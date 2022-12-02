Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Who Murdered Nick Cordova While He Was on Facetime With His Kids?NikGilbert, AZ
President Biden Visits a Southern State, But Avoids the Southern Border, AgainTom HandyArizona State
4 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersPeoria, AZ
Illuminating things are happening at Schnepf Farms this holiday seasonTimothy RawlesQueen Creek, AZ
IV therapy industry growing steadily in Arizona since pandemic
Since the coronavirus pandemic started nearly three years ago, the IV therapy industry has seen an increase in the popularity of their services. “When the pandemic hit, lots of people started to feel concerned about their immune system and they wanted to keep it functioning properly,” said Zack Stewart, owner of the Recovery Room in Scottsdale.
AZFamily
Arizona sees an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, among highest in the nation
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona has been leading the nation with COVID-19 cases for weeks now, and with the holidays approaching, doctors expect these numbers to rise. “Over the last two and a half weeks we’ve seen about a 60% increase inpatients hospitalized that carry the disease of COVID-19,” said Dr. Michael White, the Chief Clinical Officer at Valleywise Health.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Will the Phoenix housing market crash again?
Phoenix, for more than a half-century, has exploded in terms of its population. From a population of a little over 100,000 in 1950, Phoenix’s population grew by 311.1% to 439,170 in 1960, and has kept rising ever since. The city’s population now stands at roughly 1,624,569, as of July 2021, according to the Census Bureau’s City and Town Population Totals: 2020-2021. This makes Phoenix, now, the fifth largest city in the United States. A considerable part of this growth over the years is due to Americans moving to Phoenix, rather than organic growth of the city’s population. What’s more, this 1.6 million population doesn’t include the sprawling suburbs that surround Arizona’s capital.
Valley parents struggle to find pain relievers for their children
With the higher cases of cold, flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and coronavirus in Arizona, we're hearing from parents worried because they can't find Tylenol or ibuprofen for their children.
TODAY: Biden visits Phoenix to highlight Arizona's high-tech manufacturing
In north Phoenix, it's impossible to miss the area under construction as you drive along Interstate 17 near the exit to Loop 303.
21-year-old Phoenix resident wins million-dollar jackpot
21-year-old hit a jackpot worth $1,100,075 while playing Blackjack at Gila River Resorts & Casinos – Lone Butte the largest table games jackpot in Arizona history.
Phoenix New Times
Two Out-of-State Cannabis Brands Expand Their Flower Power Into Phoenix
Editor's note: This story was updated on December 6 to clarify that Kiva Confections is based in Oakland, California, and that Green Dot Labs will launch a new cultivation facility in Tempe scheduled to start producing in 2024. Out-of-state cannabis operators are wishing stoners in Phoenix “hashy holidays.” Two live...
Arizona doesn't have 11 traffic safety laws 'critical to reducing motor vehicle deaths and injuries'
PHOENIX — Approximately three people were killed on Arizona roads each day in 2021, according to data from the Arizona Dept. of Transportation. A new assessment from a highway and auto safety group highlights nearly a dozen laws Arizona could implement, that may reduce deaths and injuries from motor vehicle incidents.
AZFamily
What you should expect from Arizona's Tier 2 water restrictions
Phoenix taco truck owner tried to save victims in fiery car crash that killed 3 people. Edgar Ramirez tried to help the victims by using a fire extinguisher and said he gave it everything he had. “I sprayed the vehicle on fire, but there was absolutely no calming that fire down."
AZFamily
U.S. Department of Labor seeks employees of Tempe contractor who owes millions in back pay
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The U.S. Department of Labor is looking for current and former employees of Valley Wide Plastering Construction, Inc., who may be owed part of the $2.6 million in overtime wages and damages recovered after a federal court approved a consent judgment post-investigation of the department.
azbigmedia.com
Gummi World brings hundreds of jobs to Chandler
Gummi World today announced the company will hold a ribbon-cutting and grand opening ceremony for its new, dietary supplement manufacturing facility in Chandler, Arizona. The ceremony will take place December 13, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 70 North Juniper Dr. Chandler. The Mayor of Chandler is expected to attend.
East Valley Tribune
Group home’s location riles Gilbert neighbors
James DeVary said he used to bring his two children, ages 2 and 4, to the Gilbert neighborhood park’s tot lot regularly – but nowadays they steer clear away from it. “I’ve stopped going to the park because of this house and because of the tenants,” DeVary said. “We don’t want any issues with the residents. They leave the house, sit on the picnic bench and hang out and drink.”
Gilbert memory care center fined $500 after patient walks out undetected and dies
GILBERT, Ariz — A Valley memory care facility is facing multiple citations after one of its patients wandered out of the building and was found dead about two miles away. Ina Jenkins, an 88-year-old who had been diagnosed with dementia, somehow walked out undetected in early August of the Silver Creek Inn Memory Care Center in Gilbert.
kjzz.org
Chandler organization connects older adult with much needed services
Coverage of aging is supported in part by AARP Arizona. Earlier this year, the city of Chandler launched a new program aimed at supporting older adults. It’s called Golden Neighbors, and it's flourishing — just in time for the holidays. Golden Neighbors works like a hub. "And so...
northcentralnews.net
Mint opens new location
Mint Cannabis celebrated the official opening of its fourth Arizona dispensary, located near the I-17 and Northern Ave. in November. “Since our inception in 2016, we have been on a smart, steady growth trajectory in Arizona,” said Eivan Shahara, co-founder and CEO of Mint Cannabis. “We plan to continue to grow and expand our brand. We hope to broaden our footprint by opening additional dispensaries in the state during the next few years.”
fox10phoenix.com
Child dies following 2-car crash in Phoenix
According to witnesses, a car that was traveling eastbound crossed into the westbound lanes, crashing into another vehicle. FOX 10's Linda Williams reports.
Do You Love Breakfast? This Is The Perfect Arizona City For You
Lawn Love compiled a list of the best breakfast restaurants in the United States.
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never tried their food, definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
iheart.com
Just 1 Arizona Zip Code Ranked Among Country's Most Expensive
When it comes to real estate, Arizona is home to so many expensive homes. But did you ever stop to think what zip codes are the most expensive?. RealtyHop compiled a list of the most expensive zip codes in the U.S. — and just one Arizona zip code made the list. Here's how they did it:
KTAR.com
Valley contractor owes employees $2.6M in wages, damages in settlement
PHOENIX — A Phoenix-area construction contractor agreed to pay $2.6 million in back wages and damages as part of a settlement reached last month, authorities said. Tempe-based Valley Wide Plastering Construction Inc. was sued for violating federal overtime, record-keeping and retaliation regulations, the U.S. Department of Labor said in a press release Tuesday.
