whom the Chrisleys consider their daughter after adopting her as a young child -- is said to be working on plans to regain custody in wake of the Chrisleys being sentenced to a combined 19 years in federal prison.
'Yellowstone' Season 5, Episode 5 Recap: Beth and Summer Come to Blows in a Violent Fight

Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched the fifth episode of Yellowstone season 5. Beth Dutton isn't one to back down from a fight. Sunday night's episode of Yellowstone begins with a flashback to Beth's (Kelly Reilly) teenage years, where she showed a rare moment of sensitivity towards Rip (Cole Hauser), feeling guilty after hooking up with one of his fellow cowboys in front of him.
George Clooney Teases Wife Amal About Giving Their Kids' a 'Filthy' Sense of Humor (Exclusive)

George Clooney and wife Amal Clooney are making sure their kids grow up with their core values -- and their senses of humor. The superstar couple stunned on the red carpet at the 45th Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday in Washington, D.C., where the Oscar-winner was one of the night's celebrated honorees. The pair spoke with ET's Deidre Behar at the event, and opened up about their 5-year-old twins -- Ella and Alexander -- and the coming holidays.
'The Morning Show' Season 3: What We Know About the New Cast Members, Plot and More

The Morning Show is the Emmy-winning drama series about the cutthroat world of television news starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon as two anchors in the middle of the drama that's unfolding on and off-screen at the fictional network UBA. After a twist-filled second season that saw the series adjusting to and incorporating the ongoing health scare and social uprisings that unfolded at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Apple TV+ renewed it for season 3.
Jonathan Bennett Says Hallmark 'Created a Safe Place for Queer Artists' to Tell Their Stories (Exclusive)

Jonathan Bennett leads The Holiday Sitter, Hallmark Channel's first Christmas romantic comedy that focuses on a queer love story. The actor previously co-starred in two Christmas House movies in 2020 and 2021 for the network, where he played one-half of a gay couple in love who were seeking to adopt a baby. But The Holiday Sitter, which Bennett executive produces, puts him firmly in the spotlight.
'The Flash' Final Season Sets Premiere Date on The CW

Barry Allen's final chapter has set a date. The Flash will premiere the ninth and final season on Wednesday, Feb. 8, followed by the midseason return of Kung Fu, The CW announced Monday. The final season of the superhero drama will feature 13 episodes, as previously announced. “The Flash will...
Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce and John Legend to Perform on 'The Voice' Semifinals (Exclusive)

The Voice has some major performances lined up for this week's live semifinals!. ET can exclusively announce that season 22 coaches Blake Shelton and John Legend will be performing live on the semifinal results show on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Blake will sing his hit, "No Body," while John will be performing "Nervous" from his new album, Legend.
John Travolta Reacts to Friend and Co-Star Kirstie Alley’s Death With Heartfelt Tribute

John Travolta is paying tribute to Kirstie Alley, shortly after news broke that the Cheers alum had died at age 71, following a battle with cancer. Travolta, 68, took to Instagram Monday evening to share a pair of photos honoring Alley's memory -- including flashback photo of Alley in a white dress, and a photo of himself and Alley from their younger years.

