Full of Christmas cheer in Laurel Hill
LAUREL HILL — Despite the dreary weather that lasted a good part of the day on Saturday, Laurel Hill residents and others throughout the county gathered together to enjoy local talent as well as a Christmas movie. “The atmosphere was full of Christmas cheer,” said Erin Norris, LaurelFest member....
Scotland Family Counseling Center wins in Homemade Float category
Scotland Family Counseling Center, a non-profit affiliate of Scotland Memorial Hospital in Laurinburg, won in the Homemade Float category for the parade. “Rain and all, we had a wonderful time and were delighted to share our joy with the children and children-at-heart who braved the weather to come out and enjoy the parade,” said Executive Leader Kenzie Miller. “Many thanks to the Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber and Jackson Diesel Service for sponsoring such a fabulous community event!”
Rain doesn’t cancel Christmas spirit
Harris Teeter distributes free ice for Moore County residents affected by power outage
After nearly 40,000 Moore County residents are still without power on Sunday, Harris Teeter will distribute free bags of ice to the community members affected by a power outage.
Cat jumps from truck at North Carolina Walmart facility is found 1 month later, will be reunited with owner
A cat that jumped from a truck in Cumberland County more than one month ago was recently found and will be united with a trucker from Kentucky.
Moore County citizens dip into their cars to escape freezing cold homes amid widespread power outage
"I've been impressed with the resilience and community spirit of the people of Moore County. I'm grateful for their public spirit and their help for each other," Gov. Roy Cooper said Monday afternoon.
Main Event Entertainment Center Coming To Cross Creek Mall in Fayetteville
A new entertainment center business is coming to Fayetteville, as Main Event has been announced as a new tenant coming in 2023 at Cross Creek Mall. The mall announced that Main Event will be part of the Sears redevelopment project, currently underway, and would open in late 2023. “Cross Creek...
Moore County residents cope with massive power outage, cold weather
The power outage in Moore County has made keeping warm and getting through daily life more difficult for thousands of people. The power outage in Moore County has made keeping warm and getting through daily life more difficult for thousands of people. Reporter: Gilbert BaezPhotographer: Josie ZimmerWeb Editor: Heather Leah.
Shining star for the community
Jake Monte and Jay Reese of Nutrimax on James Street in Laurinburg custom-welded a large Christmas star and hung it from their building for everyone to see at night.
Drag artist vows to return to Moore County despite recent show ending early due to power grid attack
"This is not a moment to silence yourself. This is a moment to speak up and speak out," Naomi Dix said.
Flames burn at food processing plant in Wilson
WILSON, N.C. — Firefighters on Tuesday quickly responded to a fire at a food processing facility in Wilson. The fire was reported around 3:30 a.m. at 1711 Purina Circle. Firefighters at the scene told WRAL News a machine failed and caught fire. Crews were able to contain the fire...
AIDS in the Black community
RALEIGH — Community leaders, researchers and affected individuals gathered at The Blount Street Community Center on World AIDS Day to educate the community about the epidemic and discuss how to achieve the White House plan to eradicate AIDS by 2030. The Reverend Vance Haywood Jr. moderated the discussion in...
They Said It
“That’s a big deal for downtown Lumberton. We’re a destination.” Carolina Civic Center Executive Direct
Gunfire takes out power substations in Moore Co.; prompts State of emergency, curfew, closed schools
Ongoing investigation into police chase in Bladen County that left two hospitalized
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Multiple people have been arrested after a police chase in connection to a theft in Elizabethtown. According to Bladenboro Police, law enforcement spotted the vehicle connected to a theft at the Big Blue Store, driven by 44-year-old Richard Paul Little Jr. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle when the drivers fled.
Designed to kill fleas, veterinary drugs ivermectin, fluralaner may be key to stopping bed bugs
RALEIGH, N.C. — Two common veterinary drugs to fight parasites may also help fight against bed bug infestations, with one particularly showing strong potential, according to new research from North Carolina State University. “The bed bug is a globally important insect,” says Cobal Schal Blanton J. Whitmire, Distinguished Professor...
“Vandals” Shoot 3 NC Substations On Night of Drag Show – Knocking Out Power To Over 40k Residents
Thomas Mills | I don’t believe God shot up the substation, but if he did…
Two Duke Energy substations in Moore County were shot up this weekend, leaving 45,000 people without power. Duke says repairing the stations could take several days. The sheriff called the attack targeted and said the people responsible, “knew exactly what they were doing.” He imposed a curfew from 9pm to 5am. The governor declared a state of emergency. The FBI joined the investigation since attacking the power grid is a federal offense.
I don’t believe God shot up the substation, but if He did…
Hope Alive receives its third denial; commissioners Campbell, Dial, Edge, Herndon sworn in
LUMBERTON — Hope Alive Inc. took another loss Monday this time with the rejection of a request for a special-use permit. The
