Brownsville attempts to break world record during free pet clinic
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville is hosting a free pet vaccination service to support Rio Grande Valley pets and their health later this week. The event will also bring awareness to Brownsville’s attempt to break the world record on most pledges received for a pet-vaccination campaign in 24 hours. Pet owners and pet lovers can […]
Cause of McAllen apartment fire under investigation
The McAllen Fire Department is investigating an apartment fire that broke out Monday night. The fire broke out at an apartment complex on Nolana and 10th street. Fire officials say they were able to put out the fire quickly and no one was injured. Investigators are working on finding the...
Missing cat reunited with family after five years
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After five years of searching for their lost kitten, a Harlingen family got the gift of a lifetime. In 2017, Ollie had escaped through the front door of Stephanie Garza’s home. It wasn’t until last Wednesday the Humane Society of Harlingen, a non-profit animal shelter, received Ollie through the help of […]
Pay It 4ward: Local man serves the homeless community
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — It is the season of giving and one Valley man knows all about that. In this week’s Pay It 4ward, CBS 4 introduces Steve Muniz, with Loaves & Fishes, who has made it his mission to ensure no one goes hungry in his community. Every day Muniz heads to the streets […]
Relocation experiment underway to move Texas Tortoises from Brownsville
As the NextDecade company clears ground as part of the construction of their Liquefied Natural Gas project at the Port of Brownsville, money is being spent to relocate protected Texas Tortoises from the area. As part of the relocation, the threatened species are being brought to Kingsville. Researchers at Texas...
‘Share Your Christmas’ collects smiles, food and toys: photos
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — ValleyCentral joined the fight against hunger Tuesday, participating in our annual “Share Your Christmas” drive at two H-E-B locations in the Rio Grande Valley. We collected non-perishable food and Christmas toys at H-E-B Plus on Parades Line Road in Brownsville and the H-E-B location at Expressway 83 and 2nd Street in […]
Brownsville PD: Two persons of interest sought in theft case
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men entered a convenience store, took lottery scratch-off tickets from the counter and fled, according to the Brownsville Police Department. Now, police are on the lookout, asking the public for help in identifying the two persons of interest in connection to the theft, the department said Tuesday. According to Brownsville […]
Edinburg to offer no-cost landfill services in December
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg Solid Waste Management is offering residents an opportunity to use the city’s landfill at no cost throughout the entire month of December. Starting Dec. 6, City of Edinburg is hosting Trash Tuesdays, an initiative where residents can utilize the city-owned landfill to dispose their waste at no cost every Tuesday […]
San Benito announces water outage near Stephanie Lane and Frontage Road
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of San Benito announced parts of the city will be experiencing water outages due to crew work on a meter. According to a tweet from the city, water services in the area near Stephanie Lane and the Expressway Frontage Road will be out as crews continue working on […]
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Valley Por Vida: Juan Longoria, 2022 Distinguished Graduate
Four men hid under bridge after being spotted with bundles of marijuana, sheriff says
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office arrested four men after they attempted to smuggle bundles of marijuana, authorities said. Luis Angel Gutierrez, 32; Luis Angel Gonzalez, 17; Miguel Angel Espinosa, 20; and Armando Landin, 27, were arrested Dec. 2 and charged with possession of marijuana and engaging in organized crime, according to […]
Palmview welcomes new chief of police
PALMVIEW, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Palmview welcomed its new chief of police, Jose Trevino, Monday. After 22 years of working as the city’s top police officer, Trevino was one of 25 applicants and five finalists before he was selected as chief. “I’m excited,” Trevino said. “I’m ready to get to work and ready to move forward […]
Low pressure or no water: McAllen utility crew works near 2nd and Hackberry
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Public Utility advised that residents may experience low water pressure or no water at all today while crews work in the area. Areas affected by the work are S 2nd St to N 4th Hackberry Ave until further notice. ValleyCentral will update this story as more information becomes available.
Mission PD educating the community on mental health
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — According to the CDC, 1 in 5 Americans will experience a mental health illness in a given year. Officers with the Mission Police Department are gaining new resources to raise awareness about these illnesses. “Prioritizing mental health is of course critical for each and every one of us,” City of Mission media […]
Surveying South Texas: The Development of the RGV
Earlier this year, a new book on local history was released which bears directly on the development of greater South Texas, including Mercedes and Hidalgo County. This monograph, Thomas H. Kreneck, Blucher: A Family, a Legacy, and a Research Resource at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, In Collaboration with Lori Atkins & With Research Assistance by Amanda Kowalski (Corpus Christi: South Texas Imprints, 2022), came as a result of a two year project and was sponsored by the Conrad Blucher Institute for Surveying and Science and the Mary and Jeff Bell Library of Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.
City of Palmview swears in new police chief
The city of Palmview has a new police chief. The swearing in of Chief Jose Trevino happened Monday at the Palmview City Hall. Trevino is a Valley native and is taking over after the resignation of former police Chief Gilberto Zamora earlier this year. Channel 5 News has learned Trevino...
Texas assault call leads officer to apartment with ‘possibly over 100’ beer cans, roaches
After officers responded to an assault call that led to a Texas man's arrest, they discovered what they described as unsanitary conditions at the family's home.
2 injured in 18-wheeler crash on TX-103, according to DPS
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) investigated an 18 wheeler crash on TX-103 that left the driver and passenger hospitalized on Sunday, December 4th. Preliminary investigations indicate that at around 12:55 p.m., a red Kenworth commercial vehicle was traveling west on TX-103 when the driver...
Texas troopers continue to pursue and arrest human smugglers
(The Center Square) – Texas Department of Public Safety troopers continue to pursue and catch human smugglers as they attempt to transport foreign nationals who’ve illegally entered Texas north to other cities. DPS troopers working with local law enforcement through Operation Lone Star are filling “the dangerous gaps...
Hidalgo County to offer COVID-19 testing clinic
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Health and Human Services announced it will be hosting a free COVID-19 testing clinic this month. The Health Department is offering appointments for testing at its Alamo clinic, located at 427 E. Duranta Ave., Ste. 105. COVID-19 testing results will be available within 15 minutes of testing, a […]
