Saudi sovereign-wealth fund looking to invest in Credit Suisse’s investment bank spinoff
Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammed bin Salman is mulling options to invest nearly $500m in in Credit Suisse Group’s new investment banking spinoff, CS First Boston, The Wall Street Journal has reported citing people privy to the development. Prince Mohammed, who is chairman of the Kingdom’s sovereign-wealth fund...
Silicon Valley Bank appoints new private banking and wealth head
US-based Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) has appointed Erin Platts as head of its private banking and wealth management business. Platts, who is currently serving as the CEO of SVB UK, will become the president of SVB Private. Until 30 September this year, SVB Private handled $15.9bn of assets. For her...
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash
Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
Walmart CEO warns company will close stores if theft doesn't slow down
The world's largest retailer likely loses about 1% of its US revenue — or roughly $3 billion every year — to stealing by customers and employees.
Factbox-European companies cuts jobs as economy sputters
Dec 7 (Reuters) - Decades-high inflation and the impact of war in Ukraine have forced companies across Europe into lay-offs or hiring freezes. Here are some of the companies that have announced cuts:
HashKey, SEBA Bank partner on digital assets adoption in Hong Kong, Switzerland
HashKey Digital Asset Group has entered into a strategic alliance with SEBA Bank to speed up the adoption of digital asset solutions by institutional and professional investors in Hong Kong and Switzerland. Under the memorandum of understanding (MOU ), HashKey will work as preferred digital asset trading and market development...
Dangerous Slide of Carvana, the 'Amazon of Used Cars'
What a difference a year makes. Carvana, a market and hedge fund darling just over a year ago, is now disavowed by the same investors who seem to be speculating about its possible default and bankruptcy. The figures are terrible: the stock lost 13% in December. The month of November...
Southwest Airlines reinstates quarterly dividend
Dec 7 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co (LUV.N) on Wednesday reinstated its quarterly dividend program more than two years after suspending it in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, as demand for travel shows no signs of easing despite an economic slowdown.
Rothschild & Co adds new onshore wealth team in Zurich
Rothschild & Co has further expanded its reach in greater Zurich area by hiring a team of six relationship managers. By hiring new people, the firm aims to boost its client service capability in the region, which is largely dominated by German-speaking population. It follows the appointment of Andreas FELLER...
Microvast Wins Contract to Supply 1.2GWh Battery Energy Storage Project in the United States
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST), a technology innovator that designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion battery solutions, today announced that its energy division secured a contract to supply a utility-scale battery energy storage system (BESS) to a U.S. customer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005143/en/ Conceptual rendering of battery energy storage project. (Photo: Business Wire)
Explainer-Europe set to import banned Russian diesel without knowing
LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - European motorists could find Russian diesel in their tanks even after bans take effect because regulators lack tools to trace the origin of fuel when it has passed through other countries.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Extend Slide On Growth, Inflation Worrie; China Loosens More Covid Restrictions
U.S. equity futures edged lower Wednesday as investors looked to extend the S&P 500's four-day losing streak amid growing concerns for a near-term recession pared with a hawkish Federal Reserve and slowing corporate earnings. The S&P 500 benchmark closed below the 4,000 point mark last night, extending its four-day decline...
The US and Israel will work together to develop a 100-kW laser weapon system
Rafael and Lockheed Martin have agreed to work together to make different kinds of IRON BEAM HELWS to sell in the U.S. and other places.
Wealth manager Bartlett adds Regent Investment Management
Focus Financial Partners has reached a definitive agreement to add Regent Investment Management into the portfolio of its partner company Bartlett & amp; Co. Wealth Management. Based in Louisville, Kentucky, Regent is an investment adviser firm that offers tailor-made wealth and investment management solutions to high-net-worth individuals and families. The...
Editorial Roundup: United States
Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad: Dec. 5 The Washington Post on microchips, the U.S. and the future When President Biden visits a microchip factory under construction in Arizona, it might look like a political victory lap: The factory will bring $12 billion and thousands of jobs to an important swing state that just elected a Democratic governor and senator.
FTX collapse will slow down crypto regulations, analyst warns
The implosion of the industry darling has put the future of the Digital Commodities Consumer Protection Act in doubt. The collapse of multi-billion cryptocurrency exchange FTX will slow down the introduction of new regulations to police the digital assets market, analyst warns. Up until its sudden self-immolation last month, FTX...
LGT Wealth Management names new CIO
LGT Wealth Management has named Sanjay Rijhsinghani as its new chief investment officer (CIO), effective 1 January 2023. Rijhsinghani replaces Jonathan Marriott, who will retire after serving the company for more than nine years and the sector for 40 years. He is currently working as the chief of the company’s...
