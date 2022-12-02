ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ely, MN

Ely Echo

Patricia "Pat" Lammi

Patricia "Pat" Lammi, 88, of Ely, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Carefree Living in Ely. Family arrangements have been entrusted to Kerntz Funeral Home of Ely.
ELY, MN
kdal610.com

Arrest Made In Hibbing Drug Bust

HIBBING, MN (KDAL) – Following an investigation by the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force, officers executed a search warrant in a Hibbing apartment this week. 52 year old Phillip Lamount Davis was arrested and faces charges that include two counts of 1st degree sales of a controlled substance and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
HIBBING, MN

