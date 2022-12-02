Read full article on original website
Lily Collins Teases 'Emily in Paris' Season 3 Ends on Twist: 'Feels Like Five Episodes in One' (Exclusive)
Bonjour, Emily in Paris! Lily Collins and the cast of the Netflix series teased the upcoming third season in style in Paris, and only ET was exclusively in the City of Lights to get the scoop on what Emily is up to in her work and romantic lives. The new...
Kirstie Alley's 'Veronica's Closet' Co-Star Kathy Najimy Shares Behind-the-Scenes Stories of Late Actress
Kirstie Alley is being remembered by her Veronica's Closet co-star, Kathy Najimy, as "hilarious, talented beyond belief, and generous and loyal" and as an actress whose eccentric self was unparalleled in Hollywood. In a lengthy statement shared with ET, the 65-year-old Hocus Pocus star recalled the first time she met...
'Chicago Med' Producers on Brian Tee's Send-Off and Marlyne Barrett's 'Bravery' Amid Cancer Battle (Exclusive)
As Chicago Med sends off one of their own, a slew of new challenges await for the doctors at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. In Wednesday's season 8 fall finale, titled "This Could Be the Start of Something New," Will (Nick Gehlfuss) relies on Crockett (Dominic Rains) and Med’s newly donated, state-of-the-art OR 2.0 to save his patient. Charles (Oliver Platt) helps an elderly confused patient who’s mourning the loss of his high school sweetheart. And as their wedding day approaches, Ethan (Brian Tee) and April (Yaya DaCosta) run into some roadblocks.
'1923': Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren on the 'Pleasure' of Reuniting for 'Yellowstone' Series (Exclusive)
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren take the reins for 1923, Paramount+'s anticipated Yellowstone prequel series, and the legendary actors -- who first played husband and wife in the 1986 movie The Mosquito Coast -- reminisced about reuniting nearly four decades later. "It was great fun," Ford told ET's Cassie DiLaura...
'Love Is Blind' Star Cole Reacts to 'Cuties' Scene, Says Ex Zanab 'Played Me 100 Percent'
Cole Barnett is speaking out in the aftermath of the controversy surrounding him and his ex-fiancée, Zanab Jaffrey, on season 3 of Love Is Blind. The reunion special, which aired last month, found the exes at odds with Zanab throwing accusations that Cole had body shamed her and bragged about getting other girls' numbers at his bachelor party.
A 61-year-old man in Florida married his goddaughter, and the girl said, "everybody is just jealous of her."
A 61-year-old man in Florida married his goddaughterPhoto byGit Stephen Gitau/ Pexels. When the picture of a 61-year-old man who married his 18-year-old goddaughter circulated on the internet, it left everyone baffled.
brides.com
Gabourey Sidibe Says She Secretly Married Brandon Frankel Last Year
Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel have been keeping their relationship status a secret for over a year. While promoting her new holiday film All I Didn't Want for Christmas during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan on December 5, 2022, the actress announced that she and Frankel are actually married.
Jim Nabors Married Stan Cadwallader After 38 Years of Dating: Meet the Gomer Pyle Actor’s Spouse
As Gomer Pyle on The Andy Griffith Show, Jim Nabors was a true scene stealer. He continued his comedy and singing career well beyond the CBS series up until he announced his retirement in 2014. One year earlier, he married his longtime partner, Stan Cadwallader. Keep scrolling to learn more about the late actor’s husband.
Royal Expert Calls Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix Docuseries Trailer an Attempt to ‘Steal’ Prince William and Kate Middleton’s ‘Thunder’
A royal expert reacts to the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Netflix docuseries trailer, examining both the content and the timing of its release.
Mom of Todd and Julie Chrisley's Granddaughter Chloe Reveals Plans to Regain Custody
A potentially fierce custody battle may soon be on the horizon. The mother of Todd and Julie Chrisley's biological granddaughter, Chloe -- whom the Chrisleys consider their daughter after adopting her as a young child -- is said to be working on plans to regain custody in wake of the Chrisleys being sentenced to a combined 19 years in federal prison.
'Yellowstone' Season 5, Episode 5 Recap: Beth and Summer Come to Blows in a Violent Fight
Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched the fifth episode of Yellowstone season 5. Beth Dutton isn't one to back down from a fight. Sunday night's episode of Yellowstone begins with a flashback to Beth's (Kelly Reilly) teenage years, where she showed a rare moment of sensitivity towards Rip (Cole Hauser), feeling guilty after hooking up with one of his fellow cowboys in front of him.
Kirstie Alley's 'It Takes Two' Co-Star Steve Guttenberg Shares Touching Behind-the-Scenes Tribute
Kirstie Alley’s It Takes Two co-star, Steve Guttenberg, is remembering her with a sweet message. On Monday, it was confirmed that the actress died after a brief battle with colon cancer. She was 71. Guttenberg took to Instagram to share a still from their film, with a message revealing...
George Clooney Teases Wife Amal About Giving Their Kids' a 'Filthy' Sense of Humor (Exclusive)
George Clooney and wife Amal Clooney are making sure their kids grow up with their core values -- and their senses of humor. The superstar couple stunned on the red carpet at the 45th Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday in Washington, D.C., where the Oscar-winner was one of the night's celebrated honorees. The pair spoke with ET's Deidre Behar at the event, and opened up about their 5-year-old twins -- Ella and Alexander -- and the coming holidays.
Margot Robbie Talks Finally Getting to Act Opposite Brad Pitt in 'Babylon' (Exclusive)
Director Damien Chazelle's upcoming old Hollywood epic, Babylon, is the third time Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt have co-starred in a film -- but the first time they've ever shared the screen!. Robbie and Pitt were both in 2015's The Big Short, and were of course co-stars in Quentin Tarantino's...
'The Morning Show' Season 3: What We Know About the New Cast Members, Plot and More
The Morning Show is the Emmy-winning drama series about the cutthroat world of television news starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon as two anchors in the middle of the drama that's unfolding on and off-screen at the fictional network UBA. After a twist-filled second season that saw the series adjusting to and incorporating the ongoing health scare and social uprisings that unfolded at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Apple TV+ renewed it for season 3.
Jonathan Bennett Says Hallmark 'Created a Safe Place for Queer Artists' to Tell Their Stories (Exclusive)
Jonathan Bennett leads The Holiday Sitter, Hallmark Channel's first Christmas romantic comedy that focuses on a queer love story. The actor previously co-starred in two Christmas House movies in 2020 and 2021 for the network, where he played one-half of a gay couple in love who were seeking to adopt a baby. But The Holiday Sitter, which Bennett executive produces, puts him firmly in the spotlight.
'The Flash' Final Season Sets Premiere Date on The CW
Barry Allen's final chapter has set a date. The Flash will premiere the ninth and final season on Wednesday, Feb. 8, followed by the midseason return of Kung Fu, The CW announced Monday. The final season of the superhero drama will feature 13 episodes, as previously announced. “The Flash will...
Brendan Fraser Shares How Fatherhoood Inspired His Hollywood Comeback in 'The Whale' (Exclusive)
Brendan Fraser is embracing the major moment he's having in his return to the spotlight. "What can I say? I’m touched, I'm grateful," the actor marveled when he sat down recently with ET's Nischelle Turner to discuss his Hollywood comeback and his lauded role in director Darren Aronofsky's upcoming film, The Whale.
Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce and John Legend to Perform on 'The Voice' Semifinals (Exclusive)
The Voice has some major performances lined up for this week's live semifinals!. ET can exclusively announce that season 22 coaches Blake Shelton and John Legend will be performing live on the semifinal results show on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Blake will sing his hit, "No Body," while John will be performing "Nervous" from his new album, Legend.
John Travolta Reacts to Friend and Co-Star Kirstie Alley’s Death With Heartfelt Tribute
John Travolta is paying tribute to Kirstie Alley, shortly after news broke that the Cheers alum had died at age 71, following a battle with cancer. Travolta, 68, took to Instagram Monday evening to share a pair of photos honoring Alley's memory -- including flashback photo of Alley in a white dress, and a photo of himself and Alley from their younger years.
