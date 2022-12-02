Read full article on original website
Patricia "Pat" Lammi
Patricia "Pat" Lammi, 88, of Ely, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Carefree Living in Ely. Family arrangements have been entrusted to Kerntz Funeral Home of Ely.
Shelter In Hibbing Temporarily Cuts Adoption Fees, Hopes To Rehome More Animals
HIBBING, Minn. — Range Regional Animal Rescue is a temporary home for displaced cats and dogs. But right now, the shelter is nearly full, and 35 animals are in need of forever homes. “We can have a bunch of animals here, but that doesn’t mean they’re each going to...
Arrest Made In Hibbing Drug Bust
HIBBING, MN (KDAL) – Following an investigation by the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force, officers executed a search warrant in a Hibbing apartment this week. 52 year old Phillip Lamount Davis was arrested and faces charges that include two counts of 1st degree sales of a controlled substance and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Town 15 Miles from Rochester is the Second Safest and Most Peaceful Town in Minnesota
There are two towns in southeast Minnesota that have been named some of the safest and most peaceful towns in the entire state. One of those towns, which happens to take the number two spot, is just 15 miles from Rochester. This is based on findings from Only in Your...
