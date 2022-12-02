ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
rajah.com

WWE News: Raw Talk Highlights, Top 10 Raw Moments (Video)

-- Following the latest edition of WWE Monday Night Raw on the USA Network, a fresh edition of Raw Talk has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring The O.C., Becky Lynch, and more:. Bayley declares she will not face Becky Lynch anytime soon, Austin...
rajah.com

WWE Superstar Competes In Bodybuilding Competition (Photo)

A WWE Superstar competed in the World Beauty Fitness & Fashion competition over the weekend. In a post on Instagram, the "EST of WWE" and current WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair shared the following photo, along with a lengthy statement:
rajah.com

WWE NXT Tryout Underway Includes Former AEW, IMPACT & MLW Wrestlers

-- WWE's NXT brand is currently holding a tryout at the company's Performance Center in Orlando, FL. The event began yesterday and is expected to run for most of the week. Notable names who are taking part include former AEW star Kylie Rae, former MLW star KC Navarro as well as former IMPACT/ROH star Vinny Marseglia.
ORLANDO, FL
brides.com

Gabourey Sidibe Says She Secretly Married Brandon Frankel Last Year

Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel have been keeping their relationship status a secret for over a year. While promoting her new holiday film All I Didn't Want for Christmas during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan on December 5, 2022, the actress announced that she and Frankel are actually married.
OK! Magazine

Inside Kirstie Alley's Secret Battle With Cancer

Most people didn't know that Kirstie Alley had cancer, but on Monday, December 5, her kids let the whole world in on her secret battle and how she fought until the end. The two kiddos posted a statement on her Instagram page, writing, "To all our friends, far and wide around the world…We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and...
TheDailyBeast

‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed

Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
KANSAS STATE
rajah.com

WWE News: Kurt Angle's Birthday Bash, Ric Flair Documentary Preview (Video)

-- A Ric Flair documentary will stream on Peacock soon, and a preview of the show has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring the Two-Time WWE Hall Of Famer himself:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, former WWE Champion and Olympic Gold Medalist...
rajah.com

Spoilers For This Week's Episode Of WWE Main Event

Prior to last night's episode of Monday Night RAW going on air, WWE taped two matches for this week's episode of WWE Main Event. Below are those two matches:. - Trick Williams def. Cedric Alexander in a Singles Match. - WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Katana Chance def. Tamina...
rajah.com

Titus O’Neil Reveals That A Second Book Is In The Works

During the latest recording of The Dad Edge, WWE Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil discussed the details of his new book, which O'Neil says will center around fatherhood. Check out the comments from Titus below:. “I’m actually working on a second book now, it’s on fatherhood and the honor behind...
rajah.com

AEW Tag Team Reacts To PWI Top 500 Tag-Teams List

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos have officially been named Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s top tag team of 2022, and All Elite Wrestling's own FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) has something to say about it. Check out the comments from the official Twitter accounts of Dax and Cash...
rajah.com

WWE Holiday Tour Supershow Results (12/04): Petersburg, Virginia

WWE recently held their Holiday Tour Supershow Event, which emanated from inside the VSU Multipurpose Center in Petersburg, Virginia. The show saw reigning WWE United States Champion Austin Theory defend his WWE United States Title against Seth "Freakin" Rollins in the main event. Below are the results from the show,...
PETERSBURG, VA
rajah.com

AEW Announces 9 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark: Elevation

AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's Dark: Elevation episode, which features 9 matchups such as The Factory's Nick Comoroto vs. Hagane Shinno, Kiera Hogan vs. Nikki Victory, Emi Sakura vs. Madison Rayne, The Firm's Lee Moriarty vs. Serpentico, Kip Sabian vs. Dark Order's Alex Reynolds and Konosuke Takeshita vs. The Factory's Aaron Solo.
rajah.com

WWE News: WTF Moments Of 2022, Latest Canvas 2 Canvas (Video)

-- A fresh edition of Canvas 2 Canvas has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the latest instalment below, featuring multi-time WWE Women's Champion Becky Lynch:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, additional content has also been added to the promtoions YouTube channel. Take a look back...

Comments / 0

Community Policy