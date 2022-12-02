Dec. 5—GRAND FORKS — A Moorhead, Minnesota woman charged with multiple drug crimes changed her plea in court on Monday, Dec. 5 and was sentenced. Jessica Sue Cook, 34, was charged with possession of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to manufacture or deliver, a Class A felony with a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. Cook was also charged with possession of fentanyl with intent to manufacture or deliver, a Class B felony with a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. Her final charge was the Class C felony of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, which has a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

MOORHEAD, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO