Cab driver, hotel worker strangled, 1 arrested for attempted murder: ECSO reports
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was charged with attempted murder and felony battery for allegedly strangling a cab driver and a hotel worker on Dec. 5, according to Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies. Ricky Wiggins, 42, was charged with three counts of battery, battery on a law enforcement agent, and attempted murder. On […]
8 time convicted Pensacola felon arrested for armed burglary after kicking front door down: ECSO reports
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars after allegedly kicking down the door to an Escambia County home and trying to rob them, according to Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies. Matthew Sonny Thomas, 47, was charged with armed burglary of a dwelling, criminal mischief, grand theft of a firearm and possession […]
Pensacola 6 deaths away from 300 fentanyl deaths in 2021: Report
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement released its 2021 report, “Drugs Identified in Deceased Persons by Florida Medical Examiners,” and it said Pensacola was six deaths away from 300 fentanyl deaths in 2021. The report from FDLE shows drug deaths increased across the state last year, with fentanyl being the most […]
Former Gulf Breeze attorney sentenced for tax evasion
PENSACOLA, Fla. — A former Gulf Breeze attorney has been sentenced to federal prison for tax evasion, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida has announced. William Cater Elliott, 61, of Gulf Breeze, was sentenced to one year in federal prison after pleading guilty on May 4, 2022, to three counts of tax evasion for the years of 2015, 2016, and 2017, said Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.
DeSantis orders flags to half-staff to honor victims of NAS Pensacola terrorist attack
Flags across Florida will be flown at half-staff Tuesday to honor the three sailors killed the Pensacola Air Force base terror attack three years ago.
Man accused of making terrorist threats against animal shelter and Fairhope Police
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man from Fairhope is accused of making terrorist threats against an animal rescue group in Baldwin County and the Fairhope Police Department. 29-year-old Alexander Datko was arrested on Nov. 11. A warrant says he made statements threatening to kill the director of the Haven Animal Rescue in Fairhope, and allegedly […]
Pensacola man facing multiple felony charges
PENSACOLA, Fla. — A Pensacola man has been arrested by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) accused of possessing child sexual abuse material, the FDLE has announced. The FDLE said its agents arrested James Paul Tupas Roquelara, 21, of Pensacola, on 30 counts of possession of child sexual...
Arrest made in Prichard killing: Police
UPDATE (1:38 p.m.): Prichard Police said they arrested a man they believe was one of the shooters at the Friday, Nov. 4 deadly shooting at St. Stephens Woods Apartments. Jason Hadaway, Prichard lead detective for major crimes, said Tyler Moore is charged with murder. WKRG News 5 was there Tuesday afternoon when Prichard Police moved […]
Two Mobile residents plead guilty to stealing more than $95,000 in bank fraud scheme
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two people pleaded guilty Monday to a scheme to defraud banks and credit unions through a series of stolen and forged checks, driver’s licenses and other phony documents. According to court records, the defendants operated from at least December of last year to May in...
Alabama man drives into dealership, damages 12 vehicles: Pensacola Police
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Bon Secour, Ala. man is behind bars after hitting several vehicles at Centennial Imports in Pensacola, a dealership that sells Volvos and Mercedes-Benz, according to Pensacola police officers. This happened Monday. William Paul Taylor, 34, was charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving damage to property, driving […]
Pensacola, Escambia Co., designated as 1 of 18 American World War II Heritage Cities
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The National Park Service has designated the City of Pensacola and Escambia County as one of 18 American World War II Heritage Cities. According to NPS, only one city from each state or territory can be designated by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior as an American World War II Heritage […]
Woman arrested for allegedly fighting employees at The Juicy Seafood, damaging window: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested a woman after she got into a fight with employees at The Juicy Seafood and damaged a window outside the restaurant Sunday afternoon, according to a release from the MPD. Renee Ramm, 44, was arrested and charged with criminal mischief. Ramm was released on the same […]
Florida state troopers arrest Pensacola man on drug trafficking charges after chase
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A wild scene in Escambia County ends with a man jailed on drug and other charges. After initially stopping, 26-year-old Dymitri Thomas sped off after being pulled over Thursday near State Road 296 and Montgomery Avenue for traffic violations and led Florida state troopers, authorities said.
Traffic stop leads to stolen gun, drugs: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested a man Saturday morning who was found with drugs and a stolen gun during a traffic stop, according to a release from the MPD. George Ruggs, 28, was arrested and charged with the following: Receiving stolen property Possession of Marijuana Possession of a controlled substance Possession […]
News 5 exclusive: Phat Tuesday Sports Bar shooting caught on camera
WARNING: The images in the videos in the player above and below in this article may be disturbing to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested a man Monday afternoon in connection to a Saturday shooting at Phat Tuesday Sports Bar, according to a release from the MPD. The […]
Man stabbed while walking down street in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a stabbing that happened in Mobile Monday afternoon. Officials said their officers were called to a local hospital after they received a report of a person coming in who had been stabbed. Officers talked to the victim who said he was […]
Mobile Police find no evidence of alleged kidnapping
UPDATE (12/5 12:07 p.m.): Officials with the Mobile Police Department have released additional information on this incident. According to officials, a 911 call was placed about a possible kidnapping on Saturday night. The person who called 911 did not stay at the restaurant until the police got there, which meant officers were unable to get […]
1 arrested in connection to Phat Tuesday Sports Bar weekend shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested a man Monday afternoon in connection to a Saturday shooting at Phat Tuesday Sports Bar, according to a release from the MPD. Darius Matthews, 39, was arrested and charged with two counts of first degree assault and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle. Police said Matthews surrendered […]
$1 million in unclaimed property returned to Pensacola in November
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis announced more than $20 million in unclaimed property was returned to Floridians during the month of November -- including $1 million to Pensacola. Here are the November 2022 Unclaimed Property Returns by region:. Pensacola – $1 Million. Panama City –...
Former Florida attorney sentenced to 1 year in prison for tax evasion: DOJ
GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — A former Gulf Breeze attorney was sentenced to one year in federal prison following a May 2022 guilty plea of three counts of tax evasion, according to a release from the Northern District of Florida Department of Justice. William Carter Elliot, 61, was a former attorney and the sole proprietor […]
