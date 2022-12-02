Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Groundbreaking held for new Davis Creek Elementary
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Cabell County Schools broke ground on a 2020 bond funded project Tuesday that will build a new Davis Creek Elementary. In August 2020, Cabell County residents voted in favor of a bond that would help the school system pay for a new Davis Creek Elementary, Meadows and Milton Elementary schools.
Charleston, West Virginia, Christmas Parade postponed due to weather
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Charleston’s annual Christmas Parade has been postponed due to expected inclement weather. The parade, which was originally planned for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8 will be rescheduled one week to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, city officials say. The parade will start at the intersection of Kanawha Blvd. and Capitol St. and […]
2 West Virginia food banks getting $500,000 each
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Two food banks in West Virginia will each receive $500,000 from the state.Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington and Mountaineer Food Bank in Gassaway are getting a total of $1 million from the office of Gov. Jim Justice, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported. The food banks distribute about 30 million pounds of food across the state each year.The money for the food banks was included in this year's budget. Funds will be used for food and infrastructure, the newspaper reported.Facing Hunger Foodbank works with 220 agencies. Last year, the food bank bought refrigerators and freezers to help with food storage and distribution."As long as I'm here, I'm going to put this in my budget," Justice said. "We may try in every way to increase it. The bottom line to the whole thing is we don't need people going hungry in West Virginia."
WTRF
Man sues West Virginia hospital after they incorrectly told him they removed his appendix
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — A Fayette County man is suing Charleston Area Medical Center, claiming doctors there told him they removed his ruptured appendix when they did not, according to the West Virginia Record. The man, Dallas Settle, filed suit December 2 in Kanawha Circuit Court. His attorneys call...
West Virginia’s largest disaster restoration firm announces new location
(WTRF) West Virginia’s largest disaster restoration firm, Panhandle Cleaning & Restoration announces a new location, the company’s fifth, in Charleston, West Virginia. The new location is expected to open in the spring of 2023. Panhandle has acquired a 27,000-square-foot facility situated on a 1.6-acre lot in Charleston and plans to immediately begin modernizing and building […]
West Virginia high school student arrested after incident at school
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A student was arrested after a “domestic” incident at a high school in Charleston on Monday afternoon, according to the Charleston Police Department. Kanawha County Schools Communications Director Briana Warner said that a male student was arrested at George Washington High School after an altercation with a female student. According to the Charleston […]
Former Chief of Winfield Police Department, Ron Arthur, Named School Safety and Security Administrator
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Ron Arthur, former Winfield Police Chief and retired West Virginia State Trooper, has officially been named the School Safety and Security Administrator for the Division of Protective Services, School Safety and Security Division. Pursuant to the Governor’s School Safety Initiative, developed through the West Virginia...
Last RadioShack in Kanawha County, West Virginia, closes its doors
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The last RadioShack in the Kanawha City area of Charleston closed its doors Monday. The owner, Stan Morgan, says it is his fourth location in his 45 years of having the independently-owned franchise. He says having a brick-and-mortar store at a time when people can order electronics online was a […]
wchstv.com
Kanawha Schools' official: Charleston police arrest male student who beat female student
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police arrested a male student Monday afternoon who beat a female student at George Washington High School, a Kanawha County school official said. Paramedics and law enforcement responded to the school Monday afternoon, said Briana Warner, communications director for Kanawha County Schools. Warner...
Two local winners announced in 2022 First Lady Ornament Competition
GHENT, WV (WVNS) — The 2022 winners for the First Lady Student Ornament Competition and the inaugural Best Bow Christmas Contest were announced today, December 5, 2022. The First Lady Student Ornament Competition is a holiday tradition that encourages students across the state to submit ornaments around a special theme. This year, the theme was […]
South Charleston, West Virginia, celebrates annual Christmas parade
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — “Frosty the Snowman was a jolly, happy soul,” went the song as a team danced to it in South Charleston’s Annual Christmas Parade on Saturday. Hundreds of people lined South Charleston’s streets for the parade Saturday afternoon. Attendees were treated to candy, along with marching bands, fire trucks, and a lot […]
WSAZ
Peach Cobbler Factory adds cookies to their menu
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Peach Cobbler factory is getting a big expansion to their menu. Arvin and Brock Thompson, owners of The Peach Cobbler Factory in Huntington, stopped by First Look at Four to talk about their new cookies. You can place an order here. This segment is sponsored...
lootpress.com
Hillbilly Hotdogs is a West Virginia favorite
LESAGE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – For years, the roadside restaurant, Hillbilly Hotdogs, in Cabell County has been serving up some of the best hotdogs around. The over-21-year-old business started by couple Sonny and Sharie Knight in 1999 is still serving up weenies today. The unique restaurant is located inside an...
wchsnetwork.com
Charleston Christmas Parade set for Thursday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. –– The Charleston Christmas Parade returns this Thursday night. It’s the third year the parade is taking place during the evening hours. The parade steps off at 7 p.m. at the corner of Capitol Street and the Kanawha Boulevard. Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said...
Grand Jury returns 23 indictments
Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the Scioto County Grand Jury met and returned 23 public indictments. The defendants indicted are charged as follows:. STEVEN A. SMITH, 35. Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on:. Failure to Appear. DENNIS WILLIAM DARBY, JR., 45. Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
wchstv.com
Kanawha magistrate to resign effective Dec. 16, W.Va. Supreme Court spokesperson says
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Kanawha County magistrate will be stepping down. Ward Harshbarger will be resigning effective 5 p.m. Dec. 16, a spokesperson for the West Virginia Supreme Court said. No further information was immediately available. This is a developing story that will be updated when Eyewitness...
WSAZ
Student arrested after incident at George Washington High School
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A George Washington High School student was arrested Monday after an incident on school property. According to Charleston Police, paramedics and law enforcement responded to the school Monday afternoon. A male student was arrested by Charleston police and taken to juvenile court. Further information about the...
WOWK
New ‘Pole’ Class Opens in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – There’s a new, fun and exciting fitness experience in the capital city. However, dumbbells and treadmills aren’t featured in the class. “KFit,” is a passion project of owner, Kate Fry. As Fry explains, those who take part in her pole classes...
marshall.edu
Marshall team scores within top 1% of teams at National Cyber League Fall 2022 competition
A team of Marshall University cyber students scored 28th out of 3,926 teams at the National Cyber League’s Fall 2022 competition last month, putting the team in the top 0.71% of the competitors. The competition focused on open source intelligence (OSINT), cyber forensics, password cracking, network traffic analysis, cryptography,...
4 more West Virginia counties denied FEMA assistance from August flooding
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – More West Virginia counties seeking help in the aftermath of serious flooding have been denied assistance by FEMA. According to West Virginia Governor Jim Justice’s office, Doddridge, Jackson, Mingo and Wyoming Counties were all turned down for the assistance. The announcement came today, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. Kanawha County was also […]
