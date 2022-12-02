Canby lights the holiday feeling

Light Up The Night brings hundreds to downtown Friday night as Sarah Spoon is tabbed to push the lighting plunger

Memories of winter's first snowfall was fresh in the minds of those milling about Canby's downtown on Friday, Dec. 2. But that reminder of winter's icy touch just a day before was soon replaced by a warmth and excitement as Canby celebrated the coming holiday season.

The 21st Annual Light Up The Night brought a huge crowd to Canby's downtown, a crowd that embraced a holiday parade, music, the city's official lighting event, and the reminder that the holidays had, indeed, arrived.

It was a time, despite some chill in the air, that warmed the hearts of those who were on hand.

"I love it, I love it, I love it," is how local Kennedy Raines described her assessment of Friday night's event. "There's a different feeling this year. There's a feeling that, despite what we've been through, things will be all right, if not a little different. But look at all these people celebrating the Christmas season. It's exciting."

And that seemed to be the feeling amongst those assembled in and around Wait Park during Friday's festivities. The holiday season was in full glow and Light Up The Night was another positive reinforcement that things had gotten better.

"Look at all these people, look at all the smiles and laughter," Walter Reynolds said as he surveyed the downtown. "The summer was busy, but this feels kind of like confirmation that we're going to be keep moving forward and that it's a time to celebrate the holidays. And Canby certainly seems to like to celebrate, doesn't it?"

As always, the evening began with a parade through downtown, with lights shining and candy flying, the caravan eventually made its way to Wait Park where Santa was delivered to start the festivities.

Also keeping with tradition, a local was selected to be the person to "flick the switch" and light up Wait Park. This year's honoree was Canby City Councilor Sarah Spoon, who recently announced she will leave her seat just before Christmas. And with a push of the plunger, Spoon, surrounded by family, helped Wait Park came alive with lights, signaling the starting to the 2022 holiday season.