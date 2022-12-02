ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

WSAZ

Groundbreaking held for new Davis Creek Elementary

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Cabell County Schools broke ground on a 2020 bond funded project Tuesday that will build a new Davis Creek Elementary. In August 2020, Cabell County residents voted in favor of a bond that would help the school system pay for a new Davis Creek Elementary, Meadows and Milton Elementary schools.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Charleston, West Virginia, Christmas Parade postponed due to weather

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Charleston’s annual Christmas Parade has been postponed due to expected inclement weather. The parade, which was originally planned for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8 will be rescheduled one week to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, city officials say. The parade will start at the intersection of Kanawha Blvd. and Capitol St. and […]
CHARLESTON, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

2 West Virginia food banks getting $500,000 each

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Two food banks in West Virginia will each receive $500,000 from the state.Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington and Mountaineer Food Bank in Gassaway are getting a total of $1 million from the office of Gov. Jim Justice, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported. The food banks distribute about 30 million pounds of food across the state each year.The money for the food banks was included in this year's budget. Funds will be used for food and infrastructure, the newspaper reported.Facing Hunger Foodbank works with 220 agencies. Last year, the food bank bought refrigerators and freezers to help with food storage and distribution."As long as I'm here, I'm going to put this in my budget," Justice said. "We may try in every way to increase it. The bottom line to the whole thing is we don't need people going hungry in West Virginia."
HUNTINGTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia’s largest disaster restoration firm announces new location

(WTRF) West Virginia’s largest disaster restoration firm, Panhandle Cleaning & Restoration announces a new location, the company’s fifth, in Charleston, West Virginia. The new location is expected to open in the spring of 2023. Panhandle has acquired a 27,000-square-foot facility situated on a 1.6-acre lot in Charleston and plans to immediately begin modernizing and building […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia high school student arrested after incident at school

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A student was arrested after a “domestic” incident at a high school in Charleston on Monday afternoon, according to the Charleston Police Department. Kanawha County Schools Communications Director Briana Warner said that a male student was arrested at George Washington High School after an altercation with a female student. According to the Charleston […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Former Chief of Winfield Police Department, Ron Arthur, Named School Safety and Security Administrator

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Ron Arthur, former Winfield Police Chief and retired West Virginia State Trooper, has officially been named the School Safety and Security Administrator for the Division of Protective Services, School Safety and Security Division. Pursuant to the Governor’s School Safety Initiative, developed through the West Virginia...
WINFIELD, WV
WVNS

Two local winners announced in 2022 First Lady Ornament Competition

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — The 2022 winners for the First Lady Student Ornament Competition and the inaugural Best Bow Christmas Contest were announced today, December 5, 2022. The First Lady Student Ornament Competition is a holiday tradition that encourages students across the state to submit ornaments around a special theme. This year, the theme was […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Peach Cobbler Factory adds cookies to their menu

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Peach Cobbler factory is getting a big expansion to their menu. Arvin and Brock Thompson, owners of The Peach Cobbler Factory in Huntington, stopped by First Look at Four to talk about their new cookies. You can place an order here. This segment is sponsored...
HUNTINGTON, WV
lootpress.com

Hillbilly Hotdogs is a West Virginia favorite

LESAGE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – For years, the roadside restaurant, Hillbilly Hotdogs, in Cabell County has been serving up some of the best hotdogs around. The over-21-year-old business started by couple Sonny and Sharie Knight in 1999 is still serving up weenies today. The unique restaurant is located inside an...
LESAGE, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Charleston Christmas Parade set for Thursday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. –– The Charleston Christmas Parade returns this Thursday night. It’s the third year the parade is taking place during the evening hours. The parade steps off at 7 p.m. at the corner of Capitol Street and the Kanawha Boulevard. Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said...
CHARLESTON, WV
Portsmouth Daily Times

Grand Jury returns 23 indictments

Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the Scioto County Grand Jury met and returned 23 public indictments. The defendants indicted are charged as follows:. STEVEN A. SMITH, 35. Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on:. Failure to Appear. DENNIS WILLIAM DARBY, JR., 45. Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Student arrested after incident at George Washington High School

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A George Washington High School student was arrested Monday after an incident on school property. According to Charleston Police, paramedics and law enforcement responded to the school Monday afternoon. A male student was arrested by Charleston police and taken to juvenile court. Further information about the...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK

New ‘Pole’ Class Opens in Charleston, West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – There’s a new, fun and exciting fitness experience in the capital city. However, dumbbells and treadmills aren’t featured in the class. “KFit,” is a passion project of owner, Kate Fry. As Fry explains, those who take part in her pole classes...
CHARLESTON, WV

