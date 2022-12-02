PENSACOLA, Fla. — A former Gulf Breeze attorney has been sentenced to federal prison for tax evasion, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida has announced. William Cater Elliott, 61, of Gulf Breeze, was sentenced to one year in federal prison after pleading guilty on May 4, 2022, to three counts of tax evasion for the years of 2015, 2016, and 2017, said Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.

GULF BREEZE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO