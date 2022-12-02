Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBA
Stats Leaders: Who are top clutch scorers so far this season?
Each Tuesday throughout the season, we’ll break down the leaders in a specific statistical category — digging into player tracking, play-type and shot-type data to go beyond the box score to highlight some of the game’s top performers. This week we’ll focus on the league’s top scorers...
NBA
James Harden, Sixers Return to Action in Houston | Gameday Report 24/82
INJURY UPDATE: The 76ers announced pregame that James Harden and Jaden Springer were upgraded to AVAILABLE. Georges Niang (right foot soreness) is out. The next game for the Philadelphia 76ers (12-11) is Monday night on the road against the Houston Rockets (6-17). James Harden, who has missed the last 14 games for the Sixers with a right foot tendon strain, was upgraded to questionable on Sunday evening’s injury report.
NBA
Jordan Clarkson fined $15K for throwing headband into stands
NEW YORK – Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson has been fined $15,000 for throwing his headband into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred with :01.6 remaining in the fourth quarter of Utah’s 116-111 loss to...
NBA
Pistons surges can’t make up for slow start in loss to Memphis
Three quick observations from Sunday night’s 122-112 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies at Little Caesars Arena. EARLY TONE ESTABLISHED – Since suffering five defeats of 20 or more points among their first eight losses of the season, the Pistons coming into Sunday had only one such loss in the last 10 – one Dwane Casey was willing to write off to the grinding effects of the six-game road trip that preceded last week’s 30-point loss, the season’s most lopsided, to New York. Eight of the other nine losses came by single digits. Against a physically imposing Memphis team, it looked like the Pistons might have been headed for a thumping Sunday. And then it didn’t. And then it did. They trailed by 19 nine minutes into the first quarter. They whittled it to four over the next seven minutes. That was the story of the game. Memphis used a combination of Pistons turnovers and hot 3-point shooting to build its big first-half lead, saw the Pistons eat into it a couple of times, but kept finding something to pull away again. In the third quarter, it was Ja Morant playing like an MVP candidate that allowed Memphis to carry an 18-point lead to the fourth quarter. Morant’s third quarter: 21 points on 8 of 10 shooting with three assists after a relatively subdued first half that saw Morant score seven points on eight shots. Memphis took an 18-point lead to the fourth quarter and the Pistons didn’t have enough of a finishing kick in them to seriously challenge the lead, though they did get it to single digits with 1:45 left.
NBA
Cavs' Dean Wade out 3-4 weeks with left shoulder injury
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers forward Dean Wade could miss one month with a sprained left shoulder, the latest injury for a Cleveland team that has been dealing with them all season. Wade got hurt in the first half of Friday’s win over the Orlando Magic. The Cavaliers said Sunday...
NBA
Utah’s Jordan Clarkson Fined
NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 – Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson has been fined $15,000 for throwing his headband into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred with :01.6 remaining in the fourth quarter of Utah’s...
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 4, 2022
An intriguing Sunday matinee launches a four-game homestand for New Orleans this afternoon. The Pelicans (14-8) will host Denver (14-8) at 2:30 p.m., in a matchup of Western Conference second-place teams. Tickets are available here. injury report for Nuggets-Pelicans. Both teams will be without at least one starter, as forward...
NBA
Recap: Dominant 4th Earns Thunder 'W'
All night long in Atlanta, the Thunder had a response. First it was a 7-0 burst in the second quarter to keep a Hawks run in check. Then, after OKC started 0-for-8 shooting in the third quarter, it used a 25-15 run to close the quarter to cut Atlanta’s lead to four heading into the final frame.
NBA
Anthony Davis exits Lakers-Cavs game with flu-like symptoms, does not return
CLEVELAND (AP) — The flu shut down Anthony Davis. That’s the only thing that has stopped him lately. Davis was forced to leave Los Angeles’ game against the Cleveland Cavaliers after the first quarter on Tuesday night and the Lakers struggled without their All-Star center in a 116-102 loss.
NBA
PODCAST » The Blazers Balcony, Episode 69
Greetings loyal listeners, happy to be back home. With three days off and a four-game homestand on the horizon after spending most of the last month on the road, the time was right to record the 69th edition of The Blazers Balcony with Brooke Olzendam and I, Casey Holdahl. Consider listening/subscribing below...
NBA
8 candidates to be All-Star guards in the Eastern Conference
We explored the tough decisions regarding the selection of Western Conference backcourt players looming later this month once the league officially opens voting for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. So, naturally, it’s time to turn attention to the Eastern Conference, which added a couple of 2022 All-Star guards from the...
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo plays and strategy for Dec. 6
There won’t be a lot of action in the NBA with just three games on the schedule Tuesday. The Heat just played Monday, so don’t be surprised if they rest a starter or two. The Lakers are starting to heat up behind Anthony Davis, and they’ll have a difficult task ahead of them playing the Cavaliers in Cleveland. Finally, Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets will host Luka Doncic and the Mavericks. Let’s highlight some players to consider for your Yahoo lineups (and a few to possibly avoid).
NBA
Dean Wade Status Update
Cavaliers forward Dean Wade will be out approximately 3-4 weeks after sustaining a left shoulder injury in the first half of Friday night’s win over Orlando at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Examination postgame and imaging taken yesterday at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health confirmed an AC joint sprain. Wade will now undergo a period of treatment and rehabilitation and his status will be updated as appropriate.
NBA
JB's Career Night in Brooklyn Sparks C’s Season-Best Defensive Effort
After setting season highs in the scoring and rebounding department Friday night against Miami, Jaylen Brown continued his hot stretch into Brooklyn Sunday night with his second straight 30-point double-double along with a career-best shot-blocking performance. The Boston Celtics opened a six-game road trip riding Brown’s 34-point, 10-rebound, four-block, two-steal,...
NBA
Cavs at Knicks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview
The Cavs got two wins at home this week and hit the road for a quick one game, traveling to face the New York Knicks at The Garden this evening. The Knicks have dropped five of their last seven. Cleveland beat the Knicks at RMFH, 121-108, back on October 30.
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - Road Woes, LeBron Comes Home with Jordan Zirm
Jordan Zirm joins Carter to break down the Cavaliers poor offensive outing against the Knicks, break down the level of concern with Dean Wade's injury before previewing what to expect with LeBron and the Lakers coming to town on National TV on Tuesday. Please Note: The opinions expressed by The...
NBA
Brandon Ingram remains out for Wednesday game vs. Detroit
DETROIT (6-19) Sunday loss vs. Memphis. Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Marvin Bagley lll, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart. Dyson Daniels, CJ McCollum, Trey Murphy lll, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas.
NBA
Anthony Davis Named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis has been named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week for games played Nov. 28 to Dec. 4, it was announced today. Davis averaged 37.8 points (.652 FG%, .625 3FG%, .857 FT%), 13.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 3.3 blocks as the Lakers finished the week 3-1 with victories over Portland, Milwaukee and Washington.
NBA
Recap: Wizards fall to Lakers 130-119 Sunday in D.C.
The Wizards walked into Capital One Arena Sunday evening riding a five-game home winning streak against the Lakers. But this time around, Anthony Davis was too much to handle. He dropped 55 points and 17 rebounds, leading the Lakers to a 130-119 victory over the Wizards. This game was peculiar...
NBA
Keys to the Game: Celtics 103, Nets 92
The Boston Celtics caught fire for a two-minute stretch of the fourth quarter Sunday night in Brooklyn. Amid a game that featured limited offense, those two minutes proved to be the difference. Boston, which has boasted the most powerful offense in the league all season long, struggled at the offensive...
