Harnett County, NC

Laurinburg Exchange

Full of Christmas cheer in Laurel Hill

LAUREL HILL — Despite the dreary weather that lasted a good part of the day on Saturday, Laurel Hill residents and others throughout the county gathered together to enjoy local talent as well as a Christmas movie. “The atmosphere was full of Christmas cheer,” said Erin Norris, LaurelFest member....
LAUREL HILL, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Scotland Family Counseling Center wins in Homemade Float category

Scotland Family Counseling Center, a non-profit affiliate of Scotland Memorial Hospital in Laurinburg, won in the Homemade Float category for the parade. “Rain and all, we had a wonderful time and were delighted to share our joy with the children and children-at-heart who braved the weather to come out and enjoy the parade,” said Executive Leader Kenzie Miller. “Many thanks to the Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber and Jackson Diesel Service for sponsoring such a fabulous community event!”
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Rain doesn’t cancel Christmas spirit

LAURINBURG — The rain didn’t stop the crowd on Saturday for the annual Jackson’s Diesel Service Christmas Parade. Almost 200 participants walked, danced, marched, or rode down the three-mile route, with only a few entries originally signed up not being able to participate. “I thought the crowd...
LAURINBURG, NC
WRAL

Moore County residents cope with massive power outage, cold weather

The power outage in Moore County has made keeping warm and getting through daily life more difficult for thousands of people. The power outage in Moore County has made keeping warm and getting through daily life more difficult for thousands of people. Reporter: Gilbert BaezPhotographer: Josie ZimmerWeb Editor: Heather Leah.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Flames burn at food processing plant in Wilson

WILSON, N.C. — Firefighters on Tuesday quickly responded to a fire at a food processing facility in Wilson. The fire was reported around 3:30 a.m. at 1711 Purina Circle. Firefighters at the scene told WRAL News a machine failed and caught fire. Crews were able to contain the fire...
WILSON, NC
triangletribune.com

AIDS in the Black community

RALEIGH — Community leaders, researchers and affected individuals gathered at The Blount Street Community Center on World AIDS Day to educate the community about the epidemic and discuss how to achieve the White House plan to eradicate AIDS by 2030. The Reverend Vance Haywood Jr. moderated the discussion in...
RALEIGH, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Thomas Mills | I don’t believe God shot up the substation, but if he did…

MOORE COUNTY, NC
politicsnc.com

I don’t believe God shot up the substation, but if He did…

Two Duke Energy substations in Moore County were shot up this weekend, leaving 45,000 people without power. Duke says repairing the stations could take several days. The sheriff called the attack targeted and said the people responsible, “knew exactly what they were doing.” He imposed a curfew from 9pm to 5am. The governor declared a state of emergency. The FBI joined the investigation since attacking the power grid is a federal offense.
MOORE COUNTY, NC

