Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tech Guy Found Dead in His Apartment after a Fun Night with His FriendsJessey AnthonyLos Angeles, CA
A monthly payment of $1000 might be on your wayMark StarSan Francisco, CA
California Teenager To Get keys To City For Losing Eye In Heroic ActYoel DavidsonAntioch, CA
Act now and get your money: London N. Breed giving away millions as guaranteed income for the next few monthsMark StarSan Francisco, CA
The Last Woman Ever Executed In California Was Obsessed With Her Son And Wanted Him All For HerselfC. HeslopCalifornia State
Related
KTVU FOX 2
Covenant House
Covenant House provides sanctuary and support for youth facing homelessness and human trafficking. They have three locations: Oakland, Los Angeles, and Berkeley, and serve more than 3,200 youth annually, free of charge.
KTVU FOX 2
After nearly 40 years, Sam's Downtown Feed is closing its doors
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Sam’s Downtown Feed has been a staple in the community for nearly four decades. The agriculture and pet product store will close its doors at the end of this month. This building has been here since 1913, and it still has its original brick walls.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland orchestra holds concert to honor Ghost Ship fire victims on 6-year anniversary
Oakland orchestra holds concert to honor Ghost Ship fire victims on 6-year anniversary. In an emotional performance, an Oakland-based orchestra marked the anniversary of the tragic Ghost Ship fire through music. The concert was called "Requiem Sinfonica: A Requiem Without Words" and was held at the Malonga Casquelourd Center for the Arts.
KTVU FOX 2
Babylon Burning, legacy San Francisco business, vows to rebuild after devastating fire
SAN FRANCISCO - A fire over the weekend devastated a legacy business in San Francisco. But owner Mike Lynch says he is determined to rebuild with the help of friends and the community. "This is all my machinery ruined by the water damage," said Lynch as he showed what was...
KTVU FOX 2
SF businesses partner up to bring new meaning to the term 'pizza joint'
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., - Two San Francisco businesses are teaming up to bring a new definition to the term "pizza joint." Tony Gemignani of Tony's Pizza Napoletana has partnered with North Beach's first-established cannabis shop, North Beach Pipeline, to offer customers both discounts and pre-rolled joints with their new signature "Up In Smoke Pipeline Pizza."
KTVU FOX 2
KTVU Plus Mornings on 2 Weekend
The Guardsmen Tree lot in San Francisco is in the middle of a busy season. Organizers visit KTVU to share how the local organization has provided opportunities to under-privileged and at-risk youth in the Bay Area since 1947.
KTVU FOX 2
Police investigate possible cold-weather related deaths, volunteers work to protect homeless
SF police investigate possible cold-weather related deaths, volunteers work to protect homeless. The cold, rainy weather on Saturday may have already cost two people their lives on the Peninsula. Two people were found dead in a vehicle late Friday night on Randolph Ave. near Green Ave. in South San Francisco.
KTVU FOX 2
Deck the halls! Symphony style
It is holiday season and with that comes holiday music! To get into the spirit, the San Francisco Symphony is putting on a special "Deck the Halls" concert for a few thousand children. We caught up with Daniel Bartholomew-Poyser, San Francisco Symphony's Resident Conductor of Engagement and Education to learn more about this free concert program at the Symphony.
KTVU FOX 2
No arrests in weekend sideshows: 'Never saw this before in person,' bystander says
SAN FRANCISCO - Several large illegal sideshows took place over the weekend in San Francisco, on the Bay Bridge, and in Brentwood. Video posted on social media shows roughly 100 spectators, but there have been zero arrests. Neighbor Prasanna Pilaka shot video of the sideshow on San Francisco’s Embarcadero late...
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose says goodbye to family-owned livestock feed and supply store
Sam’s Downtown Feed in San Jose is closing for good at the end of the year. The building has been here since 1913. The current owners are retiring and have had the business for 36 years.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco jazz musician hit and killed by Caltrains
Burlingame - A San Francisco State instructor and jazz musician was fatally struck by two Caltrains last week. Andrew Speight, 58, was killed when his car got trapped on the train tracks in Burlingame, according to Caltrain. He was hit by a northbound and a southbound train near the Broadway Station, officials said.
KTVU FOX 2
Tree lands on cars following wet Bay Area storm
PLEASANT HILL, Calif. - Severe weather on Saturday night toppled trees in Pleasant Hill. The large trees landed on multiple cars parked under them. Gin Ivy, Pleasant Hill resident, said the landed on two cars in her driveway and knocked down her basketball hoop. Ivey said she didn't know if...
KTVU FOX 2
Los Altos Hills homeowners create their own network for faster internet service
Los Altos Hills homeowners create their own network for faster internet service. Since April 2019, Los Altos Hills Community Fiber has been providing high-speed internet service to its 45 subscribers through Next Level Networks. Now they can upload and download large files faster, and they have one of the fastest residential speeds in the country.
KTVU FOX 2
UC Berkeley's new police chief used to lead US Capitol police
BERKELEY, Calif. - UC Berkeley's police department is getting a new police chief – the former acting police chief at the US Capitol. Yogananda Pittman starts in February. She said she'll modernize campus police operations, and strengthen relations with the community, which have been strained at times. "I want...
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco couple charged with trafficking nanny from Philippines
SAN FRANCISCO - A married couple from San Francisco is accused of trafficking a nanny they brought to the U.S. from the Philippines two years ago, according to the district attorney's office. San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins filed several felony and misdemeanor charges against Jose Aguila and his wife...
KTVU FOX 2
Cesar Zepeda elected to Richmond City Council after name drawn from bag
RICHMOND, Calif. - Cesar Zepeda won the District 2 Richmond city council race Tuesday morning, but not by an election. The race, which ended in a tie, was chosen out of a giftbag by the city clerk. Each of the two candidates, Andrew Butt and Zepeda, received exactly 1,921 votes...
KTVU FOX 2
COVID-19 rates climbing in Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO - COVID cases are on the rise in the Bay Area and experts consider it more than just a bump from the Thanksgiving holiday. Experts point out overall trends show rates of infection climbing. And while there’s no widespread consideration of bringing indoor masking back to the Bay...
KTVU FOX 2
SF Dept. of Building Inspection investigating complaint Twitter offices converted to 'motel rooms'
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., - Twitter may be giving new meaning to the increasingly popular term "work from home." The social media giant laid off nearly half of its staff starting in early October and now has reportedly turned empty office space into bedrooms. San Francisco officials confirmed there is an investigation underway.
KTVU FOX 2
Video shows SamTrans bus jumping curb, smashing into several parked cars in shopping lot
DALY CITY, Calif. - The remaining two people who were hospitalized last Friday when a SamTrans bus crashed into 16 vehicles in a Daly City parking lot have been released. The crash at Serramonte Shopping Center initially sent four people to the hospital, two of which were released that same day. One of the victims was injured critically, but is now recovering.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area flower growers face skyrocketing natural gas prices
PETALUMA, Calif. - One of the Bay Area’s oldest flower producers is facing hard decisions between heat and employees. They're not alone. A lot of California businesses are getting sticker shock when they get their natural gas bills. The bill could cost some employees their jobs. For three generations,...
Comments / 0