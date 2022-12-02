Read full article on original website
Related
valleynewslive.com
Changes coming to Kraft Field in Grand Forks
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Big changes are likely coming to Kraft Field. The field, located at Red River High School, is home to several teams and looking to get a new grandstand and roof, backstop and safety netting, and elevated viewing decks, among other things. The Park Board says current facilities at the field are far past their expected lifespan showing signs of deterioration, water intrusion, inefficient space planning.
kroxam.com
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ISSUED FOR NW MN AND EASTERN ND ON TUESDAY
The National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota has issued a Winter Storm Advisory for northwest Minnesota and portions of eastern North Dakota from 3:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6. The advisory includes the cities of Crookston, East Grand Forks, Ada, Twin Valley, Halstad, Moorhead, Hallock,...
trfradio.com
TRF Woman Cited For Assaulting Bartender
Police responded to an assault at a bar Sunday evening in Thief River Falls. According to the report, police responded to 212 2nd Street East where a person had “assaulted the bartender and broke her glasses”. Thonya Lee Fogarty, 49, of Thief River Falls has been cited for 5th Degree Assault, Disorderly Conduct, and Damage to Property.
KNOX News Radio
Soybean crushing plant hopes to build in GF
A company looking to build a $400 million dollar soybean crushing plant has selected Grand Forks as the location for the facility. Epitome Energy says the plant will be able to process 42 million bushels of soybeans per year into soybean oil…meal…and hulls. The company has executed a letter of intent on a greenfield location just north of Grand Forks that is in close proximity to rail and freeways.
YAHOO!
Grand Forks man sentenced after February incident when he crashed a stolen vehicle, broke into couple's home
Dec. 5—GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man convicted of armed robbery and burglary, among other crimes, was sentenced in court on Monday, Dec. 5. Joseph Martin Espinoza, 38, pleaded guilty to Class A felony of armed robbery, Class B felony of armed burglary, Class B felony of attempted theft between $10,000 and $50,000, Class C felony of terrorizing with a dangerous weapon, Class C felony of criminal mischief and Class B misdemeanor of driving under suspension in October.
kroxam.com
PIRATE DANCE TEAMS IMPRESS AT FRAZEE CONFERENCE KICK COMPETITION
The Crookston Pirate Dance teams traveled to Frazee for the Kick Conference competition on Thursday night and had outstanding performances as the program continued to show remarkable improvement. The J.V. team competed in the kick division and took home first place for the first time in program history. Varsity had...
YAHOO!
Moorhead woman sentenced in drug trafficking case
Dec. 5—GRAND FORKS — A Moorhead, Minnesota woman charged with multiple drug crimes changed her plea in court on Monday, Dec. 5 and was sentenced. Jessica Sue Cook, 34, was charged with possession of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to manufacture or deliver, a Class A felony with a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. Cook was also charged with possession of fentanyl with intent to manufacture or deliver, a Class B felony with a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. Her final charge was the Class C felony of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, which has a maximum sentence of five years in prison.
Comments / 0