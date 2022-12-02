ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IV therapy industry growing steadily in Arizona since pandemic

Since the coronavirus pandemic started nearly three years ago, the IV therapy industry has seen an increase in the popularity of their services. “When the pandemic hit, lots of people started to feel concerned about their immune system and they wanted to keep it functioning properly,” said Zack Stewart, owner of the Recovery Room in Scottsdale.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Arizona sees an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, among highest in the nation

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona has been leading the nation with COVID-19 cases for weeks now, and with the holidays approaching, doctors expect these numbers to rise. “Over the last two and a half weeks we’ve seen about a 60% increase inpatients hospitalized that carry the disease of COVID-19,” said Dr. Michael White, the Chief Clinical Officer at Valleywise Health.
PHOENIX, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Will the Phoenix housing market crash again?

Phoenix, for more than a half-century, has exploded in terms of its population. From a population of a little over 100,000 in 1950, Phoenix’s population grew by 311.1% to 439,170 in 1960, and has kept rising ever since. The city’s population now stands at roughly 1,624,569, as of July 2021, according to the Census Bureau’s City and Town Population Totals: 2020-2021. This makes Phoenix, now, the fifth largest city in the United States. A considerable part of this growth over the years is due to Americans moving to Phoenix, rather than organic growth of the city’s population. What’s more, this 1.6 million population doesn’t include the sprawling suburbs that surround Arizona’s capital.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Two Out-of-State Cannabis Brands Expand Their Flower Power Into Phoenix

Editor's note: This story was updated on December 6 to clarify that Kiva Confections is based in Oakland, California, and that Green Dot Labs will launch a new cultivation facility in Tempe scheduled to start producing in 2024. Out-of-state cannabis operators are wishing stoners in Phoenix “hashy holidays.” Two live...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

What you should expect from Arizona's Tier 2 water restrictions

Phoenix taco truck owner tried to save victims in fiery car crash that killed 3 people. Edgar Ramirez tried to help the victims by using a fire extinguisher and said he gave it everything he had. “I sprayed the vehicle on fire, but there was absolutely no calming that fire down."
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Gummi World brings hundreds of jobs to Chandler

Gummi World today announced the company will hold a ribbon-cutting and grand opening ceremony for its new, dietary supplement manufacturing facility in Chandler, Arizona. The ceremony will take place December 13, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 70 North Juniper Dr. Chandler. The Mayor of Chandler is expected to attend.
CHANDLER, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Group home’s location riles Gilbert neighbors

James DeVary said he used to bring his two children, ages 2 and 4, to the Gilbert neighborhood park’s tot lot regularly – but nowadays they steer clear away from it. “I’ve stopped going to the park because of this house and because of the tenants,” DeVary said. “We don’t want any issues with the residents. They leave the house, sit on the picnic bench and hang out and drink.”
GILBERT, AZ
northcentralnews.net

Mint opens new location

Mint Cannabis celebrated the official opening of its fourth Arizona dispensary, located near the I-17 and Northern Ave. in November. “Since our inception in 2016, we have been on a smart, steady growth trajectory in Arizona,” said Eivan Shahara, co-founder and CEO of Mint Cannabis. “We plan to continue to grow and expand our brand. We hope to broaden our footprint by opening additional dispensaries in the state during the next few years.”
PHOENIX, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

If you live in Arizona and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never tried their food, definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
ARIZONA STATE
iheart.com

Just 1 Arizona Zip Code Ranked Among Country's Most Expensive

When it comes to real estate, Arizona is home to so many expensive homes. But did you ever stop to think what zip codes are the most expensive?. RealtyHop compiled a list of the most expensive zip codes in the U.S. — and just one Arizona zip code made the list. Here's how they did it:
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Valley contractor owes employees $2.6M in wages, damages in settlement

PHOENIX — A Phoenix-area construction contractor agreed to pay $2.6 million in back wages and damages as part of a settlement reached last month, authorities said. Tempe-based Valley Wide Plastering Construction Inc. was sued for violating federal overtime, record-keeping and retaliation regulations, the U.S. Department of Labor said in a press release Tuesday.
PHOENIX, AZ

