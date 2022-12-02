ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
privatebankerinternational.com

Saudi sovereign-wealth fund looking to invest in Credit Suisse’s investment bank spinoff

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammed bin Salman is mulling options to invest nearly $500m in in Credit Suisse Group’s new investment banking spinoff, CS First Boston, The Wall Street Journal has reported citing people privy to the development. Prince Mohammed, who is chairman of the Kingdom’s sovereign-wealth fund...
privatebankerinternational.com

Silicon Valley Bank appoints new private banking and wealth head

US-based Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) has appointed Erin Platts as head of its private banking and wealth management business. Platts, who is currently serving as the CEO of SVB UK, will become the president of SVB Private. Until 30 September this year, SVB Private handled $15.9bn of assets. For her...
Daily Mail

Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash

Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
privatebankerinternational.com

HashKey, SEBA Bank partner on digital assets adoption in Hong Kong, Switzerland

HashKey Digital Asset Group has entered into a strategic alliance with SEBA Bank to speed up the adoption of digital asset solutions by institutional and professional investors in Hong Kong and Switzerland. Under the memorandum of understanding (MOU ), HashKey will work as preferred digital asset trading and market development...
TheStreet

Dangerous Slide of Carvana, the 'Amazon of Used Cars'

What a difference a year makes. Carvana, a market and hedge fund darling just over a year ago, is now disavowed by the same investors who seem to be speculating about its possible default and bankruptcy. The figures are terrible: the stock lost 13% in December. The month of November...
ARIZONA STATE
Reuters

Southwest Airlines reinstates quarterly dividend

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co (LUV.N) on Wednesday reinstated its quarterly dividend program more than two years after suspending it in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, as demand for travel shows no signs of easing despite an economic slowdown.
privatebankerinternational.com

Rothschild & Co adds new onshore wealth team in Zurich

Rothschild & Co has further expanded its reach in greater Zurich area by hiring a team of six relationship managers. By hiring new people, the firm aims to boost its client service capability in the region, which is largely dominated by German-speaking population. It follows the appointment of Andreas FELLER...
The Associated Press

Microvast Wins Contract to Supply 1.2GWh Battery Energy Storage Project in the United States

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST), a technology innovator that designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion battery solutions, today announced that its energy division secured a contract to supply a utility-scale battery energy storage system (BESS) to a U.S. customer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005143/en/ Conceptual rendering of battery energy storage project. (Photo: Business Wire)
TENNESSEE STATE
privatebankerinternational.com

Wealth manager Bartlett adds Regent Investment Management

Focus Financial Partners has reached a definitive agreement to add Regent Investment Management into the portfolio of its partner company Bartlett & amp; Co. Wealth Management. Based in Louisville, Kentucky, Regent is an investment adviser firm that offers tailor-made wealth and investment management solutions to high-net-worth individuals and families. The...
KENTUCKY STATE
San Diego Union-Tribune

Editorial Roundup: United States

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad: Dec. 5 The Washington Post on microchips, the U.S. and the future When President Biden visits a microchip factory under construction in Arizona, it might look like a political victory lap: The factory will bring $12 billion and thousands of jobs to an important swing state that just elected a Democratic governor and senator.
ARIZONA STATE
privatebankerinternational.com

FTX collapse will slow down crypto regulations, analyst warns

The implosion of the industry darling has put the future of the Digital Commodities Consumer Protection Act in doubt. The collapse of multi-billion cryptocurrency exchange FTX will slow down the introduction of new regulations to police the digital assets market, analyst warns. Up until its sudden self-immolation last month, FTX...
privatebankerinternational.com

LGT Wealth Management names new CIO

LGT Wealth Management has named Sanjay Rijhsinghani as its new chief investment officer (CIO), effective 1 January 2023. Rijhsinghani replaces Jonathan Marriott, who will retire after serving the company for more than nine years and the sector for 40 years. He is currently working as the chief of the company’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy