Mojo Rawley Reveals The Advice Fandango Once Gave Him About Surviving In The WWE
Former WWE Star Dean Muhtadi (Mojo Rawley) appeared on the Undisputed Podcast to talk about a variety of topics such as the advice fellow former WWE Star Fandango once gave him about surviving in the WWE and how fans will eventually notice that and respect him for it. Mojo Rawley...
WWE News: Raw Talk Highlights, Top 10 Raw Moments (Video)
-- Following the latest edition of WWE Monday Night Raw on the USA Network, a fresh edition of Raw Talk has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring The O.C., Becky Lynch, and more:. Bayley declares she will not face Becky Lynch anytime soon, Austin...
WWE Superstar Competes In Bodybuilding Competition (Photo)
A WWE Superstar competed in the World Beauty Fitness & Fashion competition over the weekend. In a post on Instagram, the "EST of WWE" and current WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair shared the following photo, along with a lengthy statement:
Scheduled Match & Segment Listing For Tonight's WWE Raw (Possible Spoilers)
-- Below is the tentative match and segment listing for tonight's WWE Raw, courtesy www.fightfulselect.com (subscription required):. 7. JBL Poker Invitational (leads to a match) 8. Akira Tozawa vs. Dominik Mysterio. 9, Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki Cross.
WWE NXT Tryout Underway Includes Former AEW, IMPACT & MLW Wrestlers
-- WWE's NXT brand is currently holding a tryout at the company's Performance Center in Orlando, FL. The event began yesterday and is expected to run for most of the week. Notable names who are taking part include former AEW star Kylie Rae, former MLW star KC Navarro as well as former IMPACT/ROH star Vinny Marseglia.
WWE News: Kurt Angle's Birthday Bash, Ric Flair Documentary Preview (Video)
-- A Ric Flair documentary will stream on Peacock soon, and a preview of the show has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring the Two-Time WWE Hall Of Famer himself:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, former WWE Champion and Olympic Gold Medalist...
Road Dogg Reveals Why Brock Lesnar vs. AJ Styles Did Not Close Out The 2017 WWE Survivor Series Event
WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events and pro wrestling legend Road Dogg took to an episode of his "Oh… You Didn’t Know?" podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as why the champion vs. champion match between "The Phenomenal" AJ Styles and "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar didn't close out the 2017 WWE Survivor Series Event.
Spoilers For This Week's Episode Of WWE Main Event
Prior to last night's episode of Monday Night RAW going on air, WWE taped two matches for this week's episode of WWE Main Event. Below are those two matches:. - Trick Williams def. Cedric Alexander in a Singles Match. - WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Katana Chance def. Tamina...
Titus O’Neil Reveals That A Second Book Is In The Works
During the latest recording of The Dad Edge, WWE Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil discussed the details of his new book, which O'Neil says will center around fatherhood. Check out the comments from Titus below:. “I’m actually working on a second book now, it’s on fatherhood and the honor behind...
AEW Tag Team Reacts To PWI Top 500 Tag-Teams List
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos have officially been named Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s top tag team of 2022, and All Elite Wrestling's own FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) has something to say about it. Check out the comments from the official Twitter accounts of Dax and Cash...
WWE Holiday Tour Supershow Results (12/04): Petersburg, Virginia
WWE recently held their Holiday Tour Supershow Event, which emanated from inside the VSU Multipurpose Center in Petersburg, Virginia. The show saw reigning WWE United States Champion Austin Theory defend his WWE United States Title against Seth "Freakin" Rollins in the main event. Below are the results from the show,...
WWE Monday Night RAW Results (12/05/2022): Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.)
Welcome one and all to Rajah.com's WWE Monday Night Raw Results for the December 5th, 2022 edition of WWE's red brand which airs live from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. starting at 8:00 p.m. (Eastern Time)/ 7:00 p.m. (Central Time). As previously advertised, on tap for tonight's show...
Carlito Reflects On WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Surprise Return, Audition For GLOW On Netflix (Video)
Former WWE Superstar Carlito recently took part in a virtual signing at the K&S WrestleFest event. During the discussion, the longtime pro wrestling veteran reflected back on his surprise WWE return in last year's Royal Rumble match, as well as his audition for the "GLOW" series on Netflix. Featured below...
AEW Announces 9 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark: Elevation
AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's Dark: Elevation episode, which features 9 matchups such as The Factory's Nick Comoroto vs. Hagane Shinno, Kiera Hogan vs. Nikki Victory, Emi Sakura vs. Madison Rayne, The Firm's Lee Moriarty vs. Serpentico, Kip Sabian vs. Dark Order's Alex Reynolds and Konosuke Takeshita vs. The Factory's Aaron Solo.
WWE News: WTF Moments Of 2022, Latest Canvas 2 Canvas (Video)
-- A fresh edition of Canvas 2 Canvas has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the latest instalment below, featuring multi-time WWE Women's Champion Becky Lynch:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, additional content has also been added to the promtoions YouTube channel. Take a look back...
