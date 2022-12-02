ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covenant House

Covenant House provides sanctuary and support for youth facing homelessness and human trafficking. They have three locations: Oakland, Los Angeles, and Berkeley, and serve more than 3,200 youth annually, free of charge.
After nearly 40 years, Sam's Downtown Feed is closing its doors

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Sam’s Downtown Feed has been a staple in the community for nearly four decades. The agriculture and pet product store will close its doors at the end of this month. This building has been here since 1913, and it still has its original brick walls.
SF businesses partner up to bring new meaning to the term 'pizza joint'

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., - Two San Francisco businesses are teaming up to bring a new definition to the term "pizza joint." Tony Gemignani of Tony's Pizza Napoletana has partnered with North Beach's first-established cannabis shop, North Beach Pipeline, to offer customers both discounts and pre-rolled joints with their new signature "Up In Smoke Pipeline Pizza."
KTVU Plus Mornings on 2 Weekend

The Guardsmen Tree lot in San Francisco is in the middle of a busy season. Organizers visit KTVU to share how the local organization has provided opportunities to under-privileged and at-risk youth in the Bay Area since 1947.
Deck the halls! Symphony style

It is holiday season and with that comes holiday music! To get into the spirit, the San Francisco Symphony is putting on a special "Deck the Halls" concert for a few thousand children. We caught up with Daniel Bartholomew-Poyser, San Francisco Symphony's Resident Conductor of Engagement and Education to learn more about this free concert program at the Symphony.
San Francisco jazz musician hit and killed by Caltrains

Burlingame - A San Francisco State instructor and jazz musician was fatally struck by two Caltrains last week. Andrew Speight, 58, was killed when his car got trapped on the train tracks in Burlingame, according to Caltrain. He was hit by a northbound and a southbound train near the Broadway Station, officials said.
Tree lands on cars following wet Bay Area storm

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. - Severe weather on Saturday night toppled trees in Pleasant Hill. The large trees landed on multiple cars parked under them. Gin Ivy, Pleasant Hill resident, said the landed on two cars in her driveway and knocked down her basketball hoop. Ivey said she didn't know if...
UC Berkeley's new police chief used to lead US Capitol police

BERKELEY, Calif. - UC Berkeley's police department is getting a new police chief – the former acting police chief at the US Capitol. Yogananda Pittman starts in February. She said she'll modernize campus police operations, and strengthen relations with the community, which have been strained at times. "I want...
San Francisco couple charged with trafficking nanny from Philippines

SAN FRANCISCO - A married couple from San Francisco is accused of trafficking a nanny they brought to the U.S. from the Philippines two years ago, according to the district attorney's office. San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins filed several felony and misdemeanor charges against Jose Aguila and his wife...
COVID-19 rates climbing in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO - COVID cases are on the rise in the Bay Area and experts consider it more than just a bump from the Thanksgiving holiday. Experts point out overall trends show rates of infection climbing. And while there’s no widespread consideration of bringing indoor masking back to the Bay...
Bay Area flower growers face skyrocketing natural gas prices

PETALUMA, Calif. - One of the Bay Area’s oldest flower producers is facing hard decisions between heat and employees. They're not alone. A lot of California businesses are getting sticker shock when they get their natural gas bills. The bill could cost some employees their jobs. For three generations,...
