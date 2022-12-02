Read full article on original website
Related
rajah.com
Road Dogg Reveals Why Brock Lesnar vs. AJ Styles Did Not Close Out The 2017 WWE Survivor Series Event
WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events and pro wrestling legend Road Dogg took to an episode of his "Oh… You Didn’t Know?" podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as why the champion vs. champion match between "The Phenomenal" AJ Styles and "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar didn't close out the 2017 WWE Survivor Series Event.
rajah.com
Keith Lee Talks About His History With Shane Taylor & JD Griffey Ahead Of ROH Final Battle 2022
Keith Lee recently appeared as a guest on the Sports Guys Talking Wrestling podcast for an interview promoting the ROH Final Battle 2022 pay-per-view scheduled for this Saturday night. During his appearance on the popular program, "Limitless" Lee commented on his history with Shane Taylor and JD Griffey, his scheduled...
rajah.com
Ken Shamrock Talks About Steve Austin vs. Bret Hart At WrestleMania 14 Being Birth Of WWE Attitude Era (Video)
Ken Shamrock recently appeared as a guest on the Wrestling Perspective podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the UFC and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame legend spoke about the memorable WrestleMania 14 showdown between "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Bret "The Hitman" Hart, which he worked as the special guest referee, being the birth of the iconic WWE Attitude Era.
rajah.com
Tony Khan Says ROH Talents Appearing On AEW Rampage Helps Sell ROH PPVs
AEW Rampage is a solid promotional vehicle for Ring Of Honor. AEW and ROH President Tony Khan recently appeared as a guest on the Battleground podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During his appearance on the show, the boss-man of All Elite Wrestling and Ring Of...
rajah.com
Bron Breakker Talks His Upcoming WWE NXT Title Defense Against Apollo Crews
Reigning WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker recently appeared on WWE Die Woche to talk about a variety of topics such as his upcoming WWE NXT Title defense against Apollo Crews at NXT Deadline. Bron Breakker said:. “I don’t know [what people can expect from my match at NXT Deadline]. It’s...
rajah.com
Jim Ross Reflects On Hall Of Famer's Final WWE Match & Release
During the latest recording of his own Grilling JR, podcast host Conrad Thompson and WWE Hall Of Fame Jim Ross reflected on the British Bulldog's final match in WWE. Check out the highlights below. On forcing Davey to go to rehab:. “There was no margin for error on this. We...
rajah.com
WWE News: Hank Walker Challenges Charlie Dempsey, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights (Video)
-- Ahead of Tuesday's NXT, Hank Walker challenged Charlie Dempsey to a singles clash:. Tuesday evening's show will also feature a pair of matches that will determine the final competitors in the men's and women's Iron Survivor Challenge matches. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, highlights from Saturday afternoon's...
rajah.com
Kevin Owens Talks About Roman Reigns Matches Being Some Of His Favorite Of Pandemic Era
Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns have solid chemistry when they share the squared circle. This week, the veteran WWE Superstar appeared as a guest on the After The Bell with Corey Graves podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the longtime pro wrestling star...
rajah.com
Jim Cornette Talks Supposed Booking Issues In AEW Against Tony Khan
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he spoke about a number of topics such as how current and former AEW Stars have been airing out supposed booking issues in the company against Tony Khan and how it’s easier to get booked on the big events if you stay up all night with Khan and do his bidding and hang out with The Young Bucks.
rajah.com
WWE News: Raw Talk Highlights, Top 10 Raw Moments (Video)
-- Following the latest edition of WWE Monday Night Raw on the USA Network, a fresh edition of Raw Talk has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring The O.C., Becky Lynch, and more:. Bayley declares she will not face Becky Lynch anytime soon, Austin...
rajah.com
Kurt Angle Says "It's Really Shocking" That He Never Battled The Miz
Would Olympic Gold Medalist and WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle step into the ring with WWE's only Two-Time Grand Slam Champion?. Who better to ask than "The Wrestling Machine" himself?. During the latest recording of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt was asked if he ever wanted step inside the...
rajah.com
Another Former UFC Fighter & MMA Legend Explains Why He Should Be Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame
Dan Severn is a UFC Hall of Fame legend. But should he also join one of the future coveted classes in the WWE Hall Of Fame?. The longtime UFC and MMA legend, who is also a former NWA World's Heavyweight Champion that never lost his title reign inside the squared circle recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. for an in-depth interview.
rajah.com
Eddie Edwards Talks Possibly Reuniting The American Wolves With Davey Richards
Top IMPACT Wrestling Star Eddie Edwards recently appeared on the Angle podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as possibly reuniting The American Wolves with Davey Richards and how in pro wrestling you never say never as well as how he thinks the fans would like to see it happen.
rajah.com
Stevie Ray Reveals His Favorite Part Of The nWo In WCW
WWE Hall of Famer Stevie Ray recently appeared on the Grue Rome Show to talk about a number of topics such as how his favorite part of the nWo in WCW was the “hostile takeover” feel. Stevie Ray said:. “I think that’s what made it so good, but...
rajah.com
Kurt Angle Reveals Brock Lesnar Asked Him About Joining TNA Wrestling In 2007
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he discussed how WWE legend Brock Lesnar asked him about joining TNA Wrestling in 2007 when The Beast Incarnate wasn't under contract to the WWE at the time, but TNA couldn't afford bringing in another top talent getting paid seven figures a year.
rajah.com
EC3 Reveals Two Current AEW Stars That John Cena Took Under His Wing In WWE
Former WWE Star EC3 appeared on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws to talk about a variety of topics such as WWE legend John Cena’s interest in NXT, which was the company's developmental brand at the time, and how John Cena took two current AEW Stars in Miro (Rusev) and Trent Beretta under his wing.
rajah.com
Matt Hardy On How Committed Vince McMahon Was To Getting His Head Shaved At WrestleMania 23
Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he spoke about topics such as how former United States President Donald Trump was amazed and shocked by WWE Superstars jumping off ladders, landing on one another as well as hitting each other with ladders during a Ladder Match at WrestleMania 23.
rajah.com
Jim Cornette Talks Giving His Permission To MJF To Use His Catchphrase
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he spoke about a number of topics such as how even though he has trademarked the phrase, “Thank you, F**k you, Bye,” he is giving the reigning AEW World Champion MJF permission to use it anytime he wants to, especially against people in AEW.
rajah.com
News On Ticket Sales For Tonight's Episode Of WWE RAW
WWE is set to hold an episode of WWE Monday Night RAW later tonight from inside the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. and it was previously reported that current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) will defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles against Matt Riddle and Elias.
rajah.com
Zelina Vega Talks About Freedom Given To Superstars For Promos In WWE
Zelina Vega recently appeared as a guest on the "That's Dope" program for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, the former Queen of the Ring winner discussed the level of creative freedom that is given to WWE Superstars doing promos on television. Featured...
Comments / 0