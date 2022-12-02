Bad Browsers: How cookie notifications are used online to create friction and influence user behavior

Read full article on original website
Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash
Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
Microsoft strikes 10-year deal Call of Duty with Nintendo
LONDON — (AP) — Microsoft said Wednesday that it struck a deal to make the hit video game Call of Duty available on Nintendo for 10 years when its $69 billion purchase of game maker Activision Blizzard goes through — an apparent attempt to fend off objections from rival Sony.
Strike news – live: PMQs as government says it won’t improve pay offer for NHS workers
Prime minister Rishi Sunak will face the Commons at midday as his health secretary signalled that the government is not willing to improve its pay offer to striking healthcare workers.Pressed repeatedly on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme whether the government could come back with a better offer to trade unions, Steve Barclay said there is an independent process for pay recommendations.The government, he said, is “prioritising getting the balance in terms of pay”.“We’re looking at all the other things we can do for staff because staff tell me it is not simply an issue of pay,” he said.Asked if...
