ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Pensacola 6 deaths away from 300 fentanyl deaths in 2021: Report

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement released its 2021 report, “Drugs Identified in Deceased Persons by Florida Medical Examiners,” and it said Pensacola was six deaths away from 300 fentanyl deaths in 2021. The report from FDLE shows drug deaths increased across the state last year, with fentanyl being the most […]
PENSACOLA, FL
niceville.com

Former Gulf Breeze attorney sentenced for tax evasion

PENSACOLA, Fla. — A former Gulf Breeze attorney has been sentenced to federal prison for tax evasion, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida has announced. William Cater Elliott, 61, of Gulf Breeze, was sentenced to one year in federal prison after pleading guilty on May 4, 2022, to three counts of tax evasion for the years of 2015, 2016, and 2017, said Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.
GULF BREEZE, FL
niceville.com

Pensacola man facing multiple felony charges

PENSACOLA, Fla. — A Pensacola man has been arrested by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) accused of possessing child sexual abuse material, the FDLE has announced. The FDLE said its agents arrested James Paul Tupas Roquelara, 21, of Pensacola, on 30 counts of possession of child sexual...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Arrest made in Prichard killing: Police

UPDATE (1:38 p.m.): Prichard Police said they arrested a man they believe was one of the shooters at the Friday, Nov. 4 deadly shooting at St. Stephens Woods Apartments. Jason Hadaway, Prichard lead detective for major crimes, said Tyler Moore is charged with murder. WKRG News 5 was there Tuesday afternoon when Prichard Police moved […]
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

Traffic stop leads to stolen gun, drugs: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested a man Saturday morning who was found with drugs and a stolen gun during a traffic stop, according to a release from the MPD. George Ruggs, 28, was arrested and charged with the following: Receiving stolen property Possession of Marijuana Possession of a controlled substance Possession […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

News 5 exclusive: Phat Tuesday Sports Bar shooting caught on camera

WARNING: The images in the videos in the player above and below in this article may be disturbing to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested a man Monday afternoon in connection to a Saturday shooting at Phat Tuesday Sports Bar, according to a release from the MPD. The […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man stabbed while walking down street in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a stabbing that happened in Mobile Monday afternoon. Officials said their officers were called to a local hospital after they received a report of a person coming in who had been stabbed. Officers talked to the victim who said he was […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police find no evidence of alleged kidnapping

UPDATE (12/5 12:07 p.m.): Officials with the Mobile Police Department have released additional information on this incident. According to officials, a 911 call was placed about a possible kidnapping on Saturday night. The person who called 911 did not stay at the restaurant until the police got there, which meant officers were unable to get […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

1 arrested in connection to Phat Tuesday Sports Bar weekend shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested a man Monday afternoon in connection to a Saturday shooting at Phat Tuesday Sports Bar, according to a release from the MPD. Darius Matthews, 39, was arrested and charged with two counts of first degree assault and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle. Police said Matthews surrendered […]
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

$1 million in unclaimed property returned to Pensacola in November

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis announced more than $20 million in unclaimed property was returned to Floridians during the month of November -- including $1 million to Pensacola. Here are the November 2022 Unclaimed Property Returns by region:. Pensacola – $1 Million. Panama City –...
PENSACOLA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy